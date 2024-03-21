Shareholders have raised $7.1 billion selling their holdings in India so far this year, with the quarter on track to have raised the most from block trades since the January to March period in 2010, data compiled by Bloomberg show. This week, Tata Sons Ltd. raised the equivalent of $1.1 billion through the sale of shares in the group’s software services unit Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. British American Tobacco Plc last week raised almost 175 billion rupees from the sale of a 3.5% stake in its Indian partner ITC Ltd. for Asia’s largest block trade of 2024..Click here to find out more..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 393.18 points, or 0.55%, at 72,494.87 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 21,989.90, up 150.80 points or 0.69%..The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.07%.It closed at 7.09% on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 9 paise to open at 83.08 against the U.S. Dollar. It closed at 83.17 a dollar on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.Price target of Rs 65 vs Rs 60Upgrade driven through adjustments to traffic estimate for Private InvIT assetsRoad sector awarding shifted to TOT and BOT projects to manage debt levelsSees IRB benefiting from Rs 444 bn BOT pipeline by NHAI for FY2024 Sees IRB garnering healthy market share with its strong balance sheetEstimates revised by 1% to 7% for FY2024-26. Brightline Trains to use co's AirGain product for rail & airline pricing intelligence in US rail marketSource: Exchange filing.Motilal Oswal Maintains BUY on Reliance Industries at Rs 3210 targetMNRE's hydrogen hubs initiative in line with RIL's Giga-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility RIL outlines green hydrogen production at less than $1/kg Expects Q4FY24 O2C earnings to remain robustSolar PV giga factory , battery pack production expected to start in Fy25Expects energy costs for standalone entity to dip 30-40% inmedium term Builds 5%/4% CAGR for subs/ARPU for telecome business over FY24-26Expect 29% CAGR Ebitda over FY24-26 for retail.Continues to witness strong traction in equity derivatives volumesOption market-share jumped 3 times QoQ from 4.2% to 15%+ in Mar’24Expect clarity on margins and profitability, expect improved margin profile in Q4'24eRecent correction a good time to BuyTrades at ~24x FY26e P/E (ex SOTP) with potential for 40-45% EPS CAGR FY24-26E.Target price: 2000Diversified franchise set to capitalize on a multi-decade wealth creation storyConsistent compounding track-record overlooked in the ‘cyclicality’ noiseCreditable track record of compounding despite distributions and without capital raiseEnough safety margin in valuation; initiate with a BUY recommendationExpect FY23-26E operating PAT CAGR of 25%.Permanently revokes closure order of Sarigam plantSource: Exchange filing.Target price: 9040Largest NBFC with retail/MSME product, focussed on mass affluentUniquely successful cross-sell/upsell modelLong runway, no speed bumps in sightIngredients, not recipe, key to secret sauceValuations reflect a structural growth storyMultiple of 4.4 times FY25E PBV attractive given accelerated compounding.Raise target of Rs 1540 from Rs 1515 earlier; Maintains 'buy'Margin impact from price cut cushioned by falling feedstock costsHPHT gas prices expected to fall 10% from current levelsExpect FY25 margins to be at upper end of management guidance of Rs 10-12/scmExpected subdued spot LNG market in near term to help protect marginsAcquisition of Unison Enviro to help volume growthEV penetration risk low in MMR due to absent policy supportRisk reward has turned favourable with 20% correction.Japan & India are in strong secular bull markets which we expect to continueChina in secular bear market, Continue to hold Semiconductor stocks in Korea & TaiwanIndia's decade: Multipolar world trends are supporting FDI and portfolio flowsSecular trend toward sustained superior USD EPS growth versus EM over the cycleValuations being at premium warranted due to superior EPS CAGR.Was targeted by ransomware attack on March 17Incident has not impacted any core systems and operationsSource: Exchange filing. •\tMaintain Sell•\tIron ore price cut is imminent as current domestic prices are >25% (Rs1,000/t) premium to export parity•\tThere is limited support from domestic steel price trends•\tEvery Rs100/t change in fines prices impacts EBITDA by ~4% and fair value by Rs8/sh•\tIron ore is likely to be volatile and sees the selloff as having room to run further•\tExpect 0-3m price at $120/t. Medium term •\tIron ore market could post a small surplus in 2024 •\tLarge part of the supply and demand dynamics is dependent on China’s steel outlook. Maintains downside catalyst watch on stock Rising competition from HPCL, GSPC, Gail to weigh in on stock Asian spot LNG prices up 18% to $9.9/mmbtu in past month Citi also maintains bullish gas price viewRise in ONGC’s gas production in next few months to limit upside in LNG imports.Maintains neutral rating; reduces target price to Rs 622 (earlier Rs 790) Management envisages AUM growth at CAGR of around 25% Deposit (with focus on retail deposits) growth of 23-25% till FY27Unsecured assets would constitute around 15-20% of the bookAsset quality is likely to remain rangebound, PCR at 65-70%No additional branch expansion is planned for FY2580-100 branches will be added over FY26-27No major investments are envisaged till FY27.