Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; TVS Motor, Welspun Living, Zaggle Prepaid In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 91.50 points higher at 24,393 as of 6:30 a.m., which implied a positive open for the NSE Nifty 50 index compared to previous close.

Traders will keep an eye on Welspun Living Corp Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., TVS Motor Co. during Monday's session.

The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Friday after a see-saw trade as the markets had a mixed reaction to the overhaul in the goods and services tax.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 6.7 points or 0.03% higher at 24,741 and the BSE Sensex closed 7.25 points or 0.01% lower at 80,710.76 on Friday.