Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As HDFC Bank, Infosys Share Prices Lead
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.70% and 0.68%, higher respectively. Get live updates on stock markets here.
Stock Market Today: LG Electronics Appoints Axis Bank For Its $1.5 Billion India IPO
LG Electronics Inc., the Seoul–headquartered parent of LG Electronics India, has appointed private lender Axis Bank Ltd. as one of the arranger of the initial public offer of its India arm, Bloomberg reported. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, and Morgan Stanley are other arrangers for this $1.5 billion IPO
Stock Market Live: KP Green Engineering Appoints New Group CEO
KP Group appoints Alok Das as group chief executive officer with effect today, it said in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Aarti Industries Share Price Slumps To Over Four–Year Low
Aarti Industries Ltd. share price hit a 10% lower circuit and declined to 417.00 apiece, the lowest level since Oct 27, 2020. It pared losses to trade 7.92% to Rs 436.85 apiece as of 11:28 a.m., as compared to 0.70% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market Today: Biocon Share Price Rises Over 5% As US FDA Gives 'VAI' Tag To Its Bengaluru Facility
Biocon Ltd. share price rose 5.66% to Rs 339.50 apiece, the highest level since Oct 22. The share price rose as its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru received a 'Voluntary Action Indicated' tag from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Stock Market Live: Suzlon Energy Share Price Down After CEO Resigns
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s share price fell by 6.3% after the company announced the resignation of Ishwar Chand Mangal, chief executive officer of new business, effective Nov. 8.
Stock Market Live: Tata Motors Share Price Slumps To Over 10–Month Low
Tata Motors Ltd. share price declined 1.37% to Rs 792.00 apiece, the lowest level since Jan 24. It erased all gains to trade 1.77% higher at Rs 819.80 apiece as of 10:31 a.m., as compared to 0.31% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock gained as much as 25.45% in 12 months, and 5.42% on year to date basis. Total traded volume on NSE so far in the day stood at 1.21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.96.
Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.9%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Falls Nearly 6% As Net Profit Misses Estimates
Jupiter Wagons Ltd. share price declined 5.76% to Rs 465.50 apiece, the lowest level since Nov 8. The price declined as Jupiter Wagons reported Rs 89 crore net profit against Rs 116 crore Bloomberg reported.
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Paints Share Prices Hits Multi–Year Low As Profit Falls Missing Estimates
Asian Paints Ltd. share price declined to the lowest level since May 3, 2021 on Monday. The stock slumped over 9% as the company reported that its consolidated net profit declined 44% on the year to Rs 694 crore in July–September, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 1,079 crore.
Asian Paints Ltd. was 8.96% down at 2,521.35 apiece.
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses As Asian Paints, RIL Share Prices Drag
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses to a third session as Asian Paints Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged. Losses in Asian share indices due to weaker than expected inflation in China also weighed on the Indian benchmark indices.
As of 09:24 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.34% down at 24,065.50, and the Sensex was 0.35% down at 79,205.32.
"On the downside, the 24,000 and 23,650 levels are expected to provide strong support, potentially presenting buying opportunities for long positions," said Mandar Bhojane, research analyst, Choice Broking.
If Nifty sustains above 24,500 in the coming week, we may see it gain momentum to test higher levels around 24,800 and 25,200. However, if the support levels at 24,000 and 23,650 are breached, further downside pressure could ensue, Bhojane said.
The Sensex was 0.48% down at 79,102.47.
The Nifty 50 was 0.50% down at 24,026.55.
The Nifty Bank was 0.45% down at 51,329.35.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
HDFC Bank Ltd. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India, HCLTech Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. added to the index.
On NSE, 10 sectors declined out of 12. One was flat, while one was trading with marginal gains. The NSE Nifty Oil & Gas declined the most, while the NSE Nifty Auto rose the most.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.64% and 0.92%, down respectively.
On BSE, 15 sectors advanced and six declined out of 21. The BSE Oil & Gas declined the most, while the BSE Utilities rose the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 1,945 stocks declined, 1,195 stocks advanced, and 117 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.81%, according to data on Cogencis.
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Lower At Pre–Open
At pre–open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 60.95 points or 0.25% down at 24,087.25, and the BSE Sensex was 187.86 points or 0.24% down at 79,298.46.
India Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar At Open
Rupee opened two paise weaker at 84.40 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.38 on Friday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Ashok Leyland Doubles Revenue Of Defense In H1, CEO Says
Ashok Leyland doubled revenues of defense business in first half, said Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.
The company hasn't reached peak of financial year 2019 yet. This cycle is expected to be longish, Agarwal said. The company is positioned in the second place in light commercial vehicle.
Zomato Share Price May React As Co Responds To Antitrust Law Violation
Zomato Ltd. share price may react in Monday's trading session as the company responded to antitrust law violation probe from the Competition Commission of India. The food–delivery service said that there's no breach in law in their business practice. Read more.
Asia FX Update: Most Currencies Fall As Dollar Index Remains Firm Around 105 Mark
Most currencies of Asian countries were trading lower against the greenback as the dollar index remained firm around 105 mark it hit after Donald Trump's victory in the US election, last week.
The dollar index was trading 0.03% higher at 105.02 as of 8:13 a.m.
The Japanese yen was 0.47% down against the US dollar at 153.36 ad of 8:20 a.m. The Philippine peso was down 0.44%.
Bucking the trend the offshore Chinese yuan was trading 0.02% higher against the US unit at 7.1833 a dollar as of 8:20 a.m. IST.
Gold Prices Continue To Decline
Bullion continued to decline tracking relatively strong dollar index and US Treasury yields. The December future contract of the Gold was trading 0.53% down at $2,680.40 an ounce as of 7:57 a.m.
Power Grid Q2 Analyst Meet Takeaways
Maintains FY25 capex guidance at Rs 18,000 crore
FY26 Capex & commissioning at Rs 25,000-30,000 crore vs Rs 25,000 crore earlier
FY27 Capex & commissioning at Rs 40,000 crore vs Rs 30,000 crore earlier
Current work in hand at Rs 1.43 lakh crore, to commission Rs 1 lakh crore in next 2-2.5 years
Revises FY25-32 capex guidance to Rs 3.35 lakh crore vs Rs 2.07 lakh crore earlier
The company accounts for 50% of market share in upcoming bidding guidance
Stock Market Live: Bitcoin Surpasses $81,000 Mark For First Time
The bitcoin surpassed $81,000 mark for first time in early Asian trade hours as prospects of pro–crypto US Congress increases after Donald Trump's victory, Bloomberg reported. The digital asset rallied as markets bet that the Trump is likely to embrace it.
The Bitcoin was trading 6.46% higher at $81,279.09 as of 7:41 a.m.
Oil Update: Future Prices Extend Losses On China Demand Worries
Crude oil prices extended losses on Monday on worries over demand outlook after China reported lower than expected inflation in October. China reported 0.3% inflation rate in October, compared to 0.4% analysts projected in a Reuters' poll.
The January future contract of the brent crude was trading 0.27% lower at $73.67 a barrel as of 7:21 a.m. IST.
Stock Market Live: Citi Research On India Life Insurance
Pick HDFC Life and SBI Life as top picks
Maintain Overweight on HDFC Life, TP Rs 820 (+15.7%)
Maintain Underweight on ICICI Prudential Life, TP Rs 760 (+7.2%)
Maintain Overweight on SBI Life Insurance, TP Rs 2,040 (+29.8%)
Lifers reported moderation in individual APE to +12% YoY in Oct’24
Reduction in pace of growth lower than street expectations
HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential strong growth, life individual APE +21%/+22% YoY
Max Life growth higher than industry avg for private peers
SBI Life was tad lower than industry average, individual APE up 10% YoY
US Market Update: Stocks End The Election–Week Higher
Share indices ended higher on Wall Street Friday to conclude the election–week on a positive note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 0.38% and 0.09% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59% up.
Asia Market Update: Markets Log Losses In Early Trade
Asia–Pacific markets were trading lower on Monday as details of China stimulus did not boosted investors' confidence to revive the demand in the world's second largest country.
The KOSPI and S&P ASX indices were trading 1.16% and 0.50% down, respectively as of 06:53 a.m.
GIFT Nifty Near 24,100; LIC, Shipping Corp, Welspun Corp Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,100. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Shipping Corp of India, Tata Motors Ltd. and Welspun Corp Ltd. share prices may react.
The GIFT Nifty was 0.32% or 80.65 points lower at 24,122.00 as of 06:30 a.m.
The benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row on Friday, as ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged.
The Nifty 50 ended 51.15 points, or 0.21% down at 24,148.20, and the Sensex ended 55.47 points, or 0.07% lower at 79,486.32.
"Markets are expected to remain sideways on the back of mixed global factors and subdued quarterly results. However there could be stock specific action on account the last leg of Q2 earnings to be announced next week," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.