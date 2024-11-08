Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,300; Lupin, RVNL, Vedanta Share Prices In Focus

Oil future prices erased gains in Friday's session. The prices rose on Thursday as the demand outlook improved after the US Federal Reserve cut rates in line with market expectations.

Unwinding of tight monetary conditions in the world's top oil consuming country, raises hope for the demand for the commodity in near term. According to International Energy Agency data, US is the top oil consuming country after China.

The January future contract of the brent crude was trading 0.40% down at $75.33 a barrel as of 7:57 a.m.