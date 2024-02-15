Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus
Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Feb. 15.
- Oldest First
Asia Markets Trade Mixed
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.69
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%
Brent crude down 0.44% at $81.24 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.47% at $76.28 per barrel
Bitcoin up 0.38% at 51,967.92
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures up by 0.46% to 21,925 at a premium of 84.95 points.
Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.6%.
Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.96% to 46,170 at a premium of 261.7 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 4.8%.
Nifty Options Feb 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, PNB, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Genus Power, One 97 Communication, Visaka Industries.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Jubilant Industries.
Ex/record date dividend: CCL Products, KPI Green Energy, UNO Minda, Power Grid Corp, Nestle India, andq Man Infraconstruction.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Speciality Restaurants: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 23.
Jindal Stainless: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20, and 21.
Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Kolte Patil: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 15.