Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,000; Paytm, Gland Pharma, HUL In Focus

Nifty February futures up by 0.46% to 21,925 at a premium of 84.95 points.

Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.6%.

Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.96% to 46,170 at a premium of 261.7 points.

Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 4.8%.

Nifty Options Feb 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.

Bank Nifty Options Feb 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.