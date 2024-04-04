Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 22,600; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, L&T Finance, Vedanta In Focus
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Aurionpro Solutions Opens QIP on April 3
Approves floor price of Rs 2,103.68/share
Floor price indicates a discount of 8.7% to the stocks previous close
Source: Exchange filing
M&M Financial Gets Tax Demand Worth Rs 7.8 crore
Got tax demand from Uttar Pradesh tax authorities
The Company does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company
Source: Exchange filing
Bajaj Finance Invests Rs 2,000 Crore In Bajaj Housing Finance
Invests in Bajaj Housing Finance via rights issue
Source: Exchange filing
Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Business Update
Q4 disbursements up 52% YoY at Rs 9,680 crore.
AUM as on March 31 up 54% YoY at Rs 24,800 crore.
Approves raising up to Rs 450 crore via NCDs
Source: Exchange filing
Motilal Oswal Q4FY24 Earnings Preview for Cement
Prefers UltraTech Cement in large cap, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement in mid-cap space
Reduce earnings estimates to factor in sharp price correction
Estimate 10% YoY volume growth for coverage universe in Q4
Expect blended realisation for coverage universe to dip 3% YoY
Expect 7% cement demand CAGR over FY24-26
Expect clinker utilisation to rise to 80%/81% in FY25/FY26