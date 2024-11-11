Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As HDFC Bank, Infosys Share Prices Lead

Tata Motors Ltd. share price declined 1.37% to Rs 792.00 apiece, the lowest level since Jan 24. It erased all gains to trade 1.77% higher at Rs 819.80 apiece as of 10:31 a.m., as compared to 0.31% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained as much as 25.45% in 12 months, and 5.42% on year to date basis. Total traded volume on NSE so far in the day stood at 1.21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.96.

Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.9%