Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, SBI Lead
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.21% and 0.39% higher, respectively. Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Oct 9.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, SBI Lead
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday before the announce of monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India. Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India were top leaders in the index.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher At Pre–Open
The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.21% higher at 25,065.80, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.39% higher at 81,954.58.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.80%. It closed at 6.79% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Ahead Of MPC Meet Outcome
Rupee strengthened by 4 paise to open 83.92 against the US dollar. It closed at 83.96 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Antique on Gravita
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 2920 from Rs 1710
Board approval for Rs 10 bn fund raise, which believe is aimed at capitalizing on inorganic growth opportunities as well as new lines of biz
Increase FY25/ 26/ 27 EPS est by 3%/ 8%/ 18%
Watch India Market Open At NDTV Profit
US FDA Ends Observations For Its Facility In Gujarat Alembic Pharma
The US FDA Inspection ended with zero observations for oncology formulation facility in Gujarat. The US FDA Inspection Was Conducted On October 7 And 8, according to an exchange filing
CLSA On Ashok Leyland
Downgrade from Outperform to Underperform with TP 188 from 258 earlier, Downside 15%
Subdued demand and subsequent de-rating driving downgrade
Believe 10% decline in domestic truck sales in 1HFY25 signals start of CV down cycle
Fleet owners are showing preference for used truck purchases versus buying new trucks
Build in 5% YoY decline in MHCV sales in FY25/FY26
Falling scale and rising risk of discounts are key margin headwinds
Forecast an FY26 Ebitda margin of 10.4% vs 12.4% in FY24
Lower EV/ Ebitda multiple from 11x to 10x,
Lower contribution from stake in NBFC arm from Rs23/share to Rs11/share
Morgan Stanley On Reliance Industries: What's Priced In?
Maintains 'Overweight' at Rs 3325 target, implying 21% upside
RIL rises to #5 from #6 in brokerage's preference order
Continues cyclical challenges in refining and retail priced in
Expect Q2FY25 Ebitda to grow 3% QoQ, but fall on an annual basis
Lower FY25 gross refining margin estimate by $2.7 per barrel
Lower FY25/26 EPS estimates by 12%/7%
Re-rating to regain traction after retail profitability improves, new energy cashflows kick in
Asia Market Update: CSI 300 Slumps Over 6%; Hang Seng Extends Losses
Shortly after opening, CSI 300 index plunged over 6% on Wednesday as concerns rose that the latest stimulus announcement may not be enough to revive the world's largest economy.
The index declined 6.12% to 3,995.83 so far today. The index pared losses to trade 4.83% lower at 4,050.43 as f 08:34 a.m.
The Hang Seng continued to slid after posting its biggest drop in 16 years on Tuesday, as Bloomberg reported. The index was trading 2.19% lower at 20,468.07 as of 08:35 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies On Strategy
BJP’s win in Haryana should be an investor sentiment booster in the interim
Manifesto shows that cash transfers/populism remains on the rise
BJP’s victory provides comfort at a national level on the political front
Politically important Maharashtra stare likely to have elections in Nov 2024
In may 24 national elections, BJP could secure only 18 off 48 seats in Maharashtra, making upcoming states elections tough
Haryana victory is good for capex stocks
Both BJP/Congress have initiated income transfer schemes, targeting women
Estimate 0.8-1% of GDP being spent on annualised basis on such scheme
Get Live Updates On RBI MPC Policy Announcement
The Reserve Bank of India will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. To track live updates click here.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Extends Decline To Sixth Day Before Fed Minutes
Gold future prices extended its fall to sixth day while market participants await the release of US Federal Reserve's September policy meeting minutes.
The bullion continued to extend decline as expectation of aggressive rate cuts waned after Fed officials emphasised on data–based approach. Meanwhile, new job growth in the US grew the most in six months, data showed last week.
Stock Market Live: US Treasury Yield Falls In Asian Trade
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note declined in Asian trade as traders expects the Federal Reserve will likely ease monetary condition gradually. Traders priced in gradual rate cut after Fed officials expressed the need to be data dependent going forward.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was trading 0.10% down at 4.009% as of 07:58 a.m. It settled at 4.013% on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
RBI MPC to maintain status quo: Bloomberg poll
Repo rate currently at 6.5%
First MPC post appointment of three new external members
External members include Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar.
Some signs of a slowdown in economic growth visible
CPI inflation at 3.65% in August, vs 3.54% in July.
Inflation within the central bank's target of 4% aided by the base effect.
Inflation expected at closer to 5% in September
RBI expected to continue to focus on domestic fundamentals
Crude Oil Update: Oil Prices Continues To Gain
After delivering the biggest intraday drop in more than a year, crude oil future prices continued to recover in Asian trade. Concerns over China's economic condition weighed on the crude oil prices on Tuesday. Intraday, oil prices plunged 5.65% to $76.36 a barrel on Tuesday.
The brent crude was trading 0.69% higher at $77.71 a barrel as of 07:28 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Most Asia–Pacific Markets Rise; RBNZ Cuts Rate By 50 Basis Points
Most markets in Asia–Pacific rose in early trade on Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealnd cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points in line with market expectations.
The Nikkei 225 and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.89% and 0.41% higher, respectively as of 07:16 a.m.
US Market Update: Share Indices End Higher Tuesday
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.97% and 0.30% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.45% higher.
GIFT Nifty Above 25,100; Airtel, Infosys, Welspun Enterprises Share Prices Likely To Move
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.14% or 35 points higher at 25,156.50 as of 06:30 a.m.
"The larger texture of the market is still in to the weak side. For the day traders now, 24,900/81,300 and 24,850/81,100 would be the key intraday supports zone. Above the same, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, market could continue the pullback momentum till 25,150-25,200/82,000-82,300," said Shrikant Chouhan, head - equity research, Kotak Securities.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their six-session losing streak to end higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.88%, or 217.40 points higher at 25,013.15, and the Sensex gained 0.72%, or 584.81 points, to end at 81,634.81.