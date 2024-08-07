Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Rises 200 Points; Hindalco, Lupin, Tata Power, Welspun In Focus

The Indian rupee closed at a record low on Tuesday as global funds continued to pull out of domestic stocks amid the ongoing unwinding of the yen carry trade and rising fear of recession in the US.

The local currency depreciated 12 paise to end at an all-time low of Rs 83.96, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.84 against the greenback on Monday. The currency had opened at Rs 83.86 against the dollar.

It fell as low as Rs 84.25 during the overnight session in the NDF market in New York, Bloomberg data showed.