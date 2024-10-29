Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall After Opening Flat As Airtel, Infosys Drag

Federal Bank's share price rose as much as 6.92% during the day to Rs 197.8 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.94% higher at Rs 197.4 apiece, compared to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:35 a.m.

It has risen 40% during the last 12 months and has advanced by 26% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.