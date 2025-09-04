Stock Market LIVE: Market Likely To Open Higher; FMCG, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus On GST Reforms
Catch all live updates on stock markets here on Sept 4.
Gold Prices Hit New High As Weak Job Data Fuels US Fed Rate-Cut Bet
Gold prices hit a new high early Thursday after weak US jobless data increased bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The data from the US showed that job openings fell to a 10-month low.
However, it erased gains after hitting fresh high. Gold future was trading 1.30% down at $3,587.07 an ounce as of 8:36 a.m.
GST Reforms: Experts Bet On Household Confidence—'Spend Versus Save' For Positive Impact
The positive impact of reduction in Goods and Services Tax announced by the government on the Indian economy will be guided by household confidence and which way the consumer leans in the 'save versus spend' pole, experts said.
"When there are GST cuts, the implicit assumption is that money in the hands of the households has more multiplier effect (on the economy) than government spending," Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist - India at Citibank, told NDTV Profit.
LIVE: Market Likely To Open Higher; FMCG, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus On GST Reforms
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.21% or 51 points higher at 24,886.50 as of 6:34 a.m. This suggested the NSE Nifty 50 may open higher from Wednesday's close.
GST Council has approved the two-slab rate structure in the meeting on Wednesday — 5% on essential items and 18% for most other items. This move is expected to bring down prices of common consumer products, which will increase demand in the economy.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and RailTel Corp Ltd. shares will be in focus.