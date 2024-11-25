NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,300; Zomato, JSW Steel, Escorts Kubota, RVNL In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,300; Zomato, JSW Steel, Escorts Kubota, RVNL In Focus

Catch all the latest on Indian markets with GIFT Nifty trading more than 1% higher as of 6:35 a.m.

25 Nov 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Goldman Sachs On India Construction: Share Market News

BJP's Maharashtra Win A Positive For Market Sentiment: Jefferies

Jefferies said that BJP's Maharashtra win is a positive for market sentiment as it will provide political stability at national level. The brokerage expects consumption boost, pick up in govt spending in Q2. According to the brokerage, government expenditure is likely to rise by 15% and capex by 25% in H2FY25.


Motilal Oswal on Transport Corporation of India

Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'buy' rating on Transport Corp. of India with a target price of Rs 1,290, implying 22% upside. It expects CAGR of 15%/19%/18% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY24-27 and expects supply chain business revenue CAGR of 16% over FY24-27. It said higher capacity utilization and addition of new ship to boost growth and high proportion of LTL and branch network to aid freight business.

Emkay Cuts Nifty Target By 4% To 25,000 From 26,000: Stock Market News

Emkay has cut its target for Nifty 50 due to poor Q2 earnings season as it expects recovery in consumption growth only in FY26. It said that weakening trends of Q2 earnings season is not alarming and believes markets will mark time in immediate future. It is overweight on IT and energy, underweight on financials and staples.


Oil Price Update: Crude Futures Little Changed After Last Week's Gains On Russia-Ukraine Tensions

At 7:22 a.m., January futures contract of WTI Crude traded flat at $71.24 a barrel and that of Brent Crude was down 0.07% at $75.12 a barrel. Last week Brent and US Crude gained around 6% as Putin said Thursday Russia had fired a ballistic missile at Ukraine and warned of a global conflict.

