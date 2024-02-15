NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus

Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Feb. 15.

15 Feb 2024, 08:18 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Headquarters in BKC Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE Headquarters in BKC Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Asia Markets Trade Mixed

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.69

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%

  • Brent crude down 0.44% at $81.24 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.47% at $76.28 per barrel

  • Bitcoin up 0.38% at 51,967.92

ALSO READ

Asian Stocks Rally as Tech Earnings Power Gains: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asian Stocks Rally as Tech Earnings Power Gains: Markets Wrap
Read More

F&O Cues

  • Nifty February futures up by 0.46% to 21,925 at a premium of 84.95 points.

  • Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.6%.

  • Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.96% to 46,170 at a premium of 261.7 points.

  • Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 4.8%.

  • Nifty Options Feb 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options Feb 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.

  • Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, PNB, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus
ALSO READ

Jefferies Sees More Legs To PSU Stock Rally, Suggests Top Picks

Opinion
Jefferies Sees More Legs To PSU Stock Rally, Suggests Top Picks
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Tweaks

  • Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Genus Power, One 97 Communication, Visaka Industries.

  • Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Jubilant Industries.

  • Ex/record date dividend: CCL Products, KPI Green Energy, UNO Minda, Power Grid Corp, Nestle India, andq Man Infraconstruction.


Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Speciality Restaurants: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 23.

  • Jindal Stainless: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20, and 21.

  • Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19.

  • Motherson Sumi Wiring India: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.

  • Kolte Patil: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 15.