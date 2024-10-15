Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher Tracking Global Cues; Infosys, HDFC Bank Lead Gains

Benchmark equity indices saw a positive opening Tuesday tracking gains in global markets as well as falling oil prices. Heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank led the gains.

At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was at 25186.30, up 0.23% or 58.35 points and the Sensex rose 0.15% or 126.58 points to 82099.63.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, on the upside, the market could move towards 25250-25300/82250-82400. "Conversely, if the index falls below 25000/81500, the sentiment could change, potentially leading to a retest of 24900-24700/81200-80600 levels," he said.