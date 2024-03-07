Rallis India Ltd rose as much as 12.60% to Rs 286.40 apiece, the highest level since April 19, 2022. It was trading 9.69% higher at Rs 279 apiece, as of 10:46 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 44.43 in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.24..Gets Post Application Action Letter from US FDA for inspection conducted at co's Ahmedabad API facilityLetter implies facility has been considered as ready to commercially manufacture and supply Enzalutamide APISource: Exchange filing.IIFL Finance Ltd. shares surged 10% after Fairfax India Holdings Corp. committed to infuse $200 million in IIFL Finance., providing vital liquidity support days after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on the company's gold loan disbursements..IIFL Finance stock rose as much as 9.99% during the day, highest jump since Feb. 01, 2023 at Rs 1,884.3 apiece. It was trading 9.68% higher at Rs 419.20 per share, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:24 a.m.The share price has fallen 6.89% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27, indicating the stock may be oversoldSix out of the seven analysts tracking the stock have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 73.1%..Subex Ltd rose nearly 5% on NSE after it has secured a deal with a South-Asian telecom operators to deploy its fraud management solution on its HyperSense platform. "This deal involves the deployment of Subex's state-of-the-art Business Assurance and Fraud Management solutions on HyperSense," the company said in an exchange filing. Subex attributed the deal as an important development in its decade-long alliance with the operator for building successful implementation of ROC revenue assurance and fraud management, according to the exchange filing..Subex Ltd rose 4.43% to Rs 38.00, the highest level since Feb 27. It was trading 2.76% higher at Rs 37.25 as of 10:23 a.m. This compares to 0.03% advance on NSE Nifty 50 index.It has risen 25.63% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.34..Order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore Order includes construction of new compressor modules at ONGC’s Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locationSource: Exchange filing.Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. surged nearly 10% on Thursday after it received an order worth Rs 956 crore from the Ministry of Railways.The West Bengal-based Wagons manufacturer bagged the order to manufacture and supply of 2,237 BOSM wagons, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.The company manufactures all types of railway wagons and accessories including manufactures containers, commercial vehicle load bodies and commercial electric vehicles..Got order for the 3 MW series from Juniper Green EnergyTo supply 23 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW eachSource: Exchange filing.Lists at premium of 42.9% to the issue price on NSELists at Rs 44 on BSE vs issue price of Rs 28Lists at premium of 57.1% to the issue price on BSE."IT Services sector looks good, despite heady valuation multiples," Morgan Stanley said..GPT Infraprojects Ltd jumped over 8% after the company informed the bourses it has secured an order worth Rs 135 crore from North Central Railways.The order from the North Central Railways in Uttar Pradesh is for earthwork on embankment, construction of minor bridges, subways, side drains, and toe walls, the company said.The contract is a joint venture with GPT Infraprojects Ltd's share being 51%..Shares of Tata Investment Corp Ltd. were locked in their 5% upper circuit limit in the sixth consecutive session. The stock has gained nearly 40% in the seven-day rally..Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd rose to fresh high on Thursday after it informed exchanges its LCA IOC contract value has been revised up to Rs 5,077.95 crore from earlier Rs 2,700.87 crore. HAL has made an amendment to its LOC IOC contract, related to developing Tejas, following which the revision took place, the defense equipment maker said in the exchange filing. Issue price indicates a discount of 2.79% to the floor priceSource: Exchange filing.Total steel production at 2.15 MT vs 2.05 MT, up 4.9% YoYCapacity utilisation at Indian operations level stood at 92%Source: Exchange filing.M&M's stock fell as much as 4.38% during the day to Rs 1,884.3 apiece on the NSE, the lowest since Feb. 21. It was trading 3.26% lower at Rs 1,906.5 apiece, compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:25 a.m.It has risen 47.8% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 24 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.1.36 out of the 41 analysts tracking M&M have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and as many as five recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.9%.'