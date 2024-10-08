Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 24,900; Ola Electric, BEL, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank Shares In Focus
Stay updated with latest on stock market as GIFT Nifty trades at 24,859.50 down by 28.5 pts or 0.1% as of 06:46 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Morgan Stanley On India Equity Strategy
Morgan Stanley said that it is incrementally more concerned on oil price and global growth risk to cyclical markets an China policy easing is important but valuations have re-rated substantially. It said that geopolitical risks, US elections, 2025 policy uncertainty prime concerns. According to the brokerage, India remains largest overweight and it has scale back underweight China position for pan asia/ EM investors to -50 bps.
China Market Update: CSI 300 Pares Gains After 10% Jump; Hang Seng Down 6%
China's CSI 300 pared gains after jumping nearly 10% in the early trade as traders assessed the comments from country's economic planner national development and reform commission in a press briefing. At 8:38 a.m. CSI 300 was at 4,253.99, up 236.14 points or 5.88% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 21,546.49, down 7%.
According to Arvind Sanger, founder and MD of Geosphere Capital China's valuations will see some fund flow in short term but in long term India growth story has solid underpinning. He added that it is very hard to call China's next move depending on their policy measures and question is how much is China willing to do in the short term to shift the paradigm.
Stocks To Watch On Tuesday
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility are likely to extend its fall to another session as it was served a notice by Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement, and unfair trade practices. Those of Hi-Tech Pipes and Jubilant Ingrevia will react to the news of fundraise.
HDFC Bank's stock will move as investors assess the sale of HDFC Edu to Vama Sundari Investments for Rs 192 crore and that of Bharat Electronics and Nuvoco Vistas are expected to rise on order wins.
Puravankara's stock will move on news that it will acquire a three-acre land parcel in North Bangalore for a residential project. Share price of Tata Motors will react to JLR quarterly numbers, Nykaa and Sobha Realty will also move after the release of quarterly business update.
CLSA Upgrades M&M Share Price Rating To 'Outperform'
CLSA had upgraded its rating for shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. to outperform and had hiked its target price to to Rs 3,400 implying 11% upside. The brokerage said improved scale, superior mix and better pricing drove auto margins and going ahead it expects better scale and average selling price given new models. CLSA also expects domestic tractor industry to revive and has raised expectations of earnings per share by 5% each for FY25 & FY26.
Ola Electric Gets Show Cause Notice Consumer Body
Ola Electric has received show cause notice from central consumer protection authority for alleged violation of consumer rights. The authority has provided the company with 15 days to respond to show cause notice, an exchange filing said.
Stock Market Live: Gold Futures Decline Slightly In Asian Trade
Gold Futures declined slightly in Asian trade as investors rethink their bets on bigger rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve after stronger than expected jobs report.
The Bloomberg Spot Gold was trading 0.06% down at $2,641.01 an ounce as of 07:49 a.m.
US Market Close: Wall Street Ends Lower
Indices in the US ended lower on Monday amid middle east tensions and as traders expectations of 50-bps rate cut in November waned following stronger than expected jobs report. S&P 500 closed down 0.96% at 5,695.94, Dow Jones down 0.94% at 41,954.24, and Nasdaq Composite down 1.18% at 17,923.91.
Oil Price Update: Crude Falls After Rally On Geopolitical Tensions
December futures contract of brent crude traded 0.6% lower at $80.4 a barrel as of 7:22 a.m. This was as traders booked profits after a rally in oil prices amid fears of a war in middle east.
Asia Market Open: Nikkei Falls On Japan Data; CSI 300 Jumps 10%
Indices in Asia opened lower on Tuesday, taking cues from an overnight decline on Wall Street and Japan's pay. China's CSI 300 surged 10% after a week-long holiday.
At 7:17 a.m., CSI 300 was at 4,284.18, up by 266.32 points or 6.63%, while Japan's Nikkei was 0.7% lower and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8%.
GIFT Nifty Trades Below 24,900; BEL, Puravankara, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was at 24,859.50 down by 28.5 pts or 0.1% as of 06:46 a.m. Share prices of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd, Puravankara Ltd., Tata Motors, along with Sobha Realty will be in focus among others tracking news flow.
On Monday, India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. This was its worst six-day decline since March 2022. The state election results kept the market jittery.
The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth straight day on Monday, while domestic institutional investors record the highest single-day buying so far in 2024.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,293.41 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the eighth highest single-day sales by the FPIs so far this year.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.98 against the US dollar.