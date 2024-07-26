Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,500; Cipla, Powergrid, Mankind Pharma, SJVN, Sanstar In Focus
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Brokerages On Tech Mahindra
Citi Research
Maintains 'Sell', Target raised to Rs 1,260 from Rs 1,150, downside 18%
Margin improvement not possible without uptick in growth
Subcontracting costs down 200 bps
Good growth in US
Telecom vertical still weak
Comviva seasonality impact of 50bps
Commentary suggests market conditions largely unchanged
Discretionary spends still challenged
Nuvama Raises Target Price
Maintains reduce
Target raised to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,000 earlier
Revenue slightly ahead of our/Street’s expectations of 0.5% CC QoQ
Broad-based growth except telecom; deal-wins stable
Margins taking small steps towards FY27 target
Small steps in right direction, but miles to go
Margins are likely to face headwinds
Continue to anticipate near-term pain before any long-term gain
Introducing FY27 estimates and rolling forward valuation to 18x Sep-26 PE (earlier 16x)
Nuvama Retains 'Hold' On Cyient; Reduces Price Target
Target price reduced to Rs 1,840 from Rs 2,120 earlier
Reported a disappointing Q1FY25
Broad based decline; order inflow also weak
Digital, Engineering, and Technology revenue declined 5% QoQ/3.6% YoY in CC terms
Now requires 3%-plus Compounded Quarterly Growth Rate to achieve FY25 flat YoY revenue guidance
Cheap valuations limit potential downside
Cutting consolidated FY25E/26E EPS by -15%/-12%
Rolling forward to 20x Sep-26 PE (from 22x)
Nirmal Bang Upgrades AU Small Finance Rating To 'Buy'
Target Price at Rs 784, implying 24% upside
Results were much better than our expectations
Marked improvement in NIM from 5.1% in 4QFY24 to 6% in 1QFY25
Improvement in disbursement yields by 250bps QoQ to 15.8%
7bps QoQ improvement in the cost of funds and
Merger synergies from Fincare SFB merger
Received the board’s approval for applying for the universal bank license
Universal Banking License to enhance brand image, lead to improved acceptability by customers
Valued AU SFB at 2.75x its June 2026E ABV
Nomura Maintains 'Buy' On Axis Bank
Target price raised to Rs 1,435 from Rs 1,485 earlier
Company entering a challenging phase
Sharp pick-up in credit costs led by unsecured retail, lower NPL recoveries
Soft loan and deposit growth trends; opex surprises positively
Cut FY25-26F EPS by 3-5%
Factor in a moderation in our loan growth outlook to 13%
Valuations are still attractive
Mphasis Q1 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 3,422 crore vs Rs 3,412 crore
EBIT up 1.1% at Rs 514 crore vs Rs 508 crore
EBIT margin at 15% vs 14.9%
Net profit up 2.9% at Rs 405 crore vs Rs 393 crore
KPI Green Gets LoI From Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam
Gets LoI from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 620 MW grid-connected solar & hybrid RE projects
Source: Exchange Filing
Sun Pharma Gets US FDA Approval For LEQSELVI tablets
Gets US FDA approval for LEQSELVI tablets used to treat severe alopecia areata
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.28
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.24%
Brent crude up 0.22% at $82.55 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.22% at $78.45 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was flat at 24,476.50 as of 7:29 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 1.8% at $66,447.13.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures down by 0.13% to 24,461.55 at a discount of 55.45 points.
Nifty August futures open interest up by 55%.
Nifty Bank July futures down by 0.94% to 50,918 at a premium of 29.25 points.
Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 9.22%.
Nifty Options August 1 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options July 31 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 53,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 39,500.
Securities in ban period: Nil.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 5% to 20%: Raymond.
Ex/record Dividend: The Ugar Sugars, Aarti Industries, ADF Foods, The Anup Engineering, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, BASF India, Birla Cable, Control Print, Coromandel International, Cosmo First, Credit Access Grameen, DCM Shriram Industries, Dollar Industries, Everready Industries India, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Agrovet, InfoBeans Technologies, JK Tyre and Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, Repco Home Finance, Sonata Software, Nocil, Symphony, Universal Cables, Yasho Industries, Zydus Lifesciences.
Ex/record AGM: Jyoti Structures, The Ugar Sugars, ADF Foods, Allsec Technologies, The Anup Engineering, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, BASF India, Birla Cable, Control Print, Coromandel International, Cosmo First, Credit Access Grameen, DCM Shriram Industries, Dollar Industries, Eveready Industries India, Godrej Agrovet, Infobeans Technologies, JK Tyre and Industries, K.M.Sugar Mills, Repco Home Finance, R R kabel, Sobha, Sonata Software, Nocil, PFC, RBL Bank, Symphony, Timken India, Universal Cables, Whirlpool of India, Yasho Industries, Zydus Lifesciences.
Ex/record Rights Issue: Tata Consumer Products.
Moved in short-term Framework: Agri-Tech (India), Apex Frozen Foods, Nova Agritech.
Moved out short-term Framework: Allied Digital Services, EPACK Durable, Roto Pumps.
Bulk Deals
RBL Bank: Maple II B V sold 4.78 crore shares (7.89%) at Rs 228.08 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1.25 crore shares (2.06%) at Rs 228 apiece, Societe Generale bought 70.93 lakh shares (1.17%) at Rs 228 apiece.
Eraaya Lifespaces: Share India Securities bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 799 apiece, Sneha Garg sold 2.08 lakh shares (1.37%) at Rs 799.62 apiece, Vishal Jai Kumar Garg sold 1.12 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 799.57 apiece.
