KPI Green Energy Ltd recommended issuing one bonus share for every two shares heldSource: Exchange Filing.Dec passenger sales at 35,174 units, up 24% YoY Dec auto sales at 60,188 units, up 6.2% YoY Dec tractor sales at 18,028 units, down 17% YoY Dec commercial vehicle sales at 17,888 units, down 11% YoY Dec exports at 1,819 units, down 41% YoY Dec tractor exports at 1,110 units, down 31% YoY Source: Exchange Filing.Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. jumped on Monday after the lender received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in the security receipts portfolio."Since this amount is more than the materiality threshold, as prescribed under the amended listing regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulations 30 of listing regulations," an exchange filing said on Sunday.On Dec. 17, 2022, the bank had sold its NPA Portfolio to JC Flowers ARC..Shares of the bank rose as much as 7.23%, the highest level since Dec. 19, before paring gains to trade 5.1% higher at 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.The stock has risen 5.36% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.7.Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, four recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 32.2%..The shares of JBM Auto Ltd rose as much as 13.85% to 1,667 apiece, to touch its life-time high. This is the highest level since Aug. 29, 2023. It pared gains to trade 12.34% higher at Rs 1,644.90 apiece, as of 10:31 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 12.57% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 27 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80. The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 214.7%..Dec sales volume up 8% YoY Dec truck volume up 15% YoY Dec tractor volume down 35% YoY Dec 2 and 3 wheeler volume down 35% YoY Dec net turnover at Rs 332 crore vs Rs 334 crore down 0.68% YoYSource: Exchange Filing.Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd jumped 13% and touched a record high on Monday, as its parent company filed for initial public offer.Waaree Energies Ltd filed draft red herring prospectus with the regulator for IPO, which is consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale for 32 lakh shares of face value Rs 10 each..Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd rose 13.00% to Rs 2,239.00 apiece, the highest level since it was listed on BSE on Aug 9, 2021. It pared gains to trade 9.04% higher at Rs 2,160.50apiece, as of 10:13 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 10.13% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 86.27, which implied the stock is overbought..Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. jumped to hit a multi-year high as the market await Elon Musk's announcement at the Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit between to be held between January 10 and 12 after several reports said Elon Musk might tie-up with the company to enter the Indian telecom space.The market is expecting government to sell its 33.1% stake in Vodafone to Musk for his telecom company Starlink's entry the Indian market. .The scrip's upper circuit limit has been revised to 15% from 10%. It rose as much as 15% to hit Rs. 18.35, its highest level since 29 March, 2019. As of 10:09 a.m., it pared gains to trade 11.25% higher at Rs 17.80. This compares to a 0.08% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 13.44% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, two recommend a 'hold,' and thirteen suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 63.5%..The shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd rose to touch a new life high on Monday.The scrip rose as much as 1.52% to 187 apiece, the highest level since Dec. 29, 2023. It pared gains to trade 0.62% higher at Rs 185.35 apiece, as of 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.11 decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 0.57% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 79. Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 4 recommend a 'hold,' and 2 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 89.1%..Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rose over 5% on Monday after it won bids for Talabira power project in Odisha.The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 19,000 crore contract from NLC India Ltd.NLC India on Monday awarded contract for a 800x3 MW ultra super critical power project in Odisha to BHEL, people in know told NDTV Profit.The coal to be used for the project will be sourced from captive Talabira coal mines..Shares of the company was trading 5.11% higher at Rs 203.45 apiece as of 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.The stock had surged 5.73% to Rs 204.65 apiece so far today, the highest percentage jump since Dec. 28. It has risen 4.93% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and 13 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 157.6%..Shares of the Grasim Industries Ltd climbed to record high on the first trading session of the year. The company informed the exchanges Friday that it has commissioned additional 1.23 lakh tons of annual advanced materials capacity at the Bharuch plant in Gujarat.Grasim Industries's total capacity of advance material stands at 2,46,000 tons per annum. The expansion shall facilitate the growth of the specialty chemical business, according to the exchange filings.The board of the company is also scheduled on Jan 4 to meet and discuss right issue terms..Shares of RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. jumped in the second consecutive session today to hit their lifetime high of Rs. 363.85. The