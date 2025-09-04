Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Market Likely To Open Higher; FMCG, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus On GST Reforms
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Market Likely To Open Higher; FMCG, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus On GST Reforms

Catch all live updates on stock markets here on Sept 4.

04 Sep 2025, 08:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open higher Thursday. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open higher Thursday. (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.21% or 51 points higher at 24,886.50 as of 6:34 a.m. This suggested the NSE Nifty 50 may open higher from Wednesday's close. GST Council has approved the two-slab rate structure in the meeting on Wednesday — 5% on essential items and 18% for most other items. This move is expected to bring down prices of common consumer products, which will increase demand in the economy.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Gold Prices Hit New High As Weak Job Data Fuels US Fed Rate-Cut Bet

Gold prices hit a new high early Thursday after weak US jobless data increased bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The data from the US showed that job openings fell to a 10-month low.

However, it erased gains after hitting fresh high. Gold future was trading 1.30% down at $3,587.07 an ounce as of 8:36 a.m.

ALSO READ

Gold Price Hits Fresh Record High— Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities
Opinion
Gold Price Hits Fresh Record High— Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities
Read More

GST Reforms: Experts Bet On Household Confidence—'Spend Versus Save' For Positive Impact

The positive impact of reduction in Goods and Services Tax announced by the government on the Indian economy will be guided by household confidence and which way the consumer leans in the 'save versus spend' pole, experts said.

"When there are GST cuts, the implicit assumption is that money in the hands of the households has more multiplier effect (on the economy) than government spending," Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist - India at Citibank, told NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ

GST Reforms: Experts Bet On Household Confidence—'Spend Versus Save' For Positive Impact
Opinion
GST Reforms: Experts Bet On Household Confidence—'Spend Versus Save' For Positive Impact
Read More

LIVE: Market Likely To Open Higher; FMCG, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus On GST Reforms

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.21% or 51 points higher at 24,886.50 as of 6:34 a.m. This suggested the NSE Nifty 50 may open higher from Wednesday's close.

GST Council has approved the two-slab rate structure in the meeting on Wednesday — 5% on essential items and 18% for most other items. This move is expected to bring down prices of common consumer products, which will increase demand in the economy.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and RailTel Corp Ltd. shares will be in focus.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Ends 400 Points Up Ahead Of GST Rate-Cut Decision
Opinion
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Ends 400 Points Up Ahead Of GST Rate-Cut Decision
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT