Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,000; Bajaj Auto, RIL, Axis Bank, RVNL Share Prices In Focus
Stay tuned for all updates on stock market with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,020.00, down 0.2% or 50 points as of 6:47 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Jefferies On KEI Industries
Jefferies has maintained 'buy' on KEI Industries with target of Rs 5,365, implying 22% upside. It said 2QFY25 EBITDA growth muted at 8% YoY, 15% below estimate and extra High Voltage cable sales declined 51% YoY, expect deliveries to pick up. The brokerage expects positive surprise in 12-18 months on Power T&D orders.
Mphasis Q2 Earnings (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit rose 4.6% on quarter to Rs 423 crore on a revenue growth of 3.3% to Rs 3,536 crore. EBIT was up 6% sequentially at Rs 544 crore and EBIT margin was at 15.4%, slightly higher than 15% in previous quarter.
Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat Gas Likely To Fall As Govt Cuts Domestic APM Gas Allocation
Government cut in domestic APM gas allocation to city gas distributers is a big negative for gas stocks including Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat Gas, according to Citi Research. The brokerage estimates cut in allocation at 4 million metric standard cubic meter of gas per day and APM gas allocation cut by around 20%.
Lower APM gas allocation is negative for gas companies and no reversal in move to lead to gas cos sourcing gas from international markets.
Asia Market Update: China's CSI 300 Erases Early Gains
At 8:10 a.m., China's CSI 300 had erased all its gains and traded flat at 3,829.55 tracking housing minister Ni Hong press briefing. However, Hang Seng traded 1% higher after Hong Kong eased its mortgage rules to allow homebuyers to fork out lower downpayment, aiming to address a prolonged property slump in the city.
Emkay Downgrades Bajaj Auto After Earnings
Emkay has downgraded Bajaj Auto to 'sell' from 'reduce' with a lower target price of Rs 9,500 vs Rs 8,300 earlier, implying downside of 18%. It said that Q2 results were marginally weak on lower ASPs while 2 wheeler retail growth has been muted in FY25YTD at 6.7% and Sep-Oct at 5.7%
The brokerage also noted that the company has lost market share in the fast-growing 125cc category.
Bajaj Auto's management expects FY25 industry growth to be closer to 5% than 8% due to ongoing below-par festive performance persisting but exports are recovering, albeit with key Nigeria market still 50% below its earlier peak. It said it prefers Hero on better risk reward and TVS on improved growth prospects.
China Housing Minister In Press Briefing
Ni Hong, China's housing minister in a press briefing said that China vows to stabilize property market from declining further and aims to renovate 1 million houses in urban villages'. He said that 'Urban Village' renovation will help reduce unsold homes.
Oil Price Update: Crude Oil Futures Trade Higher
The November futures contract of WTI Crude traded 0.4% higher at $70.87 a barrel as of 7:36 a.m. and December contract of ICE Brent Crude rose 0.3% to $74.51 a barrel.
Asia Markets Open: Most Indices Up; Japan's Nikkei Falls
While most Asian indices tracked Wall Street and were higher in the early trade, Japan's Nikkei traded 0.6% down at 38,945.53 as of 7:15 a.m. after exports in September fell 1.7% against Reuters poll of 0.5% growth rate.
Investors will look for Australia's job data. Australia's ASX S&P 200 traded 0.8% higher at 8348.80, CSI 300 was up 0.7% to 3,859.73, and South Korea's Kospi was flat at 2,611.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed more than 1% to 20,592.13.
US Market Close: Dow Jones Records New Closing High
Indices in the US closed higher Wednesday amid earnings announcements. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its highest close as it ended 0.79% higher at 43,077.70. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.47% and 0.28% higher at 5,842.47 and 18,367.08, respectively.
On Thursday, Traveler, Blackstone, Elevance Health, KeyCorp, and M&T Bank will announce their results.
The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,020.00, down 0.2% or 50 points as of 6:47 a.m. Among other stocks, share price of Bajaj Auto Ltd. will react to its results, those of Axis Bank Ltd. will trade ahead of its earnings and RVNL's share price is expected to rise on order win.
On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex extended their two-day losing streak on Wednesday, reflecting a broader sell-off across global markets. Most indices in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe fell sharply, influenced by overnight trading on Wall Street.
The Nifty 50 closed down 86.05 points, or 0.34%, at 24,971.30, while the Sensex fell by 318.76 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 81,501.36.
Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling streak in Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Wednesday, offloading stocks worth Rs 3,435.9 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors purchased stocks valued at Rs 2,256.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise, closing at 84.00 against the US dollar.