NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

The Nifty closed 0.04% or 9.80 points lower at 25,268.90, and the Sensex closed 0.01% or 4.40 points down at 82,555.44.

03 Sep 2024, 04:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>(Source:&nbsp; <a href="https://unsplash.com/@m_____me?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">m.</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/profit?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

(Source:  m./ Unsplash)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Rupee weakens Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.97 against the US dollar. It closed at 83.92 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Markets Snap Longest Winning Streak

The benchmark indices snapped their 13-day winning streak to end flat on Tuesday as heavyweights Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd weighed.

The Nifty closed 1.15 points lower at 25,279.85, and the Sensex closed 0.01% or 4.40 points down at 82,555.44.

On the Nifty's hourly chart, there are divergences emerging but consolidation is still away, said Kush Bohra, founder of investment advisory firm kushbohra.com.

"The price is not suggesting any imminent correction, there is no price action on the downside," said Aditya Agarwal, head of research and investments at Invest4edu.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Corp., and HDFC Life contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the index the most.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Most sectoral indices ended lower on the NSE, with the Nifty Media declining the most.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.19% and 0.53% higher, respectively.

On BSE, 11 sectors advanced, and nine declined out of 20. The BSE Consumer Durables rose the most, and the BSE Oil & Gas declined the most.

Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers. Around 2,011 stocks advanced, 1,925 stocks declined, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Market At Close

  • Nifty snapped its longest ever streak

  • Sensex ends lower after rising for tenth consecutive session

  • Nifty ends 0.04% or 9.80 points down at 25268.90

  • Sensex ends 0.01% or 4.40 points lower at 82555.44

  • Intraday, Nifty rose as much as 0.17% to 25,321.70 and Sensex rose as much as 0.14% to hit its highest level of 82,675.06

  • Broader indices outperformed; Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.24% up and Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.55%

  • Most sectoral indices ended lower; Nifty Financial Services was the top gainer and Nifty Media fell the most

  • SBI Life and ICICI Bank were top Nifty gainers

  • Infosys and Bajaj Finance were top losers among Nifty stocks

LIC Bangladesh Resumes Full Operations

  • LIC Bangladesh resumed full operations from September 2

  • No damages or loss to company property

Source: Exchange filing

Kotak Securities On FIEM

  • Kotak Securities initiated coverage with a 'Buy' with a target price Rs 2,150, which implied 33% upside.

  • FIEM well-placed to benefit from two-wheeler industry recovery

  • Rising LED lighting adoption in the automotive segment to aid growth

  • Passenger vehicle segment provides significant growth opportunity over the medium term

  • Earnings expected to grow at a healthy 19% CAGR over FY24-FY27E

  • Value the stock at a PE of 20x on FY27E earnings

M&M Launches Jawa 42 FJ350

  • M&M’s Classic Legends launches Jawa 42 FJ350 at a starting price of Rs 1,99,142 (ex-showroom, India).

  • M&M said 100 new Jawa Yezdi stores to open before the festive season.

  • The motorcycle is available in five colourways

Atul Auto Locked In Upper Circuit

The stock was locked in its upper circuit limit in the second consecutive session.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Most European Indices Higher

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Raymond Hits Over One-Month High After Clarification To Exchanges

As already intimated to the stock exchanges from time to time, Raymond Limited has demerged its lifestyle business to Raymond Lifestyle Limited, the filing said.

Further, the Company has intimated to the stock exchanges on July 04, 2024, that its board has approved the scheme of arrangement for demerger of Realty business to Raymond Realty.

The group replied to an Economic Times article named "A century old Raymond Group is planning 2 listings by end of 2025".

"As regard to the increase or spurt in the price of shares listed on the stock exchange, it is apparently market driven and Raymond Limitedhas no control over the same," it said.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Godrej Industries Hits Life High 

At 1:21 p.m., the stock pared gains to trade 7.3% higher at Rs 1,131.45 after hitting Rs 1,139, its highest level.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Nifty, Sensex Rally Loses Steam As Financial Stocks Weigh: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices' relentless record-breaking rally came under pressure on Tuesday as financial stocks dragged amid a decline among Asian stocks.

