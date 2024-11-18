Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; Hero MotoCorp, Muthoot Finance, RIL, Mamaearth In Focus

Jefferies has downgraded Mahanagar Gas to 'underperform' from buy earlier and has cut its target to Rs 1130 implying 14% downside. Indraprastha Gas has been downgraded to 'underperform' from 'hold' earlier and has cut target to Rs 295, implying 26% downside.

Ratings & targets lowered on 2nd cut in domestic gas allocation in a row. The brokerage expects gas cos to see nil domestic gas allocation by mid 2025 as well as Rs 1-2.5 per unit cut in Ebitda margins. It has lowered FY26 EPS for MGL/IGL/GGl by 31%/27%/19%.