Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls To Near 24,300; Sensex Hovers Around 79,500

Indices in Asia-Pacific region rose in early trade tracking Japan's benchmarks' gains on weaker yen, while investors await for US CPI data, due late Wednesday.

The Nikkei 225 was 782.56 points, or 2.23% higher at 35,807.56, and the S&P ASX 200 was up 2.90 points, or 0.04% at 7,816.60 as of 06:27 a.m.

The S&P 500 ended flat, while Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36% lower.

The October contract of brent crude was trading on Intercontinental Exchange 0.62% lower at $81.79 per barrel as of 06:29 a.m.

The spot Gold was trading 0.04% lower at $2,471.79 as of 06:30 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 26.50 points, or 0.11% higher at 24,370.00 as of 06:31 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices erased some loss to end Monday on a muted note as Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points, or 0.08% lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 56.99 points or 0.07% at 79,648.92.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday. Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.5 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,477.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed at a record low of 83.97 against the US dollar.