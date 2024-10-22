Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As Infosys, ICICI Bank Share Prices Rise

Asian currencies declined against the US unit as the dollar index continued to trade near the highest level since Aug 2. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against major currencies, rose above the 104.00 mark for the first time as the US Federal Reserve officials' remark suggested slower pace of monetary easing.

The Philippine peso declined the most against the US dollar. It was trading 0.46% down at 57.83 a dollar as of 09:48 a.m.

The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit were followed the Philippine pesos's declined. The currencies were trading 0.37% and 0.36% down respectively against the US dollar as of 09:55 a.m.