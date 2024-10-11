Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Muted At Open As ICICI Bank, TCS Drag

At pre-open, Nifty 50 was at 24985.30 ,down 0.05% or 13.15 and Sensex was at 81488.10, down 0.15% or 123.31 points.

The markets ended the weekly expiry day on a flat note at 24,998. Nothing has changed; support and resistance are very well-placed, at 24,900 and 25,200, and a breakout on either side will provide a clear picture."