.Benchmark equity indices hit their new lifetime highs in the second consecutive session after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at rate cuts later in the year..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 156.75 points or 0.21% to hit a high of 74,242.74 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at a new life high of 22,505.30, up 31.25 points 0.14%.."The Nifty is expected to oscillate within the 22000-23000 range, with significant option activity suggesting resistance at 23000 and support at 21700," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. "Jerome Powell's recent testimony indicated a potential peak in policy rates, boosting Wall Street and shifting focus to upcoming US Nonfarm payroll data," he said..Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Power Grid Corp Of India led the gains..Meanwhile, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. capped the upside..Most sectoral indices gained at open with Nifty Metal leading. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT fell..Broader markets outperformed. The S&P BSE Midcap was 0.27% higher, and the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.76% higher. On BSE, six sectors declined and fourteen were higher. The S&P Metal rose the most.The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Two-wheeler sales rise 13% to 14.40 lakh unitsPassenger vehicle sales grow 12% to 3.30 lakh unitsThree-wheeler sales rise 24% to 94,918 unitsTractor sales rise 11% to 76,626 unitsCommercial vehicle sales rise 5% to 88,367 unitsSource: Press Release.The local currency opened flat against the U.S. Dollar at 82.82. Source: Bloomberg. The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.05%.It closed at 7.06% on WednesdaySource: Bloomberg. The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.05%.It closed at 7.06% on WednesdaySource: Bloomberg.To hike base rate by 5 bps to 11.45 from March 13 To hike benchmark prime lending rate by 5 bps to 16.45% from March 13Source: Exchange filing.UBS reiterates 'buy' on BEL, TP of Rs 257 (earlier Rs 205)Sharp new order accretion in FY24, possibility for revision in toplineExecution run rate and cash flow are relevant parameters, largely stable at this stageMaintain Buy, assigning a 35x PE to March '26E earnings.Unit Asian Paints Polymers in pact with Gujarat Chemical Port to set up Ethylene storage & handling facility in DahejAsian Paints Polymers to pay security deposit of Rs 460 crore to Gujarat Chemical Port under the terms of agreementSource: Exchange filing.Goldencross Pharma completes sale of entire shareholding in Wellthy TherapeuticsSource: Exchange filing.Launches luxury residential project in Whitefield, Bangalore, having revenue potential of Rs 800 croreSource: Exchange filing.Prefers UltraTech in large caps, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement in midcapAverage cement prices in Q4 down 6% vs Q3FY24Cement prices down for fourth consecutive month in FebSignificant price fall of 3% MoM in SouthCement demand sees sequential recovery on govt led infra projectsAnticipate 10-11% QoQ rise in volumes in Q4FY24Favorable fuel prices to cut company fuel costs by Rs 70/tonne in Q4Expect industry volume to report 7% CAGR in long term.TP of Rs 900Fast growing, secured and highly profitable MSME lender Entry barriers high given operational rigour and low credit costsExpect Five Star to scale its AUM 2.5 times to Rs 23k crore by FY27Expect NII/ EPS Cagr of 26%/23%NIMs to compress and credit costs to increase to 1%. Clarifies on media reports of Directorate General of GST Intelligence initiating action against coCalls media reports baseless and factually incorrectSays co has not received any such notice from DGGI as alleged in the media reportsSource: Exchange filing.Performance influenced by regulatory changes – IRDA and personal taxSustained underperformance seems to be pricing-in the exaggerated fearFundamentals of Life Insurance seem to be overlookedFranchise strength (brand, distribution and scale) being ignoredTurn positive on the medium-term outlook for life insurersUpgrade IPRU to 'Buy' with revised TP at Rs 700Maintain 'Buy' on SBILIFE with revised TP at Rs 1,800Reiterate 'Add' on HDFCLIFE (TP at 700), LIC (TP at Rs 1,200), and MAXF (TP at Rs 1,150).Downgrade Indraprastha Gas to 'Reduce' from 'Add'Cut IGL Ebitda/scm estimate from Rs 8.2 to Rs 7.4Retain BUY on Mahanagar Gas at Rs 1,650 targetCGD pricing freedom to endure and stay linked to market forcesNegative narrative around CGDs could only be for pre- election cyclePost election outlook on CGDs remain outlookRs 2.5/kg cut in CNG prices equals Rs 1.5 lower EBITDA/scm for MGL and IGL. Nuvama re-iterates buy on MGL with TP of Rs 1,601MGL has cut CNG price by INR3.3/scm (3.5%) to pass on lower costView the 15% knee-jerk dip in the stock as an ideal buying opportunityCNG is 50/35% more competitive than petrol/diesel—volume