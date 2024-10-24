Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rebound As HDFC Bank, Trent Share Prices Rise
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading flat at pre–open. Escorts Kubota Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Piramal Pharma Ltd. share prices are likely to be in focus
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from a three–day decline on Thursday morning shortly after open. A rise in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Trent Ltd. share prices supported the benchmark indices.
As of 09:18 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 13.40 points or 0.06% higher at 24,448.90, and the Sensex was trading 81.12 points or 0.10% higher at 80,163.09.
"In a shift from the previous day, market sentiments turned more upbeat. The 100-day moving average, currently trading near 24560, is acting as a level of overhead resistance. It is essential to reclaim this moving average to mitigate potential drawdowns effectively," said Ameya Ranadive, senior technical analyst, StoxBox.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Trent Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HCLTech Ltd. share prices supported the Nifty 50 index.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50 index.
On NSE, eight sectors advanced, two declined, and two remained largely flat out of 12. The NSE Nifty FMCG declined the most, and the NSE Nifty Realty rose the most.
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.09% down at 24,412.70, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.06% higher at 80,093.30.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.81%. It closed at 6.82% on Wednesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Rupee Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 84.07 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.08 on Wednesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Metro Brands Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit rose 6.1% at Rs 71.7 crore vs Rs 67.6 crore
Revenue rose 5.4% at Rs 586 crore vs Rs 556 crore
Ebitda flat at Rs 155 crore
Ebitda margin at 26.4% vs 27.9%
Stock Market Live: RateGain Travel Elevates Pricing Strategy
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd,'s flight centre travel group elevates pricing strategy with AirGain’s price intelligence solution, it said in exchange filing.
The Dollar Index Steadies After Hitting Nearly Three–Month High Level
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 104.57, the highest level since July 30, according to data on Bloomberg. The greenback gained as market participants pared their bets on aggressive easing in the US, noting underlying strength of the US economy.
The index rose past the crucial 104.00 level for the first time on Tuesday since Mid–July. From then on, it's hitting fresh nearly three–month high levels.
In Asian trade, the dollar index was trading 0.07% down at 104.36 as of 08:12 a.m. IST.
Stock Market Live: HUL's Q2 Net Profit Falls Missing Estimates
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price may see movement in Thursday's session as its net profit for July–September declined, missing estimates. HUL reported that its net profit fell 2.3% on the year to Rs 2,595 crore, compared to Rs 2,693 crore analysts projected in a Bloomberg's survey.
To know more about Hindustan Unilever's second quarter performance click here.
Asia FX Update: Most Asian Currencies Little Change
Most Asian currencies were trading little change against the US dollar in early trade Thursday as the greenback lost some steam after hitting fresh over two–month high.
The Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won were trading 0.17% and 0.11%, higher against the green back respectively as of 08:07 a.m. IST.
The South Korean won rose against the US unit as the economy managed to avoid recession. Its GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter ended in September, compared to 0.20% contraction in the preceding quarter, Bloomberg reported.
The Japanese yen rose 0.20% to 152.46 a dollar as of 8:13 a.m. IST.
Stock Market Live: Crude Oil Prices Rebound
Crude oil future prices rebounded Thursday morning as traders assessed supply side risks in the Middle–East. Further, pared bets on aggressive easing in the US weighed on the demand outlook for the commodity.
The December contract of the brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchanges was trading 0.96% higher at $75.68 a barrel as of 08:05 a.m. It settled 1.42% down at $74.96 a barrel on Wednesday.
Stock Market Live: Emkay Global Research Keeps 'Buy' On Adani Green Energy
Emkay maintains 'Buy' on Adani Green Energy at Rs 2,550 target, which implied a 50% upside
July–September consolidated Ebitda rose 25% on the year stable operating performance, jump in equipment sales
Consolidated net profits fell due to jump in minority interest
Management estimates 2GW/4GW renewable energy capacity commissioning in Q3FY25/Mar'25
Management guides annualized Ebitda run-rate of Rs 10800 cr for current 11.2 GW capacity
Management guides annualized Ebitda run-rate of Rs 16000 cr 17GW FY25-end capacity
Trim FY25 Ebitda by 7% to reflect H1 run-rate
Largely retaining FY26-27E Ebitda estimates
Jefferies Maintains Underperform On SRF
Reduced Price target to Rs 1970 from Rs 2070; downside potential 12%
Management withdrew FY25 revenue and margin guidance for specialty chemicals
Guidance withdrawn despite strong order book, signaling limited visibility
EBITDA Miss due to weak chemicals performance.
PAT was 16% below estimates due to higher tax rates.
Delay in customer registrations affecting growth in AIs.
Refgas revenues declined mid-single digits due to elevated US inventories and Chinese competition in ME/SEA.
FY25/26 PAT estimates cut by 20%/15%.
Risk-reward unfavorable, maintain "Underperform" with target price of ₹1,970.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Halt Record Rally
After hitting fresh high in Wednesday's session, Gold spot and future prices halted their rally as US Treasury yields and the dollar index rose. A rise in dollar index makes the bullion expensive for other currency holders, while a rise in US Treasury yields reduces its appeal to the investors.
The spot gold price fell over 1% while the Gold future prices fell 0.90%.
The Gold December future was 0.35% higher at $2,738.80 an ounce as of 07:17 a.m.
Stock Market Live Update: US Treasury Yields Rise On Fed Rate Outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10–year US Treasury note rose to fresh nearly three–month high on Wednesday as investors trimmed their expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
The yield on the 10–year US Treasury note was trading flat at 4.23% as of 07:04 a.m. IST.
Asia Market Update: Most Share Indices Rise
Most Asia–Pacific share indices rose Thursday, brushing off the effect of overnight moves on Wall Street. Stocks in Wall Street slid after US Treasury Yields rose across the board as traders pare their bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates aggressively.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.34% and 124.40 points at 38,232.26. The S&P ASX 200 was 0.11% or 9 points higher at 8,225. The KOSPI was 0.28% or 7.18 points down at 2,591.79 as of 06:59 a.m.
Stock Market Live: US Stocks End Lower As Treasury Yields Rise
US stocks ended lower on Wednesday, and treasury yields continued to hit new levels of nearly three–month high. The Dow Jones Industrial index posted its worst intraday fall in over one month.
The S&P 500 ended 0.92% down at 5,797.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.95% down at 42,514.95. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 1.60% down at 18,276.66.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,500; Escorts Kubota, HUL, Infosys, Piramal Pharma Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,500 level in early trade on Thursday. Escorts Kubota Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Piramal Pharma Ltd. share prices will be in focus in today's session. Moreover, for recently released quarterly numbers, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Bajaj Holding & Investment Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share prices are likely to react.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 4.5 points, or 0.02%, higher at 24,500 as of 06:37 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended fall to a third session and ended at over two–month low on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 36.60 points or 0.15%, down at 24,435.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 138.74 points or 0.17%, lower at 80,081.98.
This candlestick formation typically indicates strength. Thus, the 24,378 level serves as crucial short-term support, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president, Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.
If Nifty 50 holds above this, it might witness a pullback towards the 24,600–24,700 zone, which coincides with the neckline of the head and shoulder pattern. On the other hand, if Nifty 50 breaks below 24,370, it could drift lower towards the 24,200–24,000 levels. Traders are advised to use any bounce to book profits, considering the overall weakness, he added.