Stock Market Live: Nifty Hovers Around 24,000; Sensex Falls Nearly 100 Points

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at their lowest levels in over a month, led by declines in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%, to end at 78,782.24. The Nifty fell as much as 2.01% during the day to 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6. The Sensex declined 1.87% during the day to 78,232—its first since Aug. 14.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 26th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a session of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,329.8 crore and the DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,936.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.11 on Monday.