Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,300; Lupin, RVNL, Vedanta Share Prices In Focus
The Gift Nifty was near 24,300. Hindustan Zinc, Lupin, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. share prices may move. Get live updates on stock markets here.
Oil Update: Crude Oil Prices Erase Gains
Oil future prices erased gains in Friday's session. The prices rose on Thursday as the demand outlook improved after the US Federal Reserve cut rates in line with market expectations.
Unwinding of tight monetary conditions in the world's top oil consuming country, raises hope for the demand for the commodity in near term. According to International Energy Agency data, US is the top oil consuming country after China.
The January future contract of the brent crude was trading 0.40% down at $75.33 a barrel as of 7:57 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Emkay Global Research Downgrades M&M
Downgrade M&M to Reduce from ADD with TP 2700 vs 3000 earlier, Downside 10%
Though M&M may outperform in near term, expect muted ~4% PV growth in FY25E-27E
Led by persistent industry challenges and best of the SUV launch-cycle is now behind
The second quarter was inline but margin down by 70bps QoQ to 14.3% on lower GM, higher other expenses
The company maintains 15-18% SUV outlook
Slight guidance revision in tractors, now 6-9% YoY growth in Nov-Mar vs 5% earlier
Estimates remain unchanged but lower P/E multiple to 24x Sept FY26
The Yield On 10–Year US Treasury Note Rebounds
The yield on the benchmark 10–year US Treasury note rebounded in Asian trade session on Friday. It fell sharply Thursday after the US central bank reduced the interest rates.
The yield declined 12 basis points from the four–month high to 4.31%. It ended 10 basis points lower at 4.33% on Thursday.
So far today, the safe–haven asset rose 3 bps to 4.35%. As of 7:42 a.m., it was trading at 4.33%, according to data on Bloomberg.
Phillip Capital On Indian Hotels
Maintain Buy rating, with a target price Rs 785, which implied a 15% upside
Expect acceleration of double-digit revenue growth guidance in H2FY25
Hotel segment growth 1.0-1.5% higher on base quarter Cricket World Cup
Better margins on operating leverage and lower losses in international portfolio
Revised revenue estimates by +1.6%/+1.9% for FY25/26
Stock Market Live: Citi Research On India Economics
Headline inflation could rise to ~6.3%YY in Oct-24
Vegetable prices could see another month of above trend increase in Oct-24
Edible oil prices might remain elevated
Price momentum in food grains was subdued in Oct-24
The 60-80bps upside risk to RBI December quarter forecast would likely rule out December rate cut
Asia Market Update: Equities Rise After Fed Cuts Rate
Asia–Pacific equities rose in early trade Friday, taking cues from overnight move on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rates in line with expectations.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 303.90 points or 0.77% higher at 39,685.31, and the KOSPI was 21.42 points or 0.84 higher as of 06:46 a.m.
In Japan, data showed household spending fell on annualised basis to 1.1% in September. Analysts expected spending to increase 1.8% in September compared to 1.9% fall in August.
US Market Update: Most Stocks Extend Rally Post Fed Rate Cut
Most share indices on Wall Street extended their post–election rally after the Federal Open Market Committee cut rate. The rate–setting panel reduced the benchmark federal fund target rate to by 25 basis points to 4.5–4.75%
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74% and 1.51% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat on Thursday.
To read more about FOMC meet outcome click here.
GIFT Nifty ; Hindustan Zinc, Lupin, RVNL, Vedanta Share Prices May React
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,300 in early trade Friday. Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. share prices may react due to earning or news flow.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.16% or 38.50 points higher at 24,317 as of 6:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a two–day rally and settled over 1% lower on Thursday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Nifty 50 closed 284.70 points or 1.16% down at 24,199.35, while the Sensex ended 836.34 points or 1.04% lower at 79,541.79.
"The benchmark index experienced a muted opening but quickly succumbed to selling pressure, resulting in a sharp decline of 314 points within the first hour of trading," said Ameya Ranadive, a senior analyst, StoxBox.
"Following this initial drop, the index fluctuated within a narrow range of 81 points for the remainder of the session. Market sentiment remained pessimistic, and on the sectoral front, all indices, with the exception of the PSU index, closed in negative territory."