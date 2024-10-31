Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,300; L&T, Biocon, Tata Power, RVNL Share Price In Focus

On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed decline after a two–day rally, amid a jump in the market volatility as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. share prices declined. The NSE India Volatility index ended at the highest level since Aug. 13.

The Nifty 50 ended 126 points, or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85, and the Sensex ended 426.85 points or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 23rd consecutive session on Wednesday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 27th straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,613.6 crore while the DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,518.3 crore.

The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.0800 on Wednesday.