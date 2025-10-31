Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus

Follow the live blog for latest stock price movement, analysts' view, and stock market news.

31 Oct 2025, 07:35 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to open on a muted note. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The GIFT Nifty was indicating at lackluster open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Global equities surged which may lend support to Indian benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 faced a strong resistance at 26,000. The index will get support at 25,500. Traders will monitor developments in the trade negotiation between India and US.
Stock Market News: Narayana Hrudayalaya Arm Buys Stake In UK-Based Arm

Narayana Hrudayalaya's arm acquired 100% stake in the UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for £188.8 Million, the company said in the exchange filing.


ITC Vs Dabur: Which FMCG Stock Should You Bet On After Q2 Results?

ITC Vs Dabur: India's leading homegrown fast-moving consumer products (FMCG) giants ITC Ltd and Dabur India reported a steady performance despite headwinds during the July-Sept quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The FMCG majors have received fresh reviews and stock calls from domestic brokerages after the conclusion of the second quarter results.

ALSO READ

ITC Vs Dabur: Which FMCG Stock Should You Bet On After Q2 Results? Here's A Five-Point Analysis
Opinion
ITC Vs Dabur: Which FMCG Stock Should You Bet On After Q2 Results? Here's A Five-Point Analysis
US Markets Update: Meta Defies AI Spending Gloom With Its Record-Breaking Bond Sale

Meta Platforms Inc. found record-shattering demand for its bond sale on Thursday even as its shares plunged, in a sign that bond investors are looking past any concerns about its artificial-intelligence spending plans.

The company sold $30 billion of bonds, the largest high-grade US note sale since 2023, drawing the most ever orders at $125 billion. That came on a day where Meta’s shares dropped as much as 14%, after it had posted quarterly earnings late Wednesday, and stock investors recoiled at how much the company planned to spend on AI. 

Read the Bloomberg article here.


Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225 Rises Past 52,000 For First Time On Tech-Fueled Rally

Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 rose past a crucial level of 52,000 for first time on Friday as upbeat earnings from megacap technology firms on Wall Street fueled bulls.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.05% higher at 51,872 as of 7:11 a.m. The index rose to a new high of 52,39145 during the session.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 26,041.50 as of 6:45 a.m., which implied a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Steel Authority of India, Fino Payments Bank Ltd. shares will be in focus because of second-quarter results.

The Nifty ended in the green on Wednesday closing above the 26,053 mark. At the close, the Sensex rose 368.97 points, or 0.44%, to 84,997.13, while the Nifty rose 117.70 points, or 0.45%, to 26,053.90.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct 31: Nifty Bulls Eye More Upside If 26,100 Resistance Gets Breached
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct 31: Nifty Bulls Eye More Upside If 26,100 Resistance Gets Breached