The 50-stock benchmark gauge—NSE Nifty 50—fell as much as 0.17% during the session after recording a stellar 13-day rally for the first time since the index's formal launch in 1996. The 30-stock BSE Sensex slipped nearly 0.2% intraday.

As of 12:06 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 25 points, or 0.10%, lower at 25,252, and the BSE Sensex was down 92 points, or 0.11%, at 82,464.

The continuing rally in the gauge of consumer stocks to a fresh high for the second day capped the losses in the broader indices. 

Nifty will need to close above 25,280 to get back on to the 25,365-800 trajectory, according to Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Else expect a similar pattern as yesterday, with systematic slippage taking Nifty closer to our downside target of 25,200."

Most stocks in the Asia Pacific region were trading lower amid concerns about a jittery September for US markets, ignoring the possibility of rate cuts this month. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, declined by 0.51% to 697.95 through midday on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

India's Costly Stocks On Edge After Record Run As Fed's Pivot Looms

Opinion
India's Costly Stocks On Edge After Record Run As Fed's Pivot Looms
Read More

The record breaking winning streak of the Nifty is likely to end soon and the market needs to correct, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "But there are no signals of a major breakdown or triggers for a breakout."

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. cushioned the losses in the Nifty 50 in trade so far.

While those of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were weighing the index.

On NSE, eight out of 12 sectors slipped with Nifty Meduia and Metal falling the most during the session. The Nifty Pharma and FCMG index rose the most in trade.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.25% and 0.60% higher, respectively. On BSE, 10 out of the 20 sectors declined, led by Oil and Gas and Metal.

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,022 stocks rose, 1,779 stocks declined, and 114 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Read More
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Most Defense Stocks Rise As Centre Mulls New Projects

Most defense stocks gained on Tuesday as sentiment for these stocks turned positive on news the Government of India is mulling to start massive projects to upgrade its defense fleet.

Rama Steel Tubes Incorporates New Unit

  • Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Rama Defence.

Source: Exchange filing

Emkay Gloabal Research Begins Coverage On Ceat 

  • Emkay Global Research initiated coverage on CEAT with 'Buy', target at Rs 3,650, which implied a 30.6% upside.

  • The brokerage initiated coverage despite street concerns about margin volatility.

  • Emkay Global Research expected tyre industry's profitability to gradually de- link from raw material prices.

  • CEAT has outperformed across parameters in last 5 years

  • The company shows greater resilience to raw material price volatility vs peers

  • Growth levers: Revival in 2 wheelers, exports of overhead hoist transportation systems

  • The brokerage expects 30% EPS CAGR over FY25-27

KPI Green Energy's Unit To Get 7-Meggawatt Solar Power Project

  • KPI Green Energy Ltd.'s arm gets letters of intent for 7-megawatt solar power projects.

Source Exchange filing

TCS In Pact With Google Cloud

In pact with Google Cloud to launch AI-powered cybersecurity solutions

Source: Exchange Filing

Adani Wilmar Clarification On Acquiring 3 Brands

  • Company keeps evaluating opportunities for growth & expansion of foods & FMCG business

  • No material event that requires disclosure at this stage

  • Clarifies on report of company looking to acquire 3 FMCG brands

Source: Exchange Filing

GMR Power Jumps 5% After B&K Securities Initiates ‘Buy’ Rating

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd shares gained 5% in the early morning deals on BSE on Tuesday after analysts at B&K Securities initiated a ‘buy’ coverage on the stock. 

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Premier Energies Debuts At 120.2% Premium On BSE

Shares of Premier Energies Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 991 apiece, a premium of 120.2% over its issue price of Rs 450 per share. Even on the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at a premium of 120%.

