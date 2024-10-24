Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rebound As HDFC Bank, Trent Share Prices Rise

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from a three–day decline on Thursday morning shortly after open. A rise in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Trent Ltd. share prices supported the benchmark indices.

As of 09:18 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 13.40 points or 0.06% higher at 24,448.90, and the Sensex was trading 81.12 points or 0.10% higher at 80,163.09.

"In a shift from the previous day, market sentiments turned more upbeat. The 100-day moving average, currently trading near 24560, is acting as a level of overhead resistance. It is essential to reclaim this moving average to mitigate potential drawdowns effectively," said Ameya Ranadive, senior technical analyst, StoxBox.