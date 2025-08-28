Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support
The NSE Nifty IT emerged as the worst performing sector on National Stock Exchange.

Stock Market LIVE: Mangal Electrical Industries Share Price Lists At Small Discount To IPO Offer
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Thursday, listing at a discount of 0.5%. The shares began trading at Rs 556 on the NSE and Rs 558 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 561.
Stock Market LIVE: Angel One Share Price Slumps For Fifth Day In A Row
Angel One Ltd. share price slumped for five days in a row. The stock price was trading 1.05% down at Rs 2,314 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared to 0.77% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo Share Price Falls After Block Deal
Interglobe Aviation Ltd. share price fell sharply as promoters are offloading stakes. They will likely to offload a stake worth Rs 7,028 crore in a block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Underperforms
On National Stock Exchange, 14 sectoral indices fell at open, and one remained flat out of 15.
Nifty Detractors: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Weigh
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Eternal Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. limited losses in the Nifty 50 index.