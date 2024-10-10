Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,200; BPCL, Star Health, Vedanta In Focus

On Wednesday, India's benchmark equity indices were back in the red after one session of ending higher as they erased gains in the last hour to close near Wednesday's lowest levels.

Intraday, the indices had risen as much as around 1.2% after the RBI's monetary policy meeting changed the liquidity stance to 'neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation earlier, signalling a potential rate cut. The weekly futures contract of Nifty Bank closed flat on expiry day.

The Nifty ended 0.12% or 31.20 points lower at 24,981.95 and Sensex lost 0.21% or 167.7 points down at 81,467.10.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,508.61 crore.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,562.71 crore.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.96 against the US dollar.