Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Jio Financial, PNC Infratech, HDFC Bank, LIC In Focus

Bank of Baroda: The bank will issue long-term infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore in the second tranche.

Nalco: India’s Khanij Bidesh India and Argentina’s Catamarca Minera Y Energetica Sociedad DEL ESTADO signed an agreement for the first-ever exploration and mining of lithium. The estimated project cost is Rs 200 crore.

PNC Infratech: The company, with its arm, executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust to divest 12 of the company’s road assets and one toll concession in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore.

Patanjali Foods: The company, in its Q3 business update, reported that the food and FMCG segments accounted for 32% of total revenues, edible oils' sequential volume growth was seen in single digits, and branded sales continued to contribute 75% of the total edible oil sales volume.

Life Insurance Corp.: The company has temporarily closed its Mauritius branch due to ongoing Cyclone Belal in Mauritius.

Sarda Energy and Minerals: The company received an order worth Rs 150 crore from Gensol Engineering for the installation of a 50 MW solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.

BLS International Services: The company, through its arm, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in iDATA, a Turkey-based visa and consular services provider, to expand the existing business in new geographies and with new client governments.

Aster DM: Affinity Holdings and Alpha GCC aim to complete the sale of the Gulf business deal soon. The dividend from the upfront payment of $903 million is seen at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per share.

Usha Martin: The company’s Thailand-based arm will acquire a 50% stake in Tesac Usha wire rope company for Baht 74.45 million from Kobelco Wire Company.

HPL Electric and Power: The company bagged deals worth Rs 240 crore from leading AMISP clients for smart metres.

Easy Trip Planners: The company embarked on a nationwide roadshow spanning multiple cities.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 61.8% vs. 61.8% in November.

SpiceJet: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 5.6% vs. 6.2% in November.

Cosmo First: The company announced that Cosmo Plastech, which manufactures rigid sheets, Thermoforming and injection moulding, has attained Food Safety System Certification 22000, a mandatory requirement for the packaging material coming in direct contact with food.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV line-associated works. The consideration for the order is Rs 251 crore.

Trident: The company appointed Deepak Singhal as chief executive officer for the paper, energy and chemicals business.