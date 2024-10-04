Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,400; Bajaj Finance, M&M, Ola Electric, Avenue Supermarts In Focus

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, M&M Finance, Avenue Supermarts and Bank Of Baroda will react to their business updates released after market hours on Thursday.

Those of BSE are likely to fall as it will discontinue its weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 effective from Nov. 14 and Bankex effective Nov. 18.

Mahindra and Mahindra will also remain in focus after its arm launched Mahindra ‘ZEO’ 4W SCV starting from Rs 7.52 lakh.

Ola Electric Mobility has introduced the "BOSS—Biggest Ola Season Sale," featuring the S1 portfolio starting at Rs 49,999, along with festive offers of up to Rs 40,000.

JTL Industries share price are expected to rise as its board approved share split and Sundaram-Clayton share price will move after it opened QIP, setting floor price at Rs 2,320.78 per share.