boost likelyAt 11 times FY25E PE, MGL shall re-rate in our view.Motilal Oswal Maintains BUY on Mahanagar Gas at Rs 1665 targetGovernment focuses on volume growth rather than regulating pricesEnd of infra exclusivity only leaves 20% network capacity for new entrantDo not believe Mahanagar Gas faces significant riskQ4Fy24 earnings to see benefit of lower spot LNG pricesExpect 4% volume CAGR over Fy23-26. Toll collection at Rs 462.2 crore vs Rs 351.8 crore, up 31% YoYSource: Exchange filing.Price target of Rs 3,130Expect high double-digit earnings growth over next three yearsBelieves faster mall ramp-ups to driver faster FCF conversionBelieves long term growth expectation to be higher than 4.5% expectationIncreased estimates of 8.3% for FY24E on increased leasable area for office complexesStock trading at EV/EBITDA multiple of 31.5 times for FY24, below peer average of 34 times. IT Services sector looks good, despite heady valuation multiples Stick with TCS and Infosys growth visibility highest, margin expectations reasonableRevenue growth bottoming out in Dec-23 or Mar-24Hyperscalers' revenue growth has bottomedInvestors' positioning is still underweight, DII positioning one of the lowestRevising PTs higher where growth visibility is betterDon’t rule out possibility of positive revenue surprise in 2HCY24 .Overweight on TCS with TP at Rs 4600Overweight on Infosys with TP of Rs 1,820Equal Weight on LTIMindtree with TP at Rs 5,700Equal Weight on HCLTechnologies with TP of Rs 1,750Underweight on Tech Mahindra with TP of Rs 1,220Underweight on Wipro with TP of Rs 475Overweight on Coforge with TP of Rs 7,450Overweight on Cyient with TP of Rs 2,450 Equal Weight on Mphasis with TP of Rs 2,700Underweight on Tata Elxsi with TP Rs 7,300Underweight on L&T Technology Services with TP of Rs 4,600.Remain constructive on Apollo / Max.Hospital stocks over last 1 week are down 10-15% due to SC directive to standardize hospital ratesSC directive may face implementation challenges due to complexities involved Similar regulations have been met with challenges and had to be dilutedGovernment’s response is still awaited & uncertainty may remain overhang in near termViews correction long-term buying opportunity given structural growth opportunity & high RoCEs..U.S. Dollar Index at 103.3U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.12%Brent crude down 0.04% at $82.93 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.03% at $79.1per barrel GIFT Nifty was flat 22,653.50 as of 7:35 a.m. Bitcoin was down 0.13% at $66,394.75.Asian Stocks Up After Powell, Yen Hits Month High: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures up by 0.75% to 22,593.05 at a premium of 119 points.Nifty March futures open interest up by 9.3%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.43% to 48,117.45 at a premium of 152.05 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 10.3%.Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 48,000.Securities in the ban period: Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..RBI's Crackdown Against Large NBFCs Can Have A Ripple Effect, Say Experts.Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Ashapura Minechem.Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: IIFL Finance.Ex/record dividend: Sanofi India.Ex/record Stock Split: Manorama Industries.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Data Patterns..Dollar Industries: Bajrang Kumar Gupta sold 5 lakh shares (0.88%), Fidelity Asian Values PLC bought 1.36 lakh shares (0.24%), Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool bought 3.63 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 490 apiece. .Zomato: Antfin Singapore Holding sold 17.63 crore shares (2.04%) at Rs 160.4 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia bought 5.68 crore shares (0.66%) at Rs 160.1 apiece.CarTrade Tech: Springfield Venture International sold 6.32 lakh shares (1.34%), MCP3 SPV LLC sold 3.16 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 738.5 apiece, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.77 lakh shares (1.44%), and ICICI Prudential Asset Management bought 2.71 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 738.5 apiece.Samvardhana Motherson International: Sumitomo Wiring Systems sold 30 crore shares (4.41%) at an average price of Rs 121.11 apiece.RBL Bank: Mathew Cyriac bought 32.