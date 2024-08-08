Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Rises 0.2% To Above 24,100; Godrej Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, LIC In Focus

Ceigall India: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 401 apiece. The Rs 1,252.66-crore IPO was subscribed 13.78 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (31.5 times), retail investors (3.77 times), non-institutional investors (14.42 times), and employee reserve (11.55 times).