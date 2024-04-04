NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 22,600; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, L&T Finance, Vedanta In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 22,600; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, L&T Finance, Vedanta In Focus

Stay updated with the latest stock market trends

04 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Aurionpro Solutions Opens QIP on April 3

  • Approves floor price of Rs 2,103.68/share

  • Floor price indicates a discount of 8.7% to the stocks previous close

Source: Exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT

M&M Financial Gets Tax Demand Worth Rs 7.8 crore

  • Got tax demand from Uttar Pradesh tax authorities

  • The Company does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company

Source: Exchange filing


Bajaj Finance Invests Rs 2,000 Crore In Bajaj Housing Finance

Invests in Bajaj Housing Finance via rights issue

Source: Exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Business Update

  • Q4 disbursements up 52% YoY at Rs 9,680 crore.

  • AUM as on March 31 up 54% YoY at Rs 24,800 crore.

  • Approves raising up to Rs 450 crore via NCDs

Source: Exchange filing


Motilal Oswal Q4FY24 Earnings Preview for Cement

  • Prefers UltraTech Cement in large cap, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement in mid-cap space

  • Reduce earnings estimates to factor in sharp price correction

  • Estimate 10% YoY volume growth for coverage universe in Q4

  • Expect blended realisation for coverage universe to dip 3% YoY

  • Expect 7% cement demand CAGR over FY24-26

  • Expect clinker utilisation to rise to 80%/81% in FY25/FY26

ADVERTISEMENT









Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT