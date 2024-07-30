Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As NTPC, Powergrid Lead Gains

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 4 points higher at 24,882 as of 06:52 a.m.

Asia-Pacific markets logged losses early Tuesday as the Bank of Japan started its two-day policy meeting, in which investors are expecting a rate hike. Policy meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee will also start later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 was 149.04 points or 0.39% lower at 38,319.59, and the S&P ASX 200 was 63.00 points or 0.79% down at 7,926.60 as of 06:50 am.

US stocks rose on Monday ahead of central bank decisions, crucial economic data, and earnings reports from four major tech giants with a combined valuation of nearly $10 trillion. Large tech stocks rebounded, while small caps, which had surged up to 10% in July, experienced a decline.

The upcoming results from Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. will be critical, especially after a lackluster start to the mega-cap earnings season. Fed officials are expected to signal a potential rate cut in the coming months, with Chair Jerome Powell possibly providing hints on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite gained over 0.07%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12%.

Brent crude was trading 0.2% lower at $79.61 as of 7:17 a.m. Gold fell 0.13% to $2,381.12 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark stock indices erased most gains to end a volatile session flat on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday last week. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,474.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 5,665.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened 1 paise to a record low of 83.73 against the US dollar.