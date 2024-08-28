Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,000; Aditya Birla Capital, Skipper, Godrej Agrovet, SBI In Focus
Catch the latest on Indian equity markets.
Listing Day
Orient Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 206 apiece. The Rs 214.76-crore IPO was subscribed 151.71 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (189.9 times), retail investors (66.87 times), and non-institutional investors (300.6 times).
IPO Offering
Premier Energies: The public issue was subscribed to 16.96 times on day one. The bids were led by retail investors (24.49 times), non-institutional investors (20.97 times), and qualified institutional investors (0.16 times).
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 318 to Rs 334 per share. The Rs 601.2-crore IPO issue is entirely an offer for sale. The company raised 180.3 crore from anchor investors.
Block Deals
Trent: Dodona Holdings sold 6.78 lakh shares (0.19%) at Rs 6,925 apiece. On the other hand, Siddhartha Yog bought 6.78 lakh shares (0.19%) at Rs 6925 apiece.
Stocks To Watch
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.: The company received a GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 429 crore from the Maharashtra tax authority.
Godrej Agrovet: The company completed the acquisition of an additional 49% stake in arm Godrej Tyson foods from Tyson India Holdings. Godrej Tyson Foods has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective from Tuesday.
Gensol Engineering: The company launched US subsidiary Scorpion Trackers and targets a 2,000 MW annual supply by 2028.
PNC Infratech: The company was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company made an investment of Rs 300 crore via rights in unit Aditya Birla Housing Finance.
Indostar Capital Finance: The company sold a portion of its stressed book to Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction. The sale includes certain Stage 2-tagged accounts with outstanding dues of Rs 357 crore.
SBI, SBI Cards: Dinesh Khara will retire as chairman on Wednesday. Khara resigned as director of SBI Card & Payment Services Ltd.
Awfis Space Solutions: The company signed the largest managed aggregation deal of 3 lakh sq. ft. with Nyati Group.
Skipper: The company approved raising up to Rs 600 crore via equity and debt.
Jio Financial Services: The company subscribed to an additional 6.8 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank for Rs 68 crore. The company's holding in payment bank units increased to 82.17% from 78.95%.
Bank of Baroda: The company announced that it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds. The lender said it is a 10-year bond issued at a coupon of 7.30%, as per an official statement.
Yes Bank: Amit Sureka, country head of financial markets, ceased to be part of senior management of the bank.
Medplus Health Services: Warburg Pincus affiliate exited the company by selling an entire 11.35% stake via an open market transaction.
IndiaMART InterMESH: The company incorporated a new unit, IIL Digital for digital marketplaces and software solutions.
UPL: The company arm acquired the remaining 20% stake in PT Excel for $6.9 million.
Infibeam Avenues: The company's artificial intelligence arm introduced a women's safety feature in 'AI Facility Manager' for CCTVs.
NBCC (India): The company is to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares on Aug. 31.
Carysil: The company's UK unit will acquire the remaining 30% stake of Yorkshire-based Carysil Brassware for £350,000.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,000
The August futures contract GIFT Nifty traded flat at 25,002.0 as of 07:09 a.m.
Markets in Asia-Pacific logged losses in early trade on Wednesday after an overnight sluggish session on Wall Street, while market participants await Nvdia Corp.'s earnings.
The Nikkei 225 was 0.35% lower at 38,154.53 as of 06:25 a.m. The Kospi was 0.25% lower at 2,683.57.
The S&P ASX 200 was 0.38% lower at 8,040.10 as of 06:26 a.m. before the release of July inflation figure from Australia.
Market participants await Nvidia Corp.'s earning, scheduled to be released later on Wednesday, to check if enthusiasm over artificial intelligence is still going to trigger a bull run.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16% higher, on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.02% higher.
The October contract of brent crude on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.49% higher at $79.94 per barrel as of 06:32 a.m.
The Indian benchmark stock indices ended a lackluster session on Tuesday with little change, as gains in Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. supported the indices, while losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the indices.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points, or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points, or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,503.8 crore, while domestic investors turned net sellers after remaining buyers for 16 sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 604.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency depreciated 2 paise to close at 83.92 against the US dollar.