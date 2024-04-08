Shares of Force Motors extended rally for the seventh consecutive trading session, their longest stretch of gaining streak eight months. The stock rose as much as 12.9% to hit an all-time high at Rs 9,621.80.This comes after the company reported total production of 3,152 units in March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That represents a growth of 30.2% from the year ago period..Reports highest ever annual consolidated crude steel production of 26.43 MT, up 9% YoYQ4 consolidated crude steel production at 6.97 MT, up 3% YoYSource: Exchange filing.Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after it received its highest target price from Morgan Stanley, which expects the company's market capital to double by 2026 as its significance in India's energy transition grows.The price target is the highest on the company so far among the analysts tracked by Bloomberg..GAIL's stock rose as much as 3.07% during the day to Rs 196.60 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.83% higher at Rs 196.15 per share, compared to a 0.44% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:41 a.m.Twenty out of the 35 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.5%..Bandhan Bank Ltd. will appoint an interim chief executive officer for the transition period, according to outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.The bank, in an exchange filing on Friday, said that Ghosh would cease to be the private lender's MD and CEO after the completion of his services on July 9..The scrip fell as much as 9.17% to Rs 179.25 apiece, the lowest level since March 20. It pared gains to trade 6.3% lower at Rs 184.90 apiece, as of 9:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.43% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has fallen 19.3% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.38 times its 30-day average on the NSE. The relative strength index was at 43.64.Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 34.7%..Voltas Ltd. achieved highest ever landmark of selling 2 million units of AC in FY24, the highest by any AC brand. The company registered a volume growth of 72% in AC sales during Q4FY24..The Sensex opened the week by hitting their fresh lifetime high while the Nifty came very close to its lifetime high due to gains in the shares of Axis Bank and Reliance Industries..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 307.22 points or 0.41% at 74,555.44 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64.65 points or 0.29% higher at 22,578.35.."Nifty can find support at 22,400 followed by 22,350 and 22,300. On the higher side, 22,600 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 22,650 and 22,700," said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.."Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty index during the week breaching above the previous peak zone of 48160 levels and is almost on the verge of retesting the all-time high of 48636 levels in the coming days," said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note."Once a confirmation is established, the index would have the next target of 49800 levels with most of the frontline banking stocks looking well poised for the pickup.".Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. contributed the most to the gains..Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty..Most sectoral indices gained with Nifty Bank rising over 1%. Nifty Pharma was the only sectoral index that fell.

Broader markets were in tandem with the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Midcap traded 0.42% higher and the Small Cap index was up 0.63%. Q4 collections at Rs 670 crore, down 4% YoYQ4 pre-sales at Rs 843 crore, up 78% QoQFY24 collections at Rs 2,203 crore, up 18% YoYFY24 pre-sales at Rs 2,266 crore, up 41% YoYSource: Exchange filing.Passenger vehicle retail sales at 3.2 lakh units, down 6.2% YoYCommercial vehicle retail sales at 91,289 units, down 5.9% YoY2-wheeler retail sales at 15.3 lakh units, up 5.4% YoYSource: FADA.Cement sector likely to witness a sequential EBITDA/t contraction in Q4Ambuja Cements to be potential outlier to expectations Estimate players in South and East to have been impacted moreBelieve companies pushed volumes, expect YoY volume growth at 0-15%ACC, Ambuja, JK Cement may report double-digit volume growthThink latest price hikes may be short-lived until demand is muted.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 307.22 points or 0.41% at 74,555.44 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64.65 points or 0.29% higher at 22,578.35.. Ancillaries confident of outperforming underlying industries and clients, Higher content growth and new products/client additionsRecent RM spike in tyres lacks any fundamental driversCompanies to consider gradual price hikes; utilization, product mix to continue improvingDomestic lithium-ion cell manufacturing riddled with challengesFalling cost curve can reverse, ICE technology to remain relevantVisit reaffirmed our liking for 2Ws over 4WsMaintain BUY on Motherson Wiring TP Rs 80, Apollo Tyres TP Rs 625. The local currency opened flat at 83.27 against the U.S. Dollar.