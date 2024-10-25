Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall As IndusInd Bank, NTPC Drag

Nuvama has downgraded IndusInd's rating to 'hold' and its target price to Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,690 earlier. It said that the bank's Q2 earnings were all round miss, weakest earnings in sector so far. Asset quality deteriorated especially in MFI and net interest income fell QoQ with fee income being weak.

Citi has lowered its target price to Rs 1,630 from Rs 2,010 earlier while maintaining a 'buy'. It said the lender's Q2 earnings missed estimates sharply in terms of credit cost, NIMs, fees surprise negatively. It noted that unless MFI starts outpacing loan growth, margins will remain at 4.1%. The brokerage has also cut growth expectations and earnings estimates by 18-22% for FY25-27.

Bernstein, however, has outperform rating for the stock and a target price of Rs 1800. It said that sharp decline in the RoA was due to rise in credit costs and contingent provisions and asset quality deteriorated across the consumer portfolios. The only positive according to the brokerage was better than system deposit growth was only positive.