Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 24,900; Ola Electric, BEL, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank Shares In Focus

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility are likely to extend its fall to another session as it was served a notice by Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement, and unfair trade practices. Those of Hi-Tech Pipes and Jubilant Ingrevia will react to the news of fundraise.

HDFC Bank's stock will move as investors assess the sale of HDFC Edu to Vama Sundari Investments for Rs 192 crore and that of Bharat Electronics and Nuvoco Vistas are expected to rise on order wins.

Puravankara's stock will move on news that it will acquire a three-acre land parcel in North Bangalore for a residential project. Share price of Tata Motors will react to JLR quarterly numbers, Nykaa and Sobha Realty will also move after the release of quarterly business update.

Click here for more stocks to watch.