Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 24,400; Tata Steel, UltraTech, RVNL Share Prices In Focus
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Citi Research On Midspace Business Parks Reit
Maintain Buy with a target price Rs 405, which implied a 6.6% upside
Portfolio grown by ~5msf to ~34msf in Sep'24 since listing
Portfolio growth to be driven by acquisitions from sponsor group
Expects occupancy stabilizing at ~96% in next 12 months
Company expects organic NOI growth of Rs9-10bn over next 4 years
Stock Market Live: Citi Research On Jindal Steel & Power
Maintain Sell with a target price Rs 850, which implied a 10.9% downside
Q2 standalone adj EBITDA fell ~29% qoq on lower volumes and realization
Despite Chinese optimism, believe not enough to swing demand
Expect EBITDA/t to rise vs Q2 but valuations price in fair bit of optimism
Sees lack of visibility on volume growth despite the HSM commissioning
Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 7%/9%/8% on lower steel volumes and trends
The Yield On 10–Year US Treasury Note Hovers Around Four–Month High
The yield on the benchmark 10–year US Treasury note was hovering around four–month high it hit on Wednesday. The yield rose as early vote count showed Donald Trump winning a second presidency at the White House.
The yield on the benchmark 10–year US Treasury note was at 4.43% as of 7:18 a.m. IST.
Asia Market Update: Stock Gauges Off Highs On Concerns Over Trump's Victory
Asia–Pacific erased opening gains as market participants become concerned about the impact of Donald Trump's presidency, which is likely to impose higher tariffs, Bloomberg reported.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 338.58 points or 0.86% down at 39,142.09, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 36.70 points or 0.45% down at 8,162.80 as of 07:07 a.m.
US Market Update: Share Indices Hit Fresh Highs As Trump Wins US Presidential Election
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose to fresh highs with the former posting the best post-election day in history, Bloomberg reported citing Birinyi Associate Inc. The rally was fuelled as markets bet that Donald Trump's presidency will be good for the world's largest economy.
The S&P 500 ended 2.53% higher at 5,929.04, and the Nasdaq 100 ended 2.74% higher at 20,781.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 3.57% higher at 43,729.93.
GIFT Nifty Above 24,400; RVNL, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement Share Prices May react
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 24,400 in early trade Thursday. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. share prices are likely to be in focus.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06%, or 14 points, down at 24,472.50 as of 06:34 a.m.
Indian benchmark indices ended with over 1% gain on Wednesday, with Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and overall technology stocks contributing to the benchmark indices' rally.
The Nifty 50 ended 270.75 points, or 1.12%, higher at 24,484.05, and the Sensex closed 901.50 points, or 1.13%, up at 80,378.13.
"Markets rallied today as Donald Trump took a comfortable lead in US presidential polls crossing the 270 majority mark. Markets will be reacting on Friday to US Fed and BoE interest rate decision tomorrow. There is an expectation of 25 bps rate cut by the Fed committee. We expect markets to see a near term bounce back due to positive sentiments globally," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.