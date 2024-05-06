The Reserve Bank proposed tighter rules to govern lending to projects under implementation. The central bank's draft rules include a classification of the projects as per their phase and higher provisioning of up to 5% during the construction phase, even if the asset is standard..Proposed guidelines suggest around 5% of standard provisions to be set aside for under-construction projectfinance advancesSharp increase from the current standard provisioning requirement of 0.4%Provisioning requirement only gradually reduces to 2.5% and then 1%Will increase provisioning requirements significantly; reduce profitability by as much as 50%Organic equity accrual is severely impaired.Britannia Industries Ltd. rose as much as 4.54% to Rs 4,959.85 apiece, the highest level since April 1. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 4,864.10 apiece, as of 10:03 a.m. This compares to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 5.52% in 12 months, and on year-to-date basis, it has declined 8.88%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.19.Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.1%..Britannia Industries (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.14% at Rs 4,069 crore vs Rs 4,023 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,109 crore).Ebitda down 1.67% at Rs 787 crore vs Rs 801 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 782 crore).Margin down 55 bps at 19.35% vs 19.9%, (Bloomberg estimate 19%).Net profit down 3.76% at Rs 537 crore vs Rs 558 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 542 crore).Recommended final dividend of Rs 73.5 per share..Titan (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 20.59% at Rs 12,494 crore vs Rs 10,360 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 10,567 crore).Ebitda up 9.36% at Rs 1,191 crore vs Rs 1,089 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,294 crore).Margin down 97 bps at 9.53% vs 10.51% (Bloomberg estimate 12.2%).Net profit up 4.75% at Rs 771 crore vs Rs 736 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 876 crore)..The scrip fell as much as 5.7% to Rs 3,332.45 apiece, the lowest level since May 3. It pared losses to trade 5.6% lower at Rs 3,334 apiece, as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has fallen 9.37% on a year-to-date basis and risen 18% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.90 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27.71, indicating that the stock may be oversold. .Losses in the shares of Titan Co. Ltd and State Bank Of India weighed on the Nifty..The scrip fell as much as 4.98% to Rs 1,023.70 apiece, the lowest level since March 28. It was trading 4.03% lower at Rs 1,042.30 apiece, as of 09:37 a.m. This compares to a 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has declined 20.62% in five months, and on year-to-date basis, it has declined 11.74. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.40.Out of seven analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.3%.RBI issued draft harmonised prudential framework for lendersTighten certain lending criteria, which should improve the project viability in our viewPhased increase standard asset provisioning to 1-5% of loans from current 0.4%Additional provisioning requirement to be 0.5-3% of banks’ networthNo ROE impact on power financiers - can hurt Tier 1,2 ratios and weigh valuations.The scrip fell as much as 5% to Rs 351 apiece, the lowest level since March 13. It was trading 4.19% lower at Rs 354.40 apiece, as of 09:55 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has declined 51% in 12 months, and on year-to-date basis, it has declined 44.2 Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 28.45Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 36.4%..Paytm COO And President Bhavesh Gupta Resigns.Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. rose as much as 4.29% to Rs 1,613.00 apiece, the highest level since April 30. It was trading 4.01% higher at Rs 1,608.75 apiece, as of 09:26 a.m. This compares to a 0.35% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has declined 17.87% in 12 months, and on year-to-date basis, it has risen 15.66%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.81.Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.9%..Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results Review - Strong Quarter; One-Off Gains Boost Earnings Further: Motilal Oswal.Benchmark equities recovered from Friday's fall and opened higher on the back of gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Sentiment across the globe was uplifted as a slowdown in the US jobs market indicated that the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting rates as early as September..At pre-open, the Nifty was at 22,561.60, higher by 85.75 points or 0.38% and Sensex rose 340.91 points or 0.46% to 74,219.06.."DOJI and bearish engulfing in weekly and daily charts denoted a trend reversal with a negative divergence in RSI," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. "We anticipate that the Index is likely to oscillate in a wide range of 22,160-22,770.".Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. contributed the most to the gains..While those of Titan Co. Ltd., State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. Of India capped the upside..Most sectoral indices rose except Nifty PSU Bank which fell 1.5% and Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services traded flat. EBITDA in line due to higher gross marginsExpect RM basket to inch up sequentiallyEPR related provisions and uptick in rubber prices Maintain 12X June 2026E consolidated EPS. Gets establishment inspection report from U.S. FDA for inspection carried out at its Panelav facility in GujaratSource: Exchange filing.Average daily orders at 67.7 lakh, down 7.8% MoMGross client acquisition at 7.6 lakh, down 10.2% MoMClient base at 2.29 crore, up 3.4% MoMSource: Exchange filing.Motilal Oswal Retains 'Sell' on MRF; Target Rs 92,000.EBITDA margin to deteriorate due to RM pressure and EPR provisionsBelieve EPR costs would be recurring in natureCombined with rising RM costs, could hurt EBITDA margin in the upcoming quartersLower FY25E/FY26E EPS by 12%/10% to factor in commodity headwind and EPR provisionsStock trades at 25x FY26E EPS above its 10-year LPA of 22xBelieve this does not reflect weakening competitive position and deteriorating return profile.Kotak Retains Sell With Target Of Rs 87,0004QFY24 EBITDA came in 14% below our estimates Stock is currently trading at 30 times FY2025E consolidated EPS, is expensiveCut FY2025-26E consolidated EPS estimates by 6-10% Lower EBITDA margin assumptions and higher depreciation expenseAggressive pricing, RM uptick and EPR to affect margins.Nuvama Maintains 'Hold' With Target Price Rs 4,821Reported miss in EBITDA/PAT of 3%/5.3% Commentary on general merchandise and apparel share increasing, Resulted in 30bp YoY improvement in gross marginsDMart Ready's steady performance, now present in 23 citiesFactoring in 41 stores robust addition and runway for similar addition in coming years Increase earnings multiple to pre-covid average of 75x PE versus 70x earlier.Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Buy' With Target Rs 5,310Gap between revenue/sqft up 6.2% YoY and revenue/store up 7% YoY continued to shrinkIndicating improvement in share of largeformat stores,a positive trendHealthy cost efficiencies and recovery in discretionary demand likely to drive growth.Bernstein Rates Kotak Mahindra Bank "Market Perform".Target Price Rs 1650 Healthy loan growth and shift to unsecured segments continueSolid deposit growth even if led by Term depositsNIM improves 6 bps QoQOpex growth - no surprisesAsset quality remains healthyA stellar quarter, if only numbers mattered.Nuvama maintains Reduce on Kotak.Target price: Rs 1,530Many one-offs; core NIM declines; LCR deposit grows 3% QoQCEO gives colour on digital ban; some questions go unansweredLow, net-PBT impact of ~INR4.5bn from the digital banUnclear how the ban impacts customer acquisition, yields, asset growth and opex including tech spendsValuation based on 1.8x FY25E PBV.Jefferies Retains 'Hold'; Target Price Reduced To Rs 1,790 vs 1970 EarlierProfit was ahead of estimates, adjusted for one-timers, grew 5%Slippages and credit costs normalisingCore margins contract 5bps, down to 5.3%RBI resolution & controlled attrition keyRaise estimates marginally by 2% for FY25/26 and see 12% Expect 12% CAGR in profit over FY24-27Valuations based on 1.9x June2026 adjusted PBV.JP Morgan Upgrades Kotak To 'Overweight'; Target Rs 2,070Impact of RBI actions on FY25/26 growth should be minimalImpact of RBI action should be 2% of FY26 PBTExpect earnings CAGR of 16-17% in the next 2yearsValuations of 10x FY26E PE are compelling.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.11U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.51%Brent crude up 0.40% at $83.29 per barrelGIFT Nifty traded down 8 points or 0.04% at 22,685Nymex crude up 0.41% at $78.43 per barrel Bitcoin was up 0.70% at $64,193.05.China Stocks To Play Catchup As Asia Opens Higher: Markets Wrap.Services PMI falls to 52.5 in April, matching estimatesComposite PMI rises to 52.8 in April vs 52.7 in MarchHighest reading for composite PMI since May 2023Source: Bloomberg.Nifty May futures down by 0.98% to 22,575.2 at a premium of 99.35 points.Nifty May futures open interest down by 5.4%.Nifty Bank May futures down by 0.68% to 49,094.75 at a premium of 171.2 points.Nifty Bank May futures open interest down by 8.67%.Nifty Options May 9 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,800 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options May 8 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, GMR Infra, Vodafone Idea..Trade Setup For May 6: Nifty To See Cautious Trade On Weak Technicals.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Action Construction Equipment, Authum Investment and Infrastructure, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, Gravita India, Hind Rectifiers, Tejas Networks.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Jana Small Finance Bank, Ram Ratna Wires.Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Newgen Software Technologies..Indegene Mops Up Rs 548 Crore Via Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO.Yes Bank: CA Basque Investments sold 59.40 crore shares (2.06%) at Rs 24.27 apiece while Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE.- ODI bought 36.92 crore shares (1.28%) at Rs 24.26 apiece.Cigniti Technologies: Rajasthan Global Securities bought 2.77 lakh shares (1.01%) at Rs 1,348.76 apiece..Carlyle Group Affiliate Divests 2.06% Stake In Yes Bank.Gravita India: Abudhabi Investment Authority Monsoon bought 7.5 lakh shares (1.08%) while Rajat Agrawal sold 7.5 lakh shares (1.08%) at Rs 934.4 apiece..Indegene India: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 430 to Rs 452 per share apiece. The Rs 1,841.76 crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 760 crore and rest offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 548 crore from anchor investors..HDFC Bank: The RBI has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman for 3 years, effective May 5.Dr Reddy’s: The company announced the launch of Doxycycline capsules in the US.Vodafone Idea: The company to focus on expanding 4G in 17 priority circles to improve competitiveness.Life Insurance Corp: IRDAI has allowed the company to replenish excess expenses from holders' accounts starting Q1 FY25 under respective segments.Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit II of the company's arm's Rajasthan facility from April 25 to May 3 and closed with seven observations.Adani Energy: The company arm, Adani Electricity Mumbai, completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Pointleap Projects.Goa Carbon: The company has temporarily shut down operations at the Odisha plant for maintenance purposes.DCM Shriram: The company commissioned its Caustic Soda Expansion Project in Gujarat. With this commissioning, the Bharuch complex will be the single largest caustic soda complex in the country, thereby driving economies of scale..Vodafone Idea Backs A Tariff Hike Across The Market, Plans To Expand 4G Coverage In 17 Circles.Britannia Industries (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.14% at Rs 4,069 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,109 crore).Ebitda down 1.67% at Rs 787 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 782 crore).Margin down 55 bps at 19.35%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19%).Net profit down 3.76% at Rs 537 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 542 crore).Recommended final dividend of Rs 73.5 per share.Tata Tech (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 0.89% at Rs 1,301 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,287 crore).EBIT at up 0.76% Rs 211 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.4 crore).Margin down 2 bps at 16.21%. (Bloomberg estimate: 16.5%).Net profit down 7.62% at Rs 157 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 177 crore).Board recommended final dividend of Rs 8.4 per share and special dividend of Rs 1.65 per share.Titan (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 20.59% at Rs 12,494 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,567 crore).Ebitda up 9.36% at Rs 1,191 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,294 crore).Margin down 97 bps at 9.53%. (Bloomberg estimate: 12.2%).Net profit up 4.75% at Rs 771 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 876 crore).Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 2.91% at Rs 25,329 crore.Ebitda up 100.92% at Rs 2330 crore.Margin up 449 bps at 9.19%.Net profit up 190.39% at Rs 1,139 crore.Board recommends final dividend of Rs 2 per share.Inox Wind (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 176.66% at Rs 528 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 856 crore).Ebitda at Rs 102.2 crore vs loss of Rs 30.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 113 crore).Margin at 19.36% (Bloomberg estimate 13.2%).Net profit at Rs 36.7 crore vs loss of Rs 119.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 58.45 crore).Aarti Drugs (YoY)Revenue down 19.66% at Rs 559 crore.Ebitda down 21.98% at Rs 69.06 crore.Margin down 36 bps at 12.34%.Net profit down 32.02% at Rs 36.14 crore.Carborundum Universal (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 0.13% at Rs 1,201 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,235 crore).Ebitda up 10.03% at Rs 209 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 189 crore).Margin up 156 bps at 17.43%. (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%).Net profit down 4.18% at Rs 143 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 119 crore)..Britannia Industries Q4 Results: Profit Dips 3.8%, Revenue Rises Marginally.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Indian Bank Ltd., Marico Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Arvind Ltd., and Cartrade Tech Ltd..Asian indices rose, following their US peers, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng trading 0.20% higher, the CSI 300 trading up 1.25%, and Australia's ASX 200 trading 0.55% higher. Indices in Japan and South Korea will remain closed today on account of the holiday.Wall Street took a slowdown in the US jobs market as an indication that the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting rates as early as September, with traders sending stocks up sharply as bond yields fell, Bloomberg said.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.26% and 1.99%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 1.18%.Brent crude was trading 0.40% higher at $83.29 per barrel. Gold rose 0.28% to $2,308.12 an ounce. The May futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was trading 7 points, or 0.03%, lower at 22,685 as of 7:14 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices reversed early gains to end lower on Friday on profit-booking and caution ahead of US non-farm payroll data. Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged the indices lower, limiting the weekly gains in both the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex.The Nifty 50 ended 172.35 points, or 0.76%, lower at 22,475.85, and the Sensex fell 732.96 points, or 0.98%, to close at 73,878.15.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,392 crore, and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 690.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency strengthened by 3 paise to close at Rs 83.43 against the US dollar..Nifty 50 Index: At An Inflection Point … Stay Alert!.Markets To Remain Volatile Until Election Outcome, Says Analyst