Block Deals
Shanti Education Initiatives: Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. bought 12.25 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 94.7 apiece, and Lgof Global Opportunities Ltd. sold 12.25 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 94.7 apiece.
Listing Day
Sanstar: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The IPO, with an issue price of Rs 95 apiece, was subscribed 82.99 times on its final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (145.68 times), retail investors (24.23 times), and non-institutional investors (136.5 times).
Stocks To Watch
Mankind Pharma: The company will buy Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore. The transaction is expected to close within three–four months.
SJVN: The company has received a huge order worth Rs 13,497 crore from the Mizoram government to complete a pumped storage project.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The board approved the acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure from JITF Urban Infrastructure Service for an aggregate consideration amount of Rs 465 crore.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The board approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Gandhar Lifesciences. The new unit will carry out the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics business.
Magadh Sugar & Energy: Sudershan Bajaj resigned as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective July 31.
Cupid: The company has expanded its e-commerce presence through Indian platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg.
Earnings in Focus
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Cipla, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GMDC, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Kaynes Technology, KEC International, KFIn Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organics Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Power Grid Corp., Piramal Pharma, Punjab and Sind Bank, Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, and TTK Prestige.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Adani Energy Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47% at Rs 5,379 crore versus Rs 3,664 crore.
Ebitda up 43% at Rs 2,244 crore versus Rs 1,574 crore.
Ebitda margin at 41.7% versus 42.9%.
Net loss at Rs 1,190 crore versus profit of Rs 182 crore.
Net loss led by exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore in current quarter.
Tech Mahindra Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1% to Rs.13,005 crore versus Rs. 12,871 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 12,966 crore).
EBIT up 16.9% to Rs. 1105 crore versus Rs.946 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1044 crore)
EBIT margin at 8.5% versus 7.3% (Bloomberg est. 8.1%).
Net profit up 28.7% to Rs.851 crore versus vs 661 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 873 crore).
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 54% at Rs 1,921 crore versus 1,246 crore.
Net profit up 30% at Rs 502.57 crore versus Rs 386.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 484 crore).
GNPA at 1.78% versus 1.67% (QoQ).
NNPA 0.63% versus 0.55% (QoQ).
Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 753 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 705 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.53% versus 12.85%.
Ebitda up 41.2% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 97 crore.
Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate 84 crore).
Praj Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.1% at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 737 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 799 crore).
Ebitda up 21.8% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 75 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 91 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.2% versus 10.2% (Bloomberg estimate 11.4%).
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 65 crore).
Cyient Q1 FY25 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 1,676 crore versus Rs 1,861 crore.
EBIT margin at 11.9% versus 14.4%.
EBIT down 25.7% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 268 crore.
Net profit down 25.03% at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 197 crore.
Home First Finance Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 31.4% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 260 crore.
Net profit up 27% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 69 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84 crore).
Ramco Cements Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.8% at Rs 2,094 crore versus Rs 2,247 crore.
Ebitda down 6.8% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 343 crore.
Margin flat at 15.3%.
Net profit down 50.8% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,567 crore.
Ebitda rose 6.3% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 394 crore.
Ebitda margin at 26.3% versus 25.1%.
Net profit up 7.4% to Rs 285 crore versus Rs 265 crore.
Motilal Oswal Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 66.7% at Rs 1,531 crore versus Rs 918 crore.
Net profit up 80.7% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 287 crore.
United Breweries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 2,475 crore versus Rs 2,275 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,631 crore).
Ebitda up 27.9% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 223 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 285 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.5% versus 9.8% (Bloomberg estimate 10.8%).
Net profit up 27.5% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 179 crore).
DLF Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at RS 1,362 crore versus Rs 1,423 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,474 crore).
Ebitda down 42.3% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 396 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 501 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 27.8% (Bloomberg estimate 34%).
Net profit up 22.5% at Rs 645 crore versus Rs 526 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 682 crore).
Glenmark Life Sciences Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 589 crore versus Rs 578 crore.
Ebitda down 17.4% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
Ebitda margin at 27.1% versus 33.4%.
Net profit down 17.7% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
Chalet Hotels Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YOY)
Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 311 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 363 crore).
Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 110 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 142 crore).
Margin up 352 bps at 38.8% versus 35.3% (Bloomberg estimate 39.2%).
Net profit down 31.6% at Rs 61 crore versus Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 49 crore).
Go Digit General Insurance Q1 FY25 (YOY)
Total Income up 24.6% at Rs 2,077 crore versus Rs 1,667 crore.
Net profit up 73.3% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 58 crore.
Vesuvius India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YOY)
Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 405 crore.
Ebitda up 31.4% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 70 crore.
Margin up 259 bps at 19.8% versus 17.2%.
Net profit up 28.9% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 52 crore.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,500
The August futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was trading flat as of 7:14 a.m.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region rose Friday as better-than-expected US GDP data affirmed investors' expectation of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September.
The Nikkei 225 was 142.55 points or 0.38% higher at 38,012.06, and the Kospi was 12.86 points or 0.47 higher at 2,723.51.
Wall Street traders, confident in the Fed's ability to orchestrate a smooth economic adjustment, fuelled a rally in higher-risk sectors of the market. This comes after a widespread market downturn that shook global markets in the previous session.
Shares of economically sensitive sectors, including financial and industrial companies, led the charge on Thursday. Smaller firms continued their strong performance this month, surging nearly 10%, significantly outpacing the gains of tech giants.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined over 0.51% and 0.93%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.20% higher.
Brent crude was trading 0.10% lower at $82.29 a barrel. Gold was 0.14% lower at $2,361.21 an ounce.
The Indian benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped them erase losses after a lower open.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points or 0.14% down at 80,039.80.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,431.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.70 against the US dollar.