Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus
Follow the live blog for latest stock price movement, analysts' view, and stock market news.
Stock Market News: Narayana Hrudayalaya Arm Buys Stake In UK-Based Arm
Narayana Hrudayalaya's arm acquired 100% stake in the UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for £188.8 Million, the company said in the exchange filing.
ITC Vs Dabur: Which FMCG Stock Should You Bet On After Q2 Results?
ITC Vs Dabur: India's leading homegrown fast-moving consumer products (FMCG) giants ITC Ltd and Dabur India reported a steady performance despite headwinds during the July-Sept quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The FMCG majors have received fresh reviews and stock calls from domestic brokerages after the conclusion of the second quarter results.
US Markets Update: Meta Defies AI Spending Gloom With Its Record-Breaking Bond Sale
Meta Platforms Inc. found record-shattering demand for its bond sale on Thursday even as its shares plunged, in a sign that bond investors are looking past any concerns about its artificial-intelligence spending plans.
The company sold $30 billion of bonds, the largest high-grade US note sale since 2023, drawing the most ever orders at $125 billion. That came on a day where Meta’s shares dropped as much as 14%, after it had posted quarterly earnings late Wednesday, and stock investors recoiled at how much the company planned to spend on AI.
Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225 Rises Past 52,000 For First Time On Tech-Fueled Rally
Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 rose past a crucial level of 52,000 for first time on Friday as upbeat earnings from megacap technology firms on Wall Street fueled bulls.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.05% higher at 51,872 as of 7:11 a.m. The index rose to a new high of 52,39145 during the session.
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; BHEL, L&T, SAIL, Fino Payments Bank Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 26,041.50 as of 6:45 a.m., which implied a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Steel Authority of India, Fino Payments Bank Ltd. shares will be in focus because of second-quarter results.
The Nifty ended in the green on Wednesday closing above the 26,053 mark. At the close, the Sensex rose 368.97 points, or 0.44%, to 84,997.13, while the Nifty rose 117.70 points, or 0.45%, to 26,053.90.