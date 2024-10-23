Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,500; Zomato, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Airtel Share Price In Focus
Stay updated with latest on stock markets with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,537.00 at 7:03 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Oil Price Update: WTI Crude Futures Up Over 2%
December futures contract of WTI Crude were trading 2.17% higher at $72.09 a barrel as of 7:37 a.m. after the recent selloff as traders see a supply disruption in the Middle East due to Israel-Iran tensions as unlikely.
December contract of Brent Crude, however, was 0.37% lower at $75.76.
Asia Market Open: Nikkei Flat; Hang Seng Up 0.5%
Most Asia–Pacific markets gained in early trade on Wednesday despite a subdued close on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei. however, erased early gains and traded flat as of 7:27 a.m., Australia's ASX and South Korea's Kospi were up 0.2% each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded 0.5% up.
US Market Close: S&P 500, Dow Jones Fall; Nasdaq Up
Indices on the Wall Street struggled in late hours after following news related to key companies and as traders factored in slower pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts. S&P 500 ended 0.05% down at 5,851.20, Dow Jones fell 0.02% to close at 42,924.89, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18% at 18,573.1.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,500; Zomato, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Airtel Share Price In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,537.00 down by 38 points, or 0.15%, as of 07:03 a.m. Among others, share prices of Zomato Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. are likely to react to their second quarter results while those of Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. will react to the news flow.
On Tuesday, NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over two months on Tuesday as the share price of heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged. Broad-based weakness in US stocks and Asian and European shares due to concern about the pace of unwinding of monetary conditions in the US also seeped into the Indian markets.
The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 17th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 21st straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,978.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 21,545.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 84.076 against the US dollar.