Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, SBI Lead

Shortly after opening, CSI 300 index plunged over 6% on Wednesday as concerns rose that the latest stimulus announcement may not be enough to revive the world's largest economy.

The index declined 6.12% to 3,995.83 so far today. The index pared losses to trade 4.83% lower at 4,050.43 as f 08:34 a.m.

The Hang Seng continued to slid after posting its biggest drop in 16 years on Tuesday, as Bloomberg reported. The index was trading 2.19% lower at 20,468.07 as of 08:35 a.m.