Stock Market Today: Nifty Records Best Winning Streak Since Launch Led By ICICI Bank, Infosys

Benchmarks in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday after stronger than expected economic data from the US alleviated recession fears among investors. Data showed US GDP grew 3% on the year during April–June, compared to 1.4% growth noticed in the first quarter.

As of 06:20 a.m. Nikkei 225 was trading 0.13% higher at 38,410.67 as data showed Tokyo's inflation rose 2.6%, touching the highest level since March.

The S&P ASX 200 and Kospi were trading 0.43% and 0.36% higher, respectively as of 06:21 a.m.

Despite the decline in Nvidia Corp.’s shares, the equity market continued to climb. Driven by economic data highlighting consumer resilience, the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.2%. These developments are gaining significance, as investors await the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due to be published later today.

The S&P 500 ended flat, and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.23% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59% higher on Thursday.

Brent crude was trading 1.64% higher at $79.94 a barrel as of 06:27 a.m. Gold was trading 0.15% lower at $2,517.60 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty 50 posting the best winning streak in nearly 17 years, tracking gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 99.60 points, or 0.40% higher at 25,151.95, and the BSE Sensex ended up 349.05 points, or 0.43% at 82,134.61. Intraday, Nifty hit a fresh high of 25,192.90, and Sensex rose to a lifetime high of 82,285.83.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,259.6 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,690.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency settled 8 paise higher at 83.87 against the US Dollar on Thursday.