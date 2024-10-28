Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As ICICI Bank, SBI Share Prices Gain

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a five–day losing streak at open tracking a rise in ICICI Bank Ltd., and Shriram Finance Ltd. share prices. As of 09:18 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 52.70 points or 0.22% higher at 24,233.50, and the Sensex was trading 288.82 points or 0.36% higher at 79,691.11.

"As we approach a festive week, it will be crucial to see if the market sentiment rebounds or continues under pressure, said Sameet Chavan, head, research, Technical and Derivative, Angel One.

"While the daily chart may not fully capture the depth of this move, the weekly and monthly charts have shown significant distortion, suggesting potential further price corrections, followed by a possible period of time-wise correction. Key support levels now include the August lows near 23z,900, with additional retracement and 200 Simple–Moving–Average supports at 23,750 and 23,400, respectively."