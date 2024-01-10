NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Below 21,600; TCS, Infosys, M&M, Delta Corp., Polycab, PFC, Lupin In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Below 21,600; TCS, Infosys, M&M, Delta Corp., Polycab, PFC, Lupin In Focus

Stay updated on stock market for Jan. 10 here

10 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

-The local currency weakened 3 paise to open at 83.15 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.

-It closed at 83.12 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


ONGC Videsh Incorporates OVL Overseas IFSC In GIFT City

Unit OVL Overseas IFSC will function as Global Treasury Centre

Source: Exchange Filing

Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In GIFT City

Plans to offer AI-driven cross border remittance, set up development centre for innovation

Source: Exchange Filing


HSBC On UPL

- Maintain buy rating with price target of Rs 730

- Set to acquire part of Mancozeb portfolio of global Ag major Corteva, per media reports

- To strengthen market positioning in key markets, especially LatAm

- Estimate the acquired portfolio to be <2% of UPL’s overall revenues

- Deal subject to customary approvals, expected to close in Q1FY25

- India companies a major exporter of Mancozeb with 60-65% global share

- Estimate >40% of Mancozeb demand in LatAm

- Acquisition to reduce competitive intensity in a tough market supporting profitability

- Mancozeb not approved for usage in EU

- Issues around EU non-approval of S-Metolachlor herbicide likely overdone

- Global sales of SMetolachlor could be c3% of revenue

- Majority of sales are in the Americas, thus minimising any impact











