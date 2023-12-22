Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 21,400; LIC, Tata Motors, GMR Airports In Focus
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.85
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.90%
Brent crude up 0.53% at $79.81 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.54% at $74.29 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was 0.17% down at 21,3284.50 as of 07:26 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.37% at $44,169.38
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Kiri Industries, PC Jeweller.
Ex/record AGM: Max Estates.
Ex/record dividend: R Systems International, Rajesh Exports.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Green Energy Services, Kesoram Industries and RPSG Ventures.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up 0.63% to 21,350.4 at a premium of 95.35 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down 8%.
Nifty Bank December futures up 1.32% to 48,105 at a premium of 264.85 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down 3.6%.
Nifty Options Dec. 28 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec. 28 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, and SAIL.
Block Deals
Bajaj Consumer: The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC bought 5.14 lakh shares (0.36%), while Jupiter South Asia Investment sold 5.14 lakh shares (0.36%) at Rs 213.7 apiece.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Karan Swami sold 6.09 lakh shares (0.02%), while Maninder Singh Swani bought 6.09 lakh shares (0.02%) at Rs 165 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Ami Organics: Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia sold 19.7 lakh shares (5.34%) at Rs 1,030.12 apiece, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold 18.4 lakh shares (4.98%) and Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia sold 7.89 lakh shares (2.14%) at Rs 1,030 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 8.07 lakh shares (2.18%), BoFA Securities Europe Sa bought 5.25 lakh shares (1.42%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh shares (1.35%), Malabar India Fund bought 4.85 lakh shares (1.31%), Value Quest Investment Advisors bought 6.89 lakh shares (1.86%) and Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius bought 2.42 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 1,030 apiece.
Onward Technologies: Infinity Direct Holdings sold 15 lakh shares (6.68%) at Rs 626.07 apiece, Onward Software Technologies sold 2 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 620.49 apiece, Jigar Harish Mehta sold 2 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 619.1 apiece, while Abhinav Agarwal bought 1.73 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 632.66 apiece, IRAGE Broking Services LLP bought 1.71 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 638.14 apiece, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance bought 1.59 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 620.75 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 50 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 52.75 apiece.
IPO Offerings
RBZ Jewellers: The public issue was subscribed 16.86 times on day 3. The bids were led by retail investors (24.74 times), institutional investors (13.43) times and non-institutional investors (9.27 times).
Credo Brands: The public issue was subscribed 51.85 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.92 times), non-institutional investors (55.52 times) and retail investors (19.94 times).
Happy Forgings: The public issue was subscribed 82.04 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (220.48 times), non-institutional investors (62.17 times), and retail investors (15.09 times).
Azad Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 11.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (23.54 times), retail investors (11.17 times), and institutional investors (1.53 times).
Innova Captab: The public issue was subscribed 1.41 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (2.13 times), non-institutional investors (0.96 times), and institutional investors (0.44 times).
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors: The company received a no-objection certificate from the National Stock Exchange and the BSE for the conversion of its differential voting rights shares to ordinary shares.
Life Insurance Corp.: The Department of Economic Affairs granted a one-time exemption to the company to achieve a 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing, i.e., until May 2032.
GMR Airports: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in the company's upcoming greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
Allcargo Gati: The company approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via multiple instruments and approved an amalgamation scheme between the company, Allcargo Logistics, and their subsidiaries.
WPIL: The company has received an order worth Rs 425.35 crore from the West Bengal government for the execution of a turn-key project for package II of the surface-based water supply scheme.
Ceat: The company has invested Rs 3 crore in its unit, Tyresnmore Online. After the investment, the company will own a 100% stake in Tyresnmore Online.
Kaynes Technology: The company raised Rs 1,400 crore via qualified institutional placement and set an issue price for QIP at Rs 2,424 per share, which indicates a discount of 1.06% to the floor price of Rs 2,449.96 per share.
KPI Green: The company raises Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement and sets an issue price for QIP at Rs 1,183 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of Rs 1,245 per share.
Infosys: The IT major announced a five-year collaboration with auto parts distributor LKQ Europe to provide IT-related business solutions.
Hindustan Unilever: The National Company Law Tribunal has given the nod to voluntarily liquidate the unit Bhavishya Alliance Child Nutrition Initiative.
Suven Pharma: The board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as chief financial officer from Jan. 2, 2024, and Subba Rao Parupalli to step down as CFO.
Paisalo Digital: The company will consider raising funds by issuing a non-convertible debenture on Dec. 28.
Lupin: The pharmaceutical major announced the launch of Softovac Liquifibre, a 100% ayurvedic liquid laxative.
Brigade Enterprises: The company leases 54,300 sq ft of office space to Sidvin Core-Tech India and signed a 10-year agreement for Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights, Bengaluru.
MOIL: The company achieved a 2023 production capacity of over 16 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2019, and 2023 sales of over 14 lakh tonnes, the highest since 2007.
Madras Fertilizers: The company has resumed the operations of the plant that was shut down on Dec. 4 due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.