Jio Financial Services Hits One-Month High

Jio Financial Services Ltd. rose to the highest level in over one month after a report from Nuvama said the stock can make it to derivative segment, leading to its addition in the Nifty 50 by 2025.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Nifty FMCG Hits Lifetime High

ITC, HUL, and Nestle contributed the most to the gains.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Fiem Industries Rises As Kotak Starts Coverage With 'Buy'

Fiem Industries surged after Kotak initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target of Rs 2,140.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Kotak Institutional On Kaynes Tech

  • Maintains 'buy' with target of Rs 4,950 vs 4,650 earlier, upside 1%

  • Semiconductor approval a potential game changer for Kaynes

  • Focus in the near term would be to ramp up execution

  • Medium term focus would be on shifting revenues toward advance packaging solution

  • These hold key to move margins and return profile in line with global peers

  • Expect Kaynes to start commercial production from 2QFY26

  • Global players enjoy 20%+ EBITDA margins

  • Diversifying into new growth areas—smart metering a near-term catalyst

Kaynes Tech Jumps As Govt Approves  Gujarat Facility

Kaynes Technology Ltd. jumped over 7% on Tuesday after the Government of India approved its proposal to set up a semiconductor facility in Gujarat.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Matrimony.com Shares Rise As Co To Consider Buyback

Shares of Matrimony.com surged to hit its highest level in over two years after the company said that it will consider a buyback on September 5.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

HAL Gains After Sukhoi Engine Deal

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. rose in early trade on Tuesday after the government approved a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft from the company at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

KFin Tech Launches mPower

Launches 'mPower Wealth' for wealth management solutions

Source: Exchange Filing

Kotak Institutional On Aadhar Housing

  • Initiates coverage with a target of Rs 550, implying 41% upside

  • Stands out versus most affordable peers due to a larger balance sheet and 7% market share

  • Low Non Performing Loans due to unique underwriting

  • Expect Aadhar to deliver 22% EPS CAGR during FY2024-27E and high teens ROE

  • Increase in leverage to aid core profitability with ROA of 4.4% to 4.7%

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As HDFC Bank, TCS Lead Gains: Opening Bell

Benchmark equity indices continued their uptrend and opened higher but erased most of their gains in the early trade. Shares of HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains while those of ICICI Bank weighed.

At pre-open, Nifty 50 was at 25313.40, up 0.14% or 34.70 points and the Sensex was at 82652.69, up 0.11% or 92.85 points.

In the last 12 trading sessions, the index has managed to close above its prior day’s low indicating strength in the ongoing trend, said Avdhut Bagkar technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "The index is anticipated to continue to attract bullish strength provided the immediate support near 25150 remains intact on a closing basis."

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.

While those of ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and HCL Tech Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Most sectoral indices were higher on the NSE with Nifty Realty leading the gains. Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank fell the most.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open

At pre-open, Nifty 50 was at 25313.40, up 0.14% or 34.70 points and the Sensex was at 82652.69, up 0.11% or 92.85 points.

Rupee weakens Against US Dollar

  • Rupee weakened by 3 paise to open at 83.95 against the US dollar.

  • It closed at 83.92 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.87%.

  • It closed at 6.88% on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Nomura On Gujarat Gas

  • Maintains 'reduce' on Gujarat Gas at Rs 470 target, implying 30% downside

  • On Latest Merger:

  • GSPC's tax credits to allow GGL to not have tax incidence for next 6-8 years

  • GSPC’s tax credits to lead to EPS accretion of 51% for GGL in FY26

  • Expect GGL’s sourcing gas costs to decline in coming years

  • Potential merger likely to create value for GGL, if approved

  • Highlight concerns about merging volatile businesses in a pure-play CGD entity

  • GGL's potential share value at Rs 730 following merger

B&K Securities On GMR Power & Infra

  • Initiates coverage with a Buy; target Rs 184, implying 38% upside

  • Focus on energy, EPC and transport

  • Company has installed power capacity of 3GW & 2 gas based plants of 1.1GW

  • Active in developing urban infra projects; 3 operational highway projects

  • Strengthened capital structure through conversion of $275mn of foreign bonds into equity

  • SOTP based target price of Rs 184 per share

PTC Industries Approves Share Allotment

Approves allotment of 5.3 lakh shares to eligible QIBs at issue price of Rs 13,199.7 per share

Source: Exchange Filing

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Update

  • Sets price band at Rs 66-70 per share.

  • The wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. aims to raise Rs 6,560 crore through the IPO that will open on Sept. 9.

