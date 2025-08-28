Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support
The NSE Nifty IT emerged as the worst performing sector on National Stock Exchange.

The NSE Nifty IT emerged as the worst performing sector on National Stock Exchange.

28 Aug 2025, 10:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)
(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time coverage for markets. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened lower.The Nifty 50 fell beyond the support level of 24,650 shortly after open.l. Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading higher which limited losses the Indian indices. The NSE Nifty future monthly expiry is in focus today.

Stock Market LIVE: Mangal Electrical Industries Share Price Lists At Small Discount To IPO Offer

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Thursday, listing at a discount of 0.5%. The shares began trading at Rs 556 on the NSE and Rs 558 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 561.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support

Stock Market LIVE: Angel One Share Price Slumps For Fifth Day In A Row

Angel One Ltd. share price slumped for five days in a row. The stock price was trading 1.05% down at Rs 2,314 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared to 0.77% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support

Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo Share Price Falls After Block Deal

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. share price fell sharply as promoters are offloading stakes. They will likely to offload a stake worth Rs 7,028 crore in a block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support

Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Underperforms

On National Stock Exchange, 14 sectoral indices fell at open, and one remained flat out of 15.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support

Nifty Detractors: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Weigh

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Eternal Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. limited losses in the Nifty 50 index.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Pare Some Losses As L&T, Eternal Shares Support















