Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,200; Kotak Bank, Zee, HUDCO, HDFC Bank In Focus
Citi Research Reiterates Buy on Grasim Industries, Maintains Price Target Of Rs 2,650
Confident about ability to become no.2 player; plan to be pan-India by FY25 end
First company to launch paints at this scale
Developed differentiated products vs. competition and have a clear dealer pull plan in place
Expect aggressive pricing and promotion, likely to become Ebitda profitable in FY28
Capacity will be higher than the combined capacity of the second, third and fourth players
Plan to add 500 MLPA in capacity in next phase, lower incremental capex cost
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.99
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%
Brent crude down 0.43% at $81.27 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.46% at $76.14 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 0.18% at 22,235.00 as of 8:12 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.53% at $51,493.47
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures down by 0.10% to 22,228.85 at a premium of 16.15 points.
Nifty February futures open interest down by 8%.
Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.38% to 46,842.65 at a premium of 30.9 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 3.8%.
Nifty Options Feb 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal enterprise, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Tata Investment Corporation.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.
Price band revised from 5% to 10%: Newgen Software Technologies.
Ex/record Dividend: FCL, Natco Pharma, Suprajit Engineering, Gateway Distriparks.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dynacons Systems and Solutions.
Bulk Deals
AMI Organics: Sageone Investment Advisors LLP bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 1,075 apiece.
Olectra Greentech: Ujwal Kumar Pagariya sold 5.5 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 2,096 apiece.
Kolte Patil: Naresh Anirudha Patil sold 15.2 lakh shares (1.99%) at Rs 487.81 apiece, while Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 4.09 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 487.5 apiece.
Arvind Smart Spaces: Kausalya Real Serve LLP sold 7 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 582.02 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Equity Opportunities Fund bought 4.65 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 582 apiece.