Tolins Tyres IPO Update

Sets IPO price band at Rs 215-226/share

Bid for issue to open on September 9 & close on September 11

Source: Company statement

Brigade Enterprises Approves QIP Floor Price

Approves floor price of QIP at Rs 1,164.7/share

Source: Exchange Filing

Brainbees Arm Invests In Frootle India & Wellspire India

  • Arm Globalbees Brands further invests Rs 105 crore in Frootle India & Rs 1.05 crore in Wellspire India

  • Frootle India & Wellspire India are step-down subsidiaries of company

Source: Exchange Filing

Global Cues 

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.71

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.91%

  • Brent crude 0.50% lower at $77.13 per barrel

  • Nymex crude 0.37% higher at $73.82 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty flat at  25,361.00 as of 07:26 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was uo 0.60% at $59,355.26

F&O Cues

  • Nifty September futures down by 0.15% to 25,340.45 at a premium of 61.75 points.

  • Nifty September futures open interest up by 7.23%.

  • Nifty Bank September futures down by 0.05% to 51,650.7 at a premium of 211.15 points.

  • Nifty Bank September futures open interest up by 0.06%.

  • Nifty Options Sept. 5 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options Sept. 4 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 59,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,000.

  • Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper.

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Pledge Share Details

  • HLV: Promoter Universal Hotels & Resorts Private Limited created a pledge for 3 crore shares on Aug. 29.

  • Navin Fluorine International: Promoter Mafatlal Impex Private Limited revoked a pledge for 3 lakh shares on Aug. 22.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex/record dividend: Vinati Organics, Karnataka Bank, Ion Exchange (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Ganesha Ecosphere.

  • Ex/record buyback: Nucleus Software Exports.

  • Ex/record AGM: Alok Industries, Borosil Scientific, DB Corp., Jai Corp., JK Paper, Manorama, Sanghvi Movers, Schneider.

IPO Offering

  • Baazar Style Retail: The public issue was subscribed 4.64 times on day two. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (11.62 times), retail investors (3.75 times), and institutional investors (0.84 times).

  • Gala Precision Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 10.84 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (20.72 times), retail investors (12.17 times), and institutional investors (0.86 times).

Block Deals

  • HDFC Bank: Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 10.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 1,636.9 apiece.

  • Trent: Siddhartha Yog bought 10.09 lakh shares (0.28%) at Rs 7,115 apiece and Dodona Holdings Limited sold 10.09 lakh shares (0.28%) at Rs 7,115 apiece.

Bulk Deals

  • Shanti Educational Initiatives: Albula Investment Fund Ltd bought 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece and LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece.

  • Globus Spirits: Elpro International Limited bought 1.79 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 1,112.88 apiece.

  • GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure: Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited bought 74.91 lakh shares (1.24%) at Rs 134.16 apiece.

  • TCNS Clothing: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund bought 6.24 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 576.14 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte sold 3.37 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 574.64 apiece.

ALSO READ

HDFC Bank Shareholder Divests Stake For Rs 166.96 Crore

Opinion
HDFC Bank Shareholder Divests Stake For Rs 166.96 Crore
Read More

Stocks to Watch 

  • Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security approved a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore under the Buy (Indian) category.

  • Vedanta: The company approved a third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share, totalling a payout of Rs 7,821 crore.

  • Kaynes Technology: Cabinet-approved proposal for a new manufacturing plant with a capacity of 6.3 million chips per day. The total cost of the project is Rs 3,300 crore.

  • NMDC: The company received a penalty order of Rs 1,620 crore for alleged transport of iron ore without a Railway Transit Pass. The company also reported a 10% decrease in total production to 3.07 MT and an 11.3% drop in total sales to 3.14 MT in August 2024.

  • Welspun Corp: The board approved a $100 million investment by its subsidiary, Welspun Pipes, for upgrading HFIW pipe manufacturing capabilities in the USA.

  • Maruti Suzuki: The company reported a 2% increase in total production in August, reaching 1.69 lakh units year over year.

  • Hindustan Composites: The company will purchase 150,000 Swiggy shares for Rs 5 crore.

