Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Below 21,600; TCS, Infosys, M&M, Delta Corp., Polycab, PFC, Lupin In Focus
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened 3 paise to open at 83.15 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.
It closed at 83.12 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
ONGC Videsh Incorporates OVL Overseas IFSC In GIFT City
Unit OVL Overseas IFSC will function as Global Treasury Centre
Source: Exchange Filing
Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In GIFT City
Plans to offer AI-driven cross border remittance, set up development centre for innovation
Source: Exchange Filing
HSBC On UPL
- Maintain buy rating with price target of Rs 730
- Set to acquire part of Mancozeb portfolio of global Ag major Corteva, per media reports
- To strengthen market positioning in key markets, especially LatAm
- Estimate the acquired portfolio to be <2% of UPL’s overall revenues
- Deal subject to customary approvals, expected to close in Q1FY25
- India companies a major exporter of Mancozeb with 60-65% global share
- Estimate >40% of Mancozeb demand in LatAm
- Acquisition to reduce competitive intensity in a tough market supporting profitability
- Mancozeb not approved for usage in EU
- Issues around EU non-approval of S-Metolachlor herbicide likely overdone
- Global sales of SMetolachlor could be c3% of revenue
- Majority of sales are in the Americas, thus minimising any impact