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps higher at 7.14%.It closed at 7.12% on Friday.Source: Bloomberg.AUM as of March 31 at Rs 12,194 crore vs Rs 9,208 crore, up 32% YoYFY24 disbursement at Rs 10,662 crore vs Rs 8,104 crore, up 32% YoYFY24 collection efficiency at 98.4% vs 95.8%, up 260 bps YoYSource: Exchange filing. Maintains Buy with unchanged TP 2450 Maidan Investor Call reinforces their positive stance Strong growth visibility guidance for the core businessSustained high profitability led by well-diversified mix; no segment share over 17-18% of revenueSeeing strong export tailwinds from global OEMs; last man standing for ICEAccelerating diversification efforts in EV-specific and engine-agnostic partsMultiple new powertrains are emerging in ICEKit value for alternative powertrain solutions is higher compared to ICE Its products meet all homologation/local value-addition requirements.Citi retains 'buy; on Chola Investment and Finance; Target: 1,510Sustained growth momentumKey drivers have improved positioning New business constituted 23% of disbursements for 4Q and FY24Several levers including higher yielding business to support NIMCollection efficiency at 130%, credit costs to settle below 1%Cost ratios expected to be elevated.Target price Rs 100Full suite banking and improved deposit franchiseExpect a 28% CAGR in deposits aiding 22% in loansExpect earnings trajectory to improve from H2FY25Expect rise in credit costs from 1.3% to 1.8% in FY27Strong earnings should drive rerating in valuations .Jefferies downgrades Bandhan Bank to Underperform from Buy; TP 170 (vs 290) (14% downside)Mr. Ghosh's term ends on 9th July, board approved reappointment, RBI approval awaitedNo word from RBI yet on re-appointmentBusiness may see impact on both slower growth and higher credit costSmooth succession to hold key, most senior management at the bank is newLowering growth outlook at credit cost estimates for FY25-26Expect valuation overhang due to uncertaintySmoother and faster succession to be key to rating stance. Sold homes worth Rs 3,000 crore at the launch of Godrej Zenith project in GurugramSource: Exchange filing.Morgan Stanley Maintains 'overweight' on GAIL (India) at Rs 254 target (33% upside) Expects GAIL's market cap could double by 2026 Expects gas to double in India's primary energy mix from 6% to 12% by 2030 Monetization of assets, chemical up-cycle to help double Ebitda by 2027Expects gas import costs to hit 20- year low in 2026Expects 13% earnings CAGR in next 3 yearsMix of Ebitda shifting to higher-multiple, transmission and petchem businesses, volume growth are key to re-rating.Board approved equity raise of Rs 20.75 billion in line with the around Rs 20 billion commitment previously been made by the AB GroupShould be a precursor to the balance equity raise planned from external sources (up to ~ Rs 180 bn)Press reports suggest that VIL has commitments in place from anchor investors for around Rs 80 billion Also that the company may look at a follow-on public offering to raise money from the public Await further developments. Maintain BUY with TP 220, 15% upsideExpect flattish QoQ trends in Food Delivery GOV at +28% YoYExpect +50bps/+20bps QoQ to 7.6%/3.2% of GOV Quick Commerce to see 14% QoQ growth in GOV;margins to expand to 7-8% of GMV Contribution/Adj EBITDA margins at 3.8%/-0.7% of GOVCo-level Adj EBITDA at Rs 2 billion (+60% QoQ)Dark store visit affirms Blinkit’s powerful product-market-fit Potential for quick commerce margins to match food deliveryRaises quick commerce estimates GOV by 8%/2%, CM and Adj EBITDA margins by +100bps FY26E Remains their top India internet pick.Expect Q4FY24 to be a mixed quarterSubdued QoQ recovery in hospitals due to extended weekends in Q4Expect Dr Reddy’s to surprise negatively on QoQ decline in gRevlimidHealthy trends in India to support Sun Pharam's marginsExpect US Cipla, Lupin US sales sales to be soft QoQ Aurobindo to offset hit in injectables with volume growth in US orals, new launches in Europe Gland Pharma's US sales to remain stable, weakness in Cenexy to continue hitting margins..Reiterates 'Sell', resilient BPC & resurging fashion, watch marginsExpects BPC/Fashion/Others NSV growth of 25%YoY /25% YoY/ 78% YoYFor BPC: NSV/GMV ratio 60% vs 58% in 3Q Management commentary suggests lower brand-funded discounts QoQ and Higher ad-revenues YoY growth respectively.Expect BPC Contribution Margins to improve +180bps QoQ to 25.6% of NSV, down 250bps YoYFor Fashion, expect sustained improvement in contribution margins at +290bps QoQ to 8.9%Expect overall revenue growth at 28.5%Contribution profits at Rs3.4bn up +21% YoY, EBITDA at Rs 1 billion margins at 6%; +42% YoY.Upgrades rating to 'buy'Price target of Rs 6,650 with 17% potential upsideRecruitment business billings up 7% YoY in Q4, likely bottomed outRaised core business Ebitda estimates up 8%/8% for FY25/26EExpect lower Ebitda losses across non-recruitment verticals on YoY basisBulk of recruitment billings recovery to translate to revenue acceleration from FY25EStrong Q4, decent FY24 in recruitment business indicates resilience against challenging IT services hiring environment See tailwinds for core business: sustained recovery