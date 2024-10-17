Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,000; Bajaj Auto, RIL, Axis Bank, RVNL Share Prices In Focus

Emkay has downgraded Bajaj Auto to 'sell' from 'reduce' with a lower target price of Rs 9,500 vs Rs 8,300 earlier, implying downside of 18%. It said that Q2 results were marginally weak on lower ASPs while 2 wheeler retail growth has been muted in FY25YTD at 6.7% and Sep-Oct at 5.7%

The brokerage also noted that the company has lost market share in the fast-growing 125cc category.

Bajaj Auto's management expects FY25 industry growth to be closer to 5% than 8% due to ongoing below-par festive performance persisting but exports are recovering, albeit with key Nigeria market still 50% below its earlier peak. It said it prefers Hero on better risk reward and TVS on improved growth prospects.