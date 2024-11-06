Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,400; Dr. Reddy's, GAIL, Mankind, Oil India Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,400 in early trade Wednesday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Mankind Kind Pharma Ltd. are likely to react. Get live updates here.
Asia Market Update: Share Indices Rise Tracking US Gains
Asian share indices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street ahead of the outcome of the US elections.
The Nikkei 225 and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.84% and 1.24% higher respectively, as of 07:13 a.m.
US Market Update: Stocks Gain As Traders On Edge For Election Outcome
US stocks gained in Tuesday's session as traders remained on the edge to see who wins the presidential race. Results are still being counted which is projecting Donald Trump is leading so far.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.02% higher, and the S&P 500 ended 1.23% higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.43% higher.
Catch live updates on US election with NDTV Profit here.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,400; Dr. Reddy's, GAIL, Mankind Pharma, Oil India Share Prices Likely To React
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,400 in early trade on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd. share prices are likely to react due to earnings and news flows.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.47% or 115.00 points higher at 24,384.50 as of 06:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex had their best session since Sept. 20 on Tuesday. The benchmark indices started recovery during the latter half of the trade.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91%, or 217.95 points, higher at 24,213.30, and Sensex ended 0.88%, or 694.39 points, higher at 79,476.63. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 0.6% each.
The nervousness around the US presidential election outcome persists as it can result in major global policy shifts, Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Wealth Management and Research Head Siddhartha Khemka said.
The market's recovery in the final hour was fueled by short covering ahead of the US election results and after sharp fall yesterday. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects markets to remain volatile on the back of global factors with stock specific action as index heavy weights announce quarterly results during the next few days.