in recruitment billings growth, Ebitda breakeven in non-recruitment.Citi Research. Maintains ‘Sell’, Valuations at 21X 1-Year Fwd EPSWipro has seen several CEO changes to revive revenue growth but it’s still WIPInvestors will keenly await new CEO’s communication on Wipro’s prioritiesLarge deal wins has been an area where Wipro seems to lag TCS, Infosys Capital allocation key focus area as Wipro’s 40-50% payout is significantly lower than TCS, Infosys.Nirmal Bang. Rating: Sell; TP: Rs 441; CMP: Rs 485 External demand conditions to dictate growth trajectoryWipro’s consulting unit under Capco to be a dragNew CEO to be tested on performance when demand returnsInvestors, promoters to give new CEO three years to deliver.Jefferies.Retain underperform rating; TP: Rs 470Wipro CEO’s resignation reflects continued execution issuesWith discretionary demand under pressure, appointment of an internal candidate limits “hopes of a turnaround and rich valuations”Any improvements in performance under the new CEO is likely to be gradual in our view.Nomura.Rating: Reduce; TP: Rs 410 (CMP: Rs 485)New CEO to have a headstart as he is a 32-year veteranNew CEO’s task is to bring back revenue at the earliestSenior-level exodus needs to be stemmed immediatelyBoth CEO, CFO being internal candidates instills confidenceWipro to still lag its peer set growth rate in FY25F.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.35U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.42%Brent crude down 2.26% at $89.11 per barrelNymex crude down 2.07% at $85.11 per barrel GIFT Nifty down 16.5 points or 0.07% at 22,657.50 as of 7:25 a.mBitcoin was up 0.15% at $69,419.13.Asian Stocks Follow US Gains, Yuan Fixing Steady: Markets Wrap.Nifty April futures down by 0.07% to 22,595.5 at a premium of 81.8 points.Nifty April futures open interest down by 1.3%.Nifty Bank April futures up by 1.02% to 48,658.1 at a premium of 65.05 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest up by 14.06%.Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,500.Bank Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 48,000.Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..PNB Reports 11.5% Loan Growth In Q4, Bank of Baroda's Up 12.4%.Price band changes from 20% to 10%: Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets.Ex/record dividend: Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Sun TV Network.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Genesys International, GOCL Corporation, Indraprastha Medical, and Manali Petrochemical.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Skipper..Adani Wilmar Q4 Update: Double-Digit Growth In Edible Oil, Food Businesses.Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C—Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund sold 6.92 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 664 apiece..South Africa's Sanlam To Acquire Majority Stake In Two Shriram Group Insurance JVs.Camlin Fine Sciences: Anfima Nv bought 23 lakh shares (1.37%), while Ashish Subhash Dandekar sold 23 lakh shares (1.37%) at Rs 97.99 apiece..Bharti Hexacom: The public issue was subscribed to 29.88 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (48.57 times), non-institutional investors (10.52 times), and retail investors (2.83 times)..Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance is mandatorily required to list by Sept. 30, 2025. The company's board will undertake discussions with respect to the mandatory listing requirement, including considering various options based on the prevailing market conditions, at its meeting scheduled for April 24, 2024.Wipro: The IT major appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new chief executive officer and managing director, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte.JSW Energy: The company raised Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institutional placements at an issue price of Rs 485 per share. The issue price is at a 4.92% discount to the floor price of Rs 510.09 per share.Vodafone Idea: The company will raise Rs 2,075 crore via the issuance of shares to Oriana Investments. The telecom company will issue 139.5 crore shares at Rs 14.87 per share.Tata Power: The company signed a share purchase agreement and acquired a 100% equity stake in Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Ltd. It will build, own, operate and transfer an electrical power transmission system to establish twin 400 KV GIS substations at Jalpura and Metro-Depo, Greater Noida.Tata Steel: The company achieved its highest ever annual crude steel production of 20.8 million tonne, a growth of 4% year-on-year. It achieved debottlenecking across sites and higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.Adani Wilmar: The company witnessed double-digit growth in edible oils and foods at the end of the fourth quarter. Food and FMCG volume growth stood at 10% YoY, while edible oil was at 13%.Bandhan Bank: MD and CEO Chandra Ghosh will step down from the post after completing his current tenure.