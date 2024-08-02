Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,800; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC In Focus

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slumped over 5% on Friday as investors feared more rate hikes from the Bank of Japan in near future. The index was trading 1,962.43 points or 5.15% lower at 36,163.90 as of 06:47 a.m.

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading in negative in early trade as stocks on Wall Street stumbled on signs of week US economy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell below 4%, with swap traders now fully expecting three rate cuts this year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.37% and 2.30%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.21%.

Brent crude was trading 0.24% higher at $79.71 a barrel. Gold fell 0.23% to $2,438.52 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 92 points lower at 24,805.50 as of 06:51 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices continued their record run for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the key psychological level of 25,000 for the first time as sentiments brightened after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted of a possible rate cut in September.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 337 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.72 against the US dollar.