Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As ICICI Bank, SBI Share Prices Gain
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading higher as ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of Indi share prices gain. Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Stock Market Live: Waaree Energies Lists At Rs 2,500 On NSE
Waaree Energies Ltd. listed at Rs 2,500 on NSE compared to issue price of Rs 1,503. The company listed at a premium of 66.3% on NSE
It listed at Rs 2,550 on BSE compared to Issue Price of Rs 1,503. Waaree Energies listed at a premium of 69.7% on BSE.
Stock Market Live Updates: Coal India Stock Slips After Weak Quarterly Earnings
Coal India Ltd. saw its stock price tumble over 4% following rather weak financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Coal India share price was trading 4.39% down at Rs 440.85 apiece.
IndiGo Share Price Fall To Over Four–Month Low
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price declined 12.96% to Rs 3.811.75 apiece, the lowest level since June 4. It was trading 12.30% down at Rs 3,829.10 apiece as of 09:41 a.m., as compared to 0.01% decline in NSE Nifty 50 index.
The slump in the share price came after brokerages cut its target price assessing second quarter loss. To know IndiGo's second quarter result click here.
InterGlobe Aviation share price fell 12.44% to Rs 3,823.15 apiece.
Nifty, Sensex Snap Five–Day Losing Streak At Open; ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance Share Prices Gain
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a five–day losing streak at open tracking a rise in ICICI Bank Ltd., and Shriram Finance Ltd. share prices. As of 09:18 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 52.70 points or 0.22% higher at 24,233.50, and the Sensex was trading 288.82 points or 0.36% higher at 79,691.11.
"As we approach a festive week, it will be crucial to see if the market sentiment rebounds or continues under pressure, said Sameet Chavan, head, research, Technical and Derivative, Angel One.
"While the daily chart may not fully capture the depth of this move, the weekly and monthly charts have shown significant distortion, suggesting potential further price corrections, followed by a possible period of time-wise correction. Key support levels now include the August lows near 23z,900, with additional retracement and 200 Simple–Moving–Average supports at 23,750 and 23,400, respectively."
The Sensex was trading 0.35% higher at 79,677.30.
The Nifty 50 was trading 0.43% higher at 24,284.50
The Nifty Bank was trading 0.65% higher at 51,116.75.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. share prices added to the index.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and JSW Steel Ltd. restricted gains to the index.
Top contributors to the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices.
On NSE, nine sectors opened higher, and three declined out of 12. The NSE Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, while the Nifty Energy index declined the most.
Most sectoral indices opened higher on Oct 28.
Broader markets rose in line with the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.30% and 0.37% higher, respectively.
On BSE, seven sectors advanced, four remained flat, and nine sectors declined out of 20. The BSE Bankex rose the most, while the BSE Services declined the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,896 stocks advanced, 1,103 stocks declined, and 145 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre–Open
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.29% higher at 24,251.10, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% higher at 79,653.67.
Watch India Market Open At NDTV Profit
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.86%. It closed at 6.85% on Friday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Rupee Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 84.07 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.08 on Friday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Securities On PCT Industries
Initiate Buy rating with a target price Rs 20,070, which implied a 70% upside
At cusp to unveil world’s largest single-site Ti recycling plant
Firm demand potential in India and global shortage of Ti to lead to speedy rampup
Believes tie-ups with foreign OEMs for Ti-cast products to be game changer
PAT could grow at CAGR of 72% (FY24–32E) with capacity ramp-up
Expect to gain from significant tailwinds in commercial aerospace
Key risks: Dependence on exports, Delay in commissioning of new capacity
CDSL Q2 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 55.4% at Rs 322 crore vs Rs 207 crore
Ebitda rose 54.4% at Rs 200 crore vs Rs 129 crore
Margin down 40 basis points at 62% vs 62.4%
Net profit rose 48.6% at Rs 162 crore vs Rs 109 crore
CLSA On Bandhan Bank
Maintain outperform with a target price Rs 240, which implied a 42% upside
Asset quality fared better than feared
Operating profit slight miss
Credit costs lower than expected leading to 24% PAT beat
Secured business to drive growth
Bandhan Bank Shares May React As It Releases Earnings
Bandhank Bank Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 30% in second quarter, it said Friday. The earning numbers meet analysts' expectations. The share price may react in Monday's trading session.
To know more about Bandhan Bank's second quarter numbers, click here.
Asia FX Update: Yen Hits Nearly Three–Month Low Against US Dollar
The Japanese yen fell to over near three–month low against the US dollar after the country's ruling coalition failed gain majority in the parliament over the weekend.
The Japanese yen rose 1.03% to 153.88 a dollar so far in the day. It was trading 0.87% down at 153.63 a dollar as of 08:12 a.m.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against major six currencies, continued to hover around two and a half month high. This pressured the Asian currencies.
The dollar index was trading 0.22% higher at 104.47 as of 8:04 a.m. IST.
Most currencies fell against the greenback. The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit were trading 0.47% and 0.41% down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the South Korean won was trading 0.40% higher against the US unit.
Oil Update: Oil Futures Slumps Over 5%
Oil future prices slumped over 5% in early trade on Monday as tension over supply from Middle–East eased temporary after Israel's retaliatory attack bypassed Tehran's oil facilities, Reuters reported.
The December future contract of brent crude was trading 4.29% down at $72.79 a barrel as of 08:02 a.m. IST
Motilal Oswal On Shriram Finance
Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 4,000 (+29%)
Execution better than vehicle finance peers; earnings in line
AUM up 20% YoY; gold and personal loans likely to pick up in 2HFY25
Asset quality continues to improve with higher PCR on standard loans
Value at 2.2x FY26E PBV
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Jefferies On InterGlobe Aviation
Maintain buy with reduced price target of Rs 5,100 (17% upside potential)
Loss driven by higher cost of groundings, related capacity mitigating measures
Story remains intact with capacity ramp-up amid constraints for most peers
Aircrafts on ground peaked, should drive cost normalization ahead
Cut FY25/26/27 EPS estimates by 12%/2%/2% on Q2 miss
Stock Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Ease
Gold prices eased in Asian trade hours reversing its gain from Friday. It rose on Friday as middle–east tension increased and uncertainty heightened regarding US elections.
The Gold December Futures were trading 0.51% down at $2,740.00 an ounce as of 7:16 a.m. IST
Asia Market Update: Stocks Rise As Traders Assess Japan Election Outcome
Asia–Pacific stock gauges rose on Monday as traders assessed the outcome of the Japan election over the weekend. Fall in the Japanese yen, and crude oil prices lent support to the share indices.
Over the weekend, Japan's ruling coalition failed to acquire majority, raising political instability. The Nikkei 225 was trading 568.97 points or 1.50% up at 38,482.89 as of 7:11 a.m.
The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.70% and 0.13% higher, respectively.
US Market Update: Stocks End On Mixed Note
Share indices on Wall Street ended on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 ended 0.61% and 0.03% down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.56% higher at 18,518.61.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,100; Bandhan Bank, Coal India, Torrent Pharma Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,100 on Monday morning. Bankdhan Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Torrent Pharma Ltd. share prices may see movement in today's trading session due to latest earning numbers.
The GIFT Nifty was 0.27% or 64.50 points down at 24,145.50 as of 06:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded a five-day losing streak on Friday and posted the worst stretch of weekly decline in over 14 months. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90% down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83% to close at 79,402.29.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this weakness to continue in the near term amid cautiousness among investors ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 5, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management.
"Overall market has corrected by approximately 8% from the all-time highs of 26277 levels led by weak global cues, muted Q2 result season, and heavy selling by FIIs," Khemka added.