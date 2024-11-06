Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,400; Dr. Reddy's, GAIL, Mankind, Oil India Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,400 in early trade on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd. share prices are likely to react due to earnings and news flows.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.47% or 115.00 points higher at 24,384.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex had their best session since Sept. 20 on Tuesday. The benchmark indices started recovery during the latter half of the trade.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91%, or 217.95 points, higher at 24,213.30, and Sensex ended 0.88%, or 694.39 points, higher at 79,476.63. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 0.6% each.

The nervousness around the US presidential election outcome persists as it can result in major global policy shifts, Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Wealth Management and Research Head Siddhartha Khemka said.

The market's recovery in the final hour was fueled by short covering ahead of the US election results and after sharp fall yesterday. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects markets to remain volatile on the back of global factors with stock specific action as index heavy weights announce quarterly results during the next few days.