stock has gained over 21% since 22 December. The relative strength index of the stock was at 73, hinting that the stock may be overbought.Out of 3 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 25.5%..India's benchmark indices opened largely flat as Tata Motors Ltd, ITC Ltd gained, while Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd weighed. As of 09:19 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.16% down at 21,700.00, while the BSE Sensex was 0.26% down at 72,067.51. "We foresee theNifty holding the 21,600-21,500 zone in case of a dip during consolidation and maintain our positional target of 22,200 levels. Participants are advised to stay focused on stock selection and give preference to index majors. The Bank Nifty displayed a neutral candlestick pattern at the top, indicating indecision. A breakout above the 48,500 level could lead to further upside, targeting 48,800.On the contrary, a crucial support level is identified at 48,000, suggesting the possibility of the price remaining sideways in the range of 48,000 to 48,500," Mandar Bhojane, technical research analyst atChoice Broking said. "For tradersand investors, it is advisable to consider buying opportunities during dips inthe Nifty while maintaining an appropriate stop-loss. Stay vigilant and makeinformed decisions in today's market,".Tata Motors Ltd, State Bank of India, ITC Ltd, Coal India Ltd, and Grasim Industries Ltd added positively to the indices. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Aixs Bank Ltd, Bharti AIrtel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd weighed on the indices. .Sectoral indices on NSE were trading on a mixed note. Seven out of 14 sectors advanced, four declined, and one remained flat. Nifty Media rose the most, and Nifty IT declined the most. .Broader market outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.43%, while SmallCap gained 0.63%. Around 15 sectors out of 20 on BSE fell, while five rose. BSE Oil and Gas rose the most. .The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. Around 2,274 stocks rose, 787 stocks declined, while 135 remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre open, the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.03% down at 72,219.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.02% down at 21, 727.75..The local currency strengthened 3 paise to open at 83.18 against the U.S dollar on Monday.It closed at 83.21 on Friday.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18% on Monday.Source: Bloomberg.NLC India awards contract for Talabira power project in Odisha to BHEL LtdOther bidder was L&T MHITalabira project is a 800x3 MW ultra super critical Power projectCoal will be sourced from captive Talabira Coal Mines for the project. Sources: People In The Know.HFCL Gets order worth Rs 1,127.3 crore from BSNL The order is for supplying equipment, services on turnkey basis across IndiaThe order is to be executed within 18 months from the date of purchaseSource: Exchange Filing.HDFC Bank: Buy with price target of Rs 1,870Axis Bank: Buy with price target of Rs 1,125ICICI Bank: Buy with price target of Rs 1,125SBI: Buy with price target of Rs 692Kotak: Hold with price target of Rs 1,940IndusInd Bank: Buy with price target of Rs 1,640Federal Bank: Hold with price target of Rs 164.U.S. Dollar Index at 101.33U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.88%Brent crude down 0.14% at $77.04 per barrelNymex crude down 0.17% at $71.65 per barrelGIFT Nifty was at 21,777 as of 07:31 a.m.Bitcoin was up 0.08% at $42,542.36.S&P 500 Bulls Drive Longest Weekly Win Since 2004: Markets Wrap.Dalmia Bharat got a 'buy' with target price Rs 2,800 from Motilal OswalCompany has underperformed the index and cement stocksUnderperformance due to delay in acquisition of JPA assets Optimistic long term due to:Plan to increase capacity at 14-17% CAGR upto 2031Sustainable growth through better mixMaintain net debt to Ebitda at less than 2 times .Emkay maintains 'buy' rating for Emami with target price Rs 62513% upmove last week due to attractive valuationsBetter focus to aid topline delivery, seasonality is keyExpect near-term performance to be mutedWinter centric portfolios to support toplineProfessionals roped in to get the right fit for wider consumer needsExpect mid single digit earnings growth in Q3FY24Target price based on 31 times PE, in line with 10-year average.Century Textiles and Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 4.Tata Consultancy Services: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.Price band revised from 10% to 20%: PTC India Financial Services.Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Centum Electronics, JBM Auto, KSolves India.Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Mangalam Cement.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Kiri Industries, NINtec Systems, and PC Jeweller..Nifty January futures up by 0.49% to 21,885.95 at a premium of 154.55 points.Nifty January futures open interest down by 0.7%.Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.25% to 48,628.8 at a premium of 336.55 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 0.5%.Nifty Options Jan 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options Jan Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 51,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 46,000.Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper..FPIs End Record Inflow Year As Net Buyers .VIP Industries: Promoter Kiddy Plast bought 4,150 shares on Dec. 28. The promoter group DGP Enterprises bought 4,400 shares on Dec. 28. Promoter Dilip G. Piramal bought 7,100 shares on Dec. 28.Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture CFLOW bought 9.72 lakh shares on Dec. 29.Nahar Spinning Mills: Promoter group Nahar Capital and Financial Services bought 22,000 shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility: Promoter group Wardwizard Solutions India sold 26 lakh shares on Dec. 27.Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Sarita Devi Jain sold 20,000 shares on Dec. 29.Ultramarine and Pigments: S Narayan sold 4,000 shares and Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 7,000 shares on Dec. 28.Cigniti Technologies: Promoter C.V. Subramanyam sold 13,815 shares on Dec. 26..Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge for 10 lakh shares on Dec. 27..SJVN Secures Rs 10,000 Crore Construction Finance Facility From Banks.Strides Pharma Science: Shasun Enterprises LLP sold 2.5 lakh shares (0.27%), while Pace Stock Broking Services bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.27%) at Rs 637 apiece.Ramco Industries: Nalina Ramalakshmi sold 7.2 lakh shares (0.82%), while Ramco Cements bought 7.2 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 215 apiece..Innova Captab: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 9 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 474.41 apiece and Invesco Mutual Fund bought 6 lakh shares at Rs 452.1 apiece.Aditya Vision: Sunita Sinha sold 1.3 lakh shares (1.08%) at Rs 3,463.34 apiece, Nishant Prabhakar sold 1 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 3,462.1 apiece while ASK Investment Managers bought 0.65 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 3,462.1 apiece.Azad Engineering: PCA Securities Investment Trust bought 3.39 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 703.40 apiece.Kolte-Patil Developers: Rajesh Anirudha Patil sold 11.4 lakh shares (1.49%), Sunita Milind Kolte sold 7.6 lakh shares (0.99%), Sunita Rajesh Patil sold 3.8 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 486 apiece.Seamec: Gentleman Products P Ltd sold 1.59 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 960.06 apiece, Padmashree INC sold 1.48 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 960.01 apiece, Puesh Kumar Gupta sold 1.83 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 960.02 apiece, Sunil Kumar Bhala (HUF) sold 1.51 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 960.05 apiece..NBCC Bags Rs 89-Crore Order From DMRC.Grasim Industries: The company commissioned an additional 1.23 lakh tonne of annual advanced materials capacity at the Bharuch plant in Gujarat. The total capacity of advanced materials is 2,46,000 tonne per annum. The expansion will facilitate the growth of the specialty chemical business.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company’s global arm acquired 6.46% of Israel-based biotechnology company Edity Therapeutics for $1.97 per share to further develop its technology platform.ACC: The company successfully commissioned a cement manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.0 MTPA at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh.Torrent Power: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary for generating electricity from renewable sources in Gujarat.Hikal: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board imposed a fine worth Rs 17.45 crore for alleged violations of environmental laws.SKF India: The company has successfully acquired 26.74% of Sun Strength Renewables for Rs 2.31 crore.Edelweiss Financial Services: The company's unit Zuno General Insurance received a GST demand worth Rs 32.39 crore and penal interest of Rs 3.23 crore.Aditya Birla Capital: The timeline for the completion of the sale of a 50% stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers has been extended till March 31, subject to receipt of the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.Nazara Technologies: The company’s arm signed agreements for subscribing to a convertible note of Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH at a consideration of Rs 33.26 crore to be paid in cash.Oil India: The company appointed Anfor Ali Haque as resident chief executive effective Jan. 1.Nippon Life India AMC: CFO Prateek Jain resigned from the position due to personal reasons..NBFCs' Vehicle Loan Book To Cross Rs 8 Lakh Crore By March 2025: Crisil Report.Most Asian markets are closed on Jan. 1 on account of New Year festivities.Wall Street’s final session of 2023 saw stocks take a breather after a rally that put the market on pace for its ninth straight week of gains—the longest winning streak since 2004, Bloomberg reported.The S&P 500 fell 0.28%, while the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.43% on Friday . The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.05% down on Friday.Brent crude was trading 0.11% lower at $77.04 a barrel. Gold was down 0.13% at $2,062.98 an ounce.GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27% down at 21,777 as of 7:31 a.m.India's benchmark indices snapped their four-day record rally and closed the last session of 2023 lower on Friday.However, the indices ended the year higher, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 19.42% and the S&P BSE Sensex rising 18.10%. All stocks of the Sensex ended with yearly gains in 2023, and only two stocks of the Nifty ended lower.Overseas investors ended the year as net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,459.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 554.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.The Indian rupee settled 4 paise lower at Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar..Bank Credit Growth to Industry Decelerates to 6.1% In November: RBI Data.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 1