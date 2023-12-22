Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 21,400; LIC, Tata Motors, GMR Airports In Focus

Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors: The company received a no-objection certificate from the National Stock Exchange and the BSE for the conversion of its differential voting rights shares to ordinary shares.

Life Insurance Corp.: The Department of Economic Affairs granted a one-time exemption to the company to achieve a 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing, i.e., until May 2032.

GMR Airports: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in the company's upcoming greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Allcargo Gati: The company approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via multiple instruments and approved an amalgamation scheme between the company, Allcargo Logistics, and their subsidiaries.

WPIL: The company has received an order worth Rs 425.35 crore from the West Bengal government for the execution of a turn-key project for package II of the surface-based water supply scheme.

Ceat: The company has invested Rs 3 crore in its unit, Tyresnmore Online. After the investment, the company will own a 100% stake in Tyresnmore Online.

Kaynes Technology: The company raised Rs 1,400 crore via qualified institutional placement and set an issue price for QIP at Rs 2,424 per share, which indicates a discount of 1.06% to the floor price of Rs 2,449.96 per share.

KPI Green: The company raises Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement and sets an issue price for QIP at Rs 1,183 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of Rs 1,245 per share.

Infosys: The IT major announced a five-year collaboration with auto parts distributor LKQ Europe to provide IT-related business solutions.

Hindustan Unilever: The National Company Law Tribunal has given the nod to voluntarily liquidate the unit Bhavishya Alliance Child Nutrition Initiative.

Suven Pharma: The board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as chief financial officer from Jan. 2, 2024, and Subba Rao Parupalli to step down as CFO.

Paisalo Digital: The company will consider raising funds by issuing a non-convertible debenture on Dec. 28.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical major announced the launch of Softovac Liquifibre, a 100% ayurvedic liquid laxative.

Brigade Enterprises: The company leases 54,300 sq ft of office space to Sidvin Core-Tech India and signed a 10-year agreement for Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights, Bengaluru.

MOIL: The company achieved a 2023 production capacity of over 16 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2019, and 2023 sales of over 14 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2007.