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 250.91 apiece..Zomato: Morgan Stanley Invests Rs 909.5 Crore After Ant Group Affiliate Pares Stake.R K Swamy: The public issue was subscribed to 25.94 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (34.36 times), retail investors (34.03 times), institutional investors (20.58 times) and reserved for employees (2.52 times).JG Chemicals: The public issue was subscribed to 6.4 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (9.64 times), retail investors (8.32 times), and institutional investors (0.45 times).Gopal Snacks: The public issue was subscribed to 0.56 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.49 times), retail investors (0.89 times), and no bids by institutional investors..Mukka Proteins IPO Allotment Is Finally Out; How To Check Allotment Status.Mukka Proteins: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 28 apiece. The Rs 224 crore IPO was subscribed 136.99 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (250.38 times), institutional investors (189.28 times), and retail investors (58.52 times)..Vedanta: The company is exploring all possible legal solutions, including the possibility of filing a review petition against the top court's decision that rejected the mining giant's plea to restart operations at its copper smelter in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.Infosys: The IT major has announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026, aimed at driving AI-first innovations in professional tennis.Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has signed an amendment to the LCA IOC contract. The value of the contract has been revised from Rs 2,700.87 crore to Rs 5,077.95 crore.Mahindra and Mahindra: Promoter Prudential Management and Services has offered to sell up to 93 lakh shares or 0.75% equity, in the company for Rs 1,832 crore.Bajaj Finserv: The company’s unit reported a Rs 1,294 crore general insurance gross direct premium for the month of February and a Rs 1,050 crore life insurance premium for the month of February.Asian Paints: The company’s unit entered into the requisite agreements with Gujarat Chemical Port to set up an ethylene storage and handling facility in Dahej, Gujarat.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has started the process of selling 55% of its subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences, to Nirma. Glenn Saldanha resigned from the position of Chairman, Non-Executive Director, effective March 6.Life Insurance Corp.: The insurer has increased its stake in LIC Mutual Fund from 40.93% to 44.61% through private placement.NLC India: The government will sell up to 9.71 crore shares, including the green shoe option, via an offer for sale at Rs 212 per share.Subex: The company announced it has secured a deal with a prominent telecom operator in Southeast Asia for deploying its state-of-the-art business assurance and fraud management solutions on Hyper Sense.OnMobile Global: The company appointed François-Charles Sirois, Executive Chairman, as CEO and Sanjay Baweja resigned from the role of ‘Global Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director’.Kaynes Technology India: The company’s unit signed a technology provision agreement with ISO to enable the unit to set up a supply chain for OSAT business in India.Jupiter Wagons: The company received an order worth Rs 956 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacture and supply of 2,237 BOSM Wagons.Bajel Projects: Sanjay Bhagat has resigned as CEO due to personal reasons.Seamec: The company’s unit has decided to sell its vessel, Seamec Nidhi, to Joyo Shipping for $10.5 million.Cyient: The company has joined the eSync Alliance, a network of businesses focusing on automotive OTA connectivity.RedTape: The company incorporated REDTAPE Sports Goods in China.GPT Infraprojects: The company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from North Central Railway, Uttar Pradesh.Exide Industries: The company will invest Rs 70 crore in unit Chloride Metals to finance long-term capital requirements.Allcargo Gati: The company’s total monthly volume for the month of February stood at 104 kilo tonnes, up 15% YoY.UPL: The company’s unit, UPL Corp., signed a pact with Masarrah Investment for a manufacturing complex in Saudi Arabia.Vikas Lifecare: The company received a patent for a multi-layered plastic recycling process..Mahindra & Mahindra Promoter To Sell Stake Worth Up To Rs 1,832 Crore.Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher, tracking Wall Street, which saw a pullback near record highs as traders awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers.While Australian and South Korean stocks traded higher along with those of China's CSI 300 and Taiwan's TWII, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell.U.S. equities fell from record levels, and traders will look out for how the market will manage to absorb heavy Treasury and corporate sales amid month-end positioning.Brent crude prices were trading at $82.99 a barrel, and WTI crude was trading at the $79.16 mark.The March futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 22,654.00 as of 7:43 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 285.1 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5.3 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.The local currency strengthened by 5 paise to close at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar.