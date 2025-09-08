ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; TVS Motor, Welspun Living, Zaggle Prepaid In Focus
Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 8.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open with gains on Monday as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The index will face resistance at 25,000. Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading higher, which will likely support Indian benchmark indices.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 91.50 points higher at 24,393 as of 6:30 a.m., which implied a positive open for the NSE Nifty 50 index compared to previous close.
Traders will keep an eye on Welspun Living Corp Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., TVS Motor Co. during Monday's session.
The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Friday after a see-saw trade as the markets had a mixed reaction to the overhaul in the goods and services tax.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 6.7 points or 0.03% higher at 24,741 and the BSE Sensex closed 7.25 points or 0.01% lower at 80,710.76 on Friday.
Opinion
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 8