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a licensing agreement for an 80-room hotel in Gir.

  • Tata Motors: The automaker received a penalty order of Rs 2 crore from the Assistant Commissioner, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The penalty is not expected to have a material financial impact.

  • Adani Green Energy: The company approved the execution of binding documents, including a joint venture agreement with ARE64L and TotalEnergies Renewables. TotalEnergies will invest an additional $444 million to form a 50:50 JV with Adani Green. The new JV will manage a 1,150 MWac portfolio, including both operational and under-construction solar assets.

  • HDFC Bank: The bank was fined with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh by Assistant Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Madhya Pradesh and a penalty of Rs. 7 lakh has been imposed on the bank by State Tax Officer, Gujarat.

  • JSW Steel: The company has received a GST intimation for the period of April 2019-March 2020. The tax demand was at Rs 11.42 crore, with an interest of Rs 18.45 crore and a penalty of Rs 1.79 crore.

  • Pidilite Industries: The company received a penalty order of Rs 44.31 crore from the Joint Commissioner, Corporate Circle, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company expects a favourable outcome on appeal with no material financial impact.

  • Dabur India: The company received a demand order for ₹95.97 lakh.

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Crompton transforms Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road by providing lighting solutions with its high-performance LED street lights.

  • Gensol Engineering: The company with Matrix Gas & Renewables became the lowest bidder for a green hydrogen project worth Rs 164 crore. 

  • Sterlite Technologies: The company has settled its Singapore dispute with Data Management Centre for $467,400.

  • Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company set Sept. 13 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

  • Shriram Finance: The board approved a fund raise through debt securities via private placement. The issue size is Rs 500 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 1,500 crore.

  • Elpro International: The company acquired equity shares in Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

  • Matrimony.com: The company will consider a buyback proposal on Sept. 5.

  • IEX: The company's arm enters into an issuer agreement with the International Tracking Standard Foundation. The agreement authorises ICX to act as a local issuer of international renewable energy certificates in the Indian market.

  • Shipping Corporation of India: The company's arm gets government approval for establishment of unit at GIFT SEZ in Gujarat.

  • GR Infraprojects: The company will sell Aligarh Kanpur Highway to Bharat Highways InvIT and acquire Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission from REC's unit for its Karnataka project.

  • ICICI Bank: The bank clarified on media reports of alleged payment of salary by ICICI Group to Madhabi Puri Buch. The bank said that no salary or ESPOs were given to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than retiral benefits.

ALSO READ

Vedanta Approves Third Interim Dividend Worth Rs 7,821 Crore For FY25

Opinion
Vedanta Approves Third Interim Dividend Worth Rs 7,821 Crore For FY25
Read More

GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,350

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04%, or 9 points higher at 25,366.00 as of 06:32 a.m.

Most markets in Asia were trading higher on Tuesday after South Korea's inflation reading for August declined to over three-year low, which raised expectation of monetary easing in the country. The consumer price index declined to 2% on an annualised basis, from July's 2.6%.

The Kospi was trading 12.71 points, or 0.47% higher at 2,693.71. The Nikkei 225 was trading 151.10 points, or 0.39% higher at 38,851.97 as of 06:19 a.m.

Meanwhile, the S&P ASX 200 was trading 23.10 points, or 0.28% down at 8,086.80 as of 06:21 a.m.

US markets were closed on Monday on account of Labour Day.

The November contract of brent crude was trading 0.41% down at $77.20 per barrel as of 06:22 a.m. The spot gold was trading 0.17% lower at 2,495.19

The benchmark stock indices recorded their best closing on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 extending gains for the 13th consecutive session—its longest run in decades—and the S&P BSE Sensex rising for the 10th consecutive session.

Nifty closed 42.80 points, or 0.17% higher at 25,278.70, and Sensex closed 194.07 points, or 0.24% up at 82,559.84.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,735.5 crore while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and offloaded equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.92 against the US dollar.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Sept 3: Nifty's Winning Streak At Risk Due To Market Fatigue, Volatility

Opinion
Trade Setup For Sept 3: Nifty's Winning Streak At Risk Due To Market Fatigue, Volatility
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT