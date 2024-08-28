Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,000; Aditya Birla Capital, Skipper, Godrej Agrovet, SBI In Focus

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.: The company received a GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 429 crore from the Maharashtra tax authority.

Godrej Agrovet: The company completed the acquisition of an additional 49% stake in arm Godrej Tyson foods from Tyson India Holdings. Godrej Tyson Foods has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective from Tuesday.

Gensol Engineering: The company launched US subsidiary Scorpion Trackers and targets a 2,000 MW annual supply by 2028.

PNC Infratech: The company was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company made an investment of Rs 300 crore via rights in unit Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

Indostar Capital Finance: The company sold a portion of its stressed book to Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction. The sale includes certain Stage 2-tagged accounts with outstanding dues of Rs 357 crore.

SBI, SBI Cards: Dinesh Khara will retire as chairman on Wednesday. Khara resigned as director of SBI Card & Payment Services Ltd.

Awfis Space Solutions: The company signed the largest managed aggregation deal of 3 lakh sq. ft. with Nyati Group.

Skipper: The company approved raising up to Rs 600 crore via equity and debt.

Jio Financial Services: The company subscribed to an additional 6.8 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank for Rs 68 crore. The company's holding in payment bank units increased to 82.17% from 78.95%.

Bank of Baroda: The company announced that it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds. The lender said it is a 10-year bond issued at a coupon of 7.30%, as per an official statement.

Yes Bank: Amit Sureka, country head of financial markets, ceased to be part of senior management of the bank.

Medplus Health Services: Warburg Pincus affiliate exited the company by selling an entire 11.35% stake via an open market transaction.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company incorporated a new unit, IIL Digital for digital marketplaces and software solutions.

UPL: The company arm acquired the remaining 20% stake in PT Excel for $6.9 million.

Infibeam Avenues: The company's artificial intelligence arm introduced a women's safety feature in 'AI Facility Manager' for CCTVs.

NBCC (India): The company is to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares on Aug. 31.