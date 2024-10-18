Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,700; Axis Bank, Infosys, RIL, Wipro Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,700 on Friday morning. Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. share prices are expected to react because of their earning numbers for July–September quarter. Further, Reliance Industries Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Zomato Ltd. share prices will likely move because of the news flow.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.43% or 106.50 points lower at 24,753.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

Extending their losses to a third session, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended near two–month low on Thursday. HDFC Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. share prices declined, which weighed on the indices.

At close, Nifty fell 0.89% or 221.45 points, to 24,749.8 and Sensex ended 0.6% or 494.75 points, lower at 81,006.61. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.97%, and the Sensex fell 0.7%.

"Looking forward, the market is expected to remain range-bound due to mixed global cues and a lack of domestic triggers," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.