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.2U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.26%Brent crude up 0.45% at $86.34 per barrel Nymex crude down 2.14% at $81.68 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 34.5 points or 0.16% at 22,075.50 as of 7:21 a.m. Bitcoin was up 1% at $67,749.63.Stocks In Asia Echo U.S. Gains On Fed Rate Signals: Markets Wrap. Sentiment dampened by cut in petrol, diesel price, upmove of crude, profit taking in PSUsPrice cut likely temporary, provides attractive entry point in medium termPositive view on margins but watchful of downside risks from geopoliticsOMC order of preference: BPCL, IOCL, HPCL.MOSL reiterates 'buy' on Gland Pharma; TP: Rs 2,240 apieceEncouraging revival in nine months of FY24 after weak FY23New launches and revival in key markets to spur growthExpanded CDMO offering in European markets through Cenexi acquisitionExpect Co to clock 20% earnings CAGRValue Gland at 27 times 12 months forward earnings.U.S. Fed Holds Key Interest Rate With Signal For Three Cuts This Year.Nifty March futures up by 0.15% to 21,910.05 at a premium of 70.95 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.8%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.03% to 46,449.05 at a premium of 138.15 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.5%.Nifty Options March 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options March 27 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Indian Chemical Makers Can No Longer Ignore Lithium-Ion Battery Market.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Sindhu Trade Links.Ex/record dividend: Castrol India.Ex/record rights issue: Jyoti Structures.Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Saurashtra Cement.Moved out short-term ASM framework: JTL Industries, Saurashtra Cement..Krystal Integrated Services: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 715 apiece. The Rs 300.13 crore IPO was subscribed 13.21 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (7.33 times), retail investors (3.32 times), and non-institutional investors (43.91 times)..National Highways Infra Trust: Larsen & Toubro bought 1.20 crore units at Rs 124.71 per unit..Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscribed 13.21 Times On Final Day. The Rs 300.13 crore IPO was subscribed 13.21 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (7.33 times), retail investors (3.32 times), and non-institutional investors (43.91 times)..National Highways Infra Trust: Larsen & Toubro bought 1.20 crore units at Rs 124.71 per unit..Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscribed 13.21 Times On Final Day.Wockhardt: The company launched a QIP with a floor price of Rs 544.02 per share.Wipro: The company appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as CEO of Capco effective April 1.Torrent Power: The company signed a share purchase agreement with Solapur Transmission for the acquisition of a 100% stake to establish a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.TVS Motor: The company approved the issue of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares up to Rs 1,900 crore via bonus. It appointed Vijay Sankar and Shailesh Haribhakt as independent directors, effective March 20 and April 1, respectively.Power Finance Corp.: The company transferred unit Solapur Transmission to Torrent Power for Rs 7 crore.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 167 crore for Southeastern Railway.JSW Infrastructure: The company achieved a significant milestone as total cargo handled on a consolidated basis crossed 100 MMT.Jupiter Wagons: The company acquired Bonatrans India for Rs 271 crore, becoming the first Indian rolling stock manufacturer with its own wheel plant.Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company signed an agreement with Klaus Waren Fixtures and NM Shah for the purchase of the 'Aquel' brand and other assets worth Rs 55 crore to set up an in-house manufacturing facility, resulting in building greater value in the bathware segment.Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company opened a sales depot in Kannur, Kerala.Aeroflex Industries: The company has increased its installed capacity to 13.5 million metres p.a. in phase 1 expansion and will increase to 16.5 million metres in phase 2 expansion with an investment of Rs 39 crore.Himadri Specialty Chemical: The company acquired a 40% stake in Invati Creations for Rs 45.16 crore.GE Power: The company received a purchase order worth Rs 8.95 crore from Bharat Aluminium and an order worth Rs 7.47 crore from Nuclear Power Corp.Cyient: The company's JV with HAL—Infotech HAL—filed an application initiating the corporate insolvency resolution process before NCLT, Bangalore Bench.ASM Technologies: The company announced a preferential allotment of shares and warrants amounting to Rs 170 crore.Crompton Greaves: The company received an order from HAREDA for a water pumping system.Sapphire Foods: NCLT approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Gamma Pizzakraft and Gamma Pizzakraft with the company.DOMS Industries: The company acquired a 51% stake in SKIDO Industries for Rs 51 lakh..Wipro Appoints Anne-Marie Rowland As CEO Of Consultancy Arm Capco.Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Thursday as Wall Street reported fresh highs after the Federal Reserve kept its forecast for three quarter-basis-point rate cuts this year unchanged.The Fed held its benchmark federal fund rates unchanged at the current 5.25–5.50% level for the fifth straight month, in line with market expectations, on Wednesday.However, the Fed's outlook for rate cuts in 2025 has come down three times from the earlier four.Chair Jerome Powell said though inflation has come down significantly, it still remains too high, and the central bank is committed to bringing it down to the target 2%.The S&P 500 Index touched a historic high of 5,226.19 before settling 0.89% higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.25% and 1.03% higher, respectively.Brent crude was trading 0.45% higher at $86.34 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.79% at $2,203.57 an ounce..The GIFT Nifty was trading 24 points, or 0.11%, higher at 22,065.00 as of 6:34 a.m.India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, and the State Bank of India.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10%, higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, higher at 72,101.69.Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,599.2 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at 83.17 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 21