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: MD and CEO Punit Goenka has proposed the implementation of a lean and streamlined management structure to the board.Punjab National Bank: The company reported total deposits stood at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 7% YoY as of March 31, total advances stood at Rs 9.86 lakh crore, up 11.5%, and total business stood at Rs 23.56 lakh crore, up 8.8%.Titan: The company revenue rose by 17% YoY in the fourth quarter, with the jewellery business up 18%, the watches and wearables business up 6%, the eye care business down 1%, emerging businesses up 24%, and the Carat Lane business up 30%.Shyam Metalics: The company reported steel sales at 2.38 lakh tonne, up 26.4% YoY for the end of March, and long steel sales at 1.36 lakh tonne, up 11.2% YoY, and steel sales at 6.87 lakh tonne, up 6.5% QoQ for the end of the fourth quarter, and long steel sales at 3.8 lakh tonne, up 12% QoQ.Union Bank of India: The company reported total deposits at Rs 12.2 lakh crore, up 9.3% YoY, as of March 31, and total business stood at 21.3 lakh crore, up 10.3%.Indiabulls Real Estate: The company approved raising up to Rs 3,910.9 crore in one or more tranches via preferential issue of shares. Investors include Utpal Seth, Blackstone, Poonawalla Finance, and Quant MF.Nestle India: The board approved increasing royalty payments to its parent firm by 0.15% annually for the next five years, thereby enhancing them to 5.25% of net sales.Bank of Baroda: The company reported domestic deposits at 11.3 lakh crore, up 7.75% YoY as of March 31. Domestic advances stood at Rs 8.97 lakh crore, up 12.8% YoY; global deposits stood at Rs 13.3 lakh crore, up 10.2% YoY; and global advances stood at Rs 10.9 lakh crore, up 12.4% YoY.Bank of India: The bank reported domestic deposits at Rs 6.3 lakh crore, up 11% YoY; as of March 31, domestic advances stood at Rs 4.93 lakh crore, up 14%; global gross advances stood at Rs 5.86 lakh crore, up 13.6%; and global deposits stood at Rs 7.38 lakh crore, up 10.2%.Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender reported total deposits at Rs 17,473 crore, up 27.4% YoY, as of March 31, and its gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 18,299 crore, up 31%.RITES: The company signed an MoU with IIT Madras to collaborate on green energy projects in the field of transport and mobility.UCO Bank: The company appointed Sourav Kumar Dutta as its new chief technology officer on a contractual basis for 3 years.Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected the company’s unit from March 28 to April 5 and closed with three observations.Godrej Consumer: The company expects sales growth in the mid-single digits, driven largely by currency volatility, and underlying volume growth is expected to be in the double digits.Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company and Bayer signed a marketing and distribution agreement for the second brand of Vericiguat in India.Mahindra EPC: The company received an order worth Rs 13.2 crore from the Office of the Assistant . Engineer to supply microirrigation systems for 2,700 hectares.South Indian Bank: The company appointed Vinod Francis as CFO with effect from April 8, 2024.Indiamart Intermesh: The company reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as MD and CEO for 5 years, effective Jan. 8, 2025.Landmark Cars: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Landmark Premium Cars.Greaves Cotton: The company’s unit entered into an agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing to advance its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler vehicle segment and appointed K. Vijaya Kumar as Executive Director and CEO.Dodla Dairy: The company purchased land valued at Rs 6.5 crore in Karnataka and subsequently closed the leased plant in the region after the lease period concluded.United Breweries: The company received a demand order worth Rs 264 crore for FY20 from the Maharashtra GST department.Shalby: The company availed enhanced banking facilities up to Rs 168.53 crore from IndusInd Bank.Jammu and Kashmir Bank: CFO Pratik D. Punjabi resigned from the position effective today.Embassy REIT: The company will acquire Embassy Splendid TechZone for Rs 1,269 crore.Electronic Mart India: The company commences commercial operation at a new 8,500 sq. ft. multi-brand store in Telengana..Indiabulls Real Estate To Raise Rs 3,910.93 Crore Via Preferential Issue.Most of the other indices in the Asia-Pacific region were up during early trade on Monday following Wall Street's positive weekly close as job prints indicated a strong U.S. economy. However, Chinese equity indices reopened lower after a two-day holiday.U.S. stocks ended the week on a higher note after a blowout jobs report signalled the US economy will continue to power corporate America, Bloomberg reported.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.11% and 1.24% higher, respectively, on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.80% higher.Brent crude was trading 2.26% lower at $89.11 per barrel. Gold was down 0.24% to $2,324.19 per ounce.The April futures contract of the GIFT nifty was trading 16.5 points, or 0.07%, lower at 22,657.50 as of 07:25 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to close little changed on Friday, led by gains in rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India kept the rate unchanged at policy. 