Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's High As Banks, RIL Lead Gains

The scrip rose as much as 4.04% to Rs 6,884 apiece, the highest level since August 1, 2024. It pared gains to trade 3.62% higher at Rs 6,855 apiece, as of 09:20 a.m. This compares to a 0.22 advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 24.69% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.69.

Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 6 recommend a 'hold,' and 4 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.5%.