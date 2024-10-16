Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses As Infosys, ICICI Bank Drag

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses at open on Wednesday as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank share prices declined. As of 09:16 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 29.45 points or 0.12% down at 25,027.90, and the Sensex was 149.55 points or 0.18% down at 81,670.56.

The hourly support average has moved higher to 24,980 levels and would act as trend reversal on the downside from current levels, said Vikas Jain, head, Reliance Securities.

The Relative Strength Index has failed to cross the averages from the lower range and other key technical indicators are in neutral mode from current levels. The Highest call open interest has moved higher to 25,500 strikes while the downside the highest put OI is at 25,000 for the weekly expiry, Jain added.