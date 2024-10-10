Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,200; BPCL, Star Health, Vedanta In Focus
Stay tuned for all the latest on India stock market with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,206.50 up by 18 points or 0.1% as of 06:31 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Oil Price Update: Brent Crude Trades Higher
November futures contract of the WTI Crude traded 0.4% higher at 7:32 a.m. at $73.53 a barrel and Brent Crude December futures rose 0.4% to $76.88 a barrel.
On Wednesday, it had closed lower amid uncertainty over the middle east conflict, which has been driving the rally in prices.
Asia Market Open: Indices Higher Ahead Of US CPI
Indices in the Asia were higher at open tracking record closing of the Wall Street as investors await US CPI data. At 7:18 a.m., Japan's Nikkei was 0.5% higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose more than 2%, and Australia's ASX 200 was 0.64% higher.
US Market Close: S&P 500, Dow Jones End At Records
Indices in the US ended higher Wednesday as traders prepared for inflation data. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 at 5,792.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.03% higher at 42,512, there highest close. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.71% up. The US September’s CPI report, due Thursday, will provide clues for Fed action.
GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,200; BPCL, Star Health, Vedanta In Focus: Stock Market Live
GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,206.50 up by 18 points or 0.1% as of 06:31 a.m. and share prices of BPCL, Star Health, Vedanta, and Britannia India will be in focus tracking news flow.
On Wednesday, India's benchmark equity indices were back in the red after one session of ending higher as they erased gains in the last hour to close near Wednesday's lowest levels.
Intraday, the indices had risen as much as around 1.2% after the RBI's monetary policy meeting changed the liquidity stance to 'neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation earlier, signalling a potential rate cut. The weekly futures contract of Nifty Bank closed flat on expiry day.
The Nifty ended 0.12% or 31.20 points lower at 24,981.95 and Sensex lost 0.21% or 167.7 points down at 81,467.10.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,508.61 crore.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,562.71 crore.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.96 against the US dollar.