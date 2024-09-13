Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 25,400; SBI, Tata Power, IRCTC In Focus

Jefferies maintains Buy with a target price at Rs 1970, which implied a 20.5% upside.

Jio’s growth target may require multiple tariff hikes

Its recent lead indicates step in this direction

Its rising focus on monetisation gives indication of another hike in mid 2025

Vodafone Idea’s revenue market share has fallen further

By the time Vodafone Idea completes network investments, it may see further decline in market share

It would therefore require more tariff hikes to bridge the gap between cashflows and dues payable

Build two tariff hikes in forecast: 2QFY26 and 2QFY27

Over FY24-27 expect Bharti to deliver 17/19% CAGR in India revenues/ Ebitda

Jefferies expects deleveraging by $9.5 billion over FY25-27