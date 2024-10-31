Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,300; L&T, Biocon, Tata Power, RVNL Share Price In Focus
Stay tuned with latest on stock market with GIFT Nifty trading flat at 24,305 points as of 6:45 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Asia Markets Open: Most Indices Lower; Hang Seng Gains
Most Asian indices were lower in the early trade ahead of Bank of Japan’s rate decision and as they assessed China's official purchasing managers’ index for October came in at 50.1 and expanded for first time since April.
As of 7:15 a.m., Nikkei was down 0.4%, Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.2%, and China's CSI 300 was 0.5% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was the only index which gained and traded 0.6% higher.
US Market Close: Indices Lower After Weak Meta, Microsoft Results
The Wall Street ended Wednesday's session on negative note amid a decline in tech stocks after quarterly results of tech companies failed to impress the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.22% and 0.33% down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.56% lower. Lower than expected US third quarter GDP also weighed on the sentiment.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,300; L&T, Biocon, Tata Power, RVNL Share Price In Focus
GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,305 points as of 6:45 a.m. Share prices of L&T, Biocon, and Tata Power are among stocks that will react to their quarterly earnings and RVNL is likely to rise on news of order win.
On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed decline after a two–day rally, amid a jump in the market volatility as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. share prices declined. The NSE India Volatility index ended at the highest level since Aug. 13.
The Nifty 50 ended 126 points, or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85, and the Sensex ended 426.85 points or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 23rd consecutive session on Wednesday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 27th straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,613.6 crore while the DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,518.3 crore.
The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.0800 on Wednesday.