Kotak institutional has a 'buy', hikes TP on Interglobe Aviation to Rs 4200 (3700 earlier)Boeing to meaningfully limit capacity addition if peers over timeReal demand not served fully by supply and will grow at a healthy paceIndigo to benefit from timely orders of past and healthy pricing aheadWe increase FV to Rs4,200 on higher 20X earnings multiple.Sets policy rate in the range between 0% to 0.1%Scraps yield curve control, tweaks asset purchasesTo continue JGB buys with broadly the same amount as beforeSource: Bloomberg.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was at 72,462.94, down 285.48 points or 0.39% while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 21,946.45, down 109.25 points or 0.50%. .The local currency weakened by 3 paise to open at 82.94 against the U.S. Dollar. It closed at 82.91 a dollar on Monday.Source: Bloomberg. The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.09%.Source: Bloomberg.Winlevi to be available in Australia from June 2024Winlevi is approved for treatment of acne vulgaris in people 12 years and olderSource: Exchange filing.Loan growth to sustain at healthy around 25% CAGR after mergerBusiness mix to diversify; new product lines to open up growth avenuesCost ratios to stay elevated; operating leverage to improve graduallyElevated funding costs to remain a drag on near-term marginsFocus: merger integration with Fincare SFBRoA to remain suppressed in near term, values it at 2.7 times PBV.Emkay reiterates reduce on Poonawalla with TP of Rs 440 per shareAnnounced the appointment of Mr. Arvind Kapil as the MD & CEO for 5 yearsExpect Co to pivot to phygital approach: wider product offering, larger customer baseRight ingredients are in place to establish a successful retail lending franchisePivot in business model likely to drive growth, profitability moderation in near termValue Poonawalla Fincorp at 3.1 times FY26E PBV.ICICI Bank Expect tight liquidity, rate cut in / after Q4FY25Deposit rates largely stable, margins expected to be stableLoan growth in unsecured retail to moderateSome improvement in pricing on CorporateKotak BankDeposit mobilisation a challenge, no challenge on loan growthGradual moderation in margins going forward, margins to normalise at pre-covid levelExpect cost ratios to moderateUnsecured currently at 11.6% to rise to mid-teens.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.64U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.32%Brent crude down 0.12% at $86.79 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.15% at $82.60 per barrel GIFT Nifty down 41.5 points or 0.19% at 22,055.50 as of 7:25 a.m.Bitcoin was down 2.11% at $65,931.94.Asian Stocks Nudge Lower Before BOJ Rate Decision: Markets Wrap.Met 40 investors at Financials roadshowInvestor mood has become cautious on India / financialsHDFC Bank has value but still not the time to go longInvestors still not confident of HDFC Bank delivering good numbers in near termShriram Finance consensus overweight among investorsInvestors looking at PSUs more favourablyIndusInd Bank: valuations, risk reward comfortable, CEO renewal worrying investorsNo interest in Paytm till dust settlesPB Fintech: valuations look stretched, expect some profit takingHDFC Life: growth challenge, parent focused on selling deposits than insuranceSBI Life: preferred pickSBI Cards: consensus sellTrade: long PSU banks, sell private sector banksMacquarie view: Growth to be biggest casualty.Received order for restoration of 33 wind turbine generatorsProject worth Rs 39.5 crore to be completed within 8 monthsSource: Exchange filing.HDFC’s Arvind Kapil to be Poonawalla Fincorp MD Senior Management exit is negativeSmooth transitions will be keyBank's strong talent base is comfortMight be negative setiment for BAF, Poonawalla's peerWatch for any attrition risk at Kotak.Target price of Rs 1,625Mortgage business head, Arvind Kapil, to move out of bankPost merger, he was responsible for managing home loan portfolioPre-merger, headed banks retail lending franchiseBank has a significant depth in senior managementDo not expect any material impact on the business owing to this changeChurn at senior management level in medium term to be a key monitorable. Maintain 'sell' with target price at Rs 33,800 apiece.Demand environment remains subdued Volume decline higher in athleisurewear vs innerwearAspiration of Rs 8,000 crore revenue likely pushed to FY28E vs FY27ENear-term Ebitda margin may get impacted due to investments New customer acquisition in men’s innerwear remains subduedValuations at 53x 1-year forward consensus EPS.Price target of Rs 2,515Management sees no change in demand environmentPositive client sentiment has not translated to higher deal TCVManagement expects 4Q growth beyond reversal of furloughs benefitExpect FY24E margins to remain in guided range of 15.25-16.25%.Nifty March futures up by 0.01% to 22,135.45 at a premium of 79.75 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.07%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.19% to 46,741.6 at a premium of 165.7 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 1.9%.Nifty Options March 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options March Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 47,000 and maximum put open interest at 45,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Tata Sons Looks To Raise $1.1 Billion Through TCS Share Sale.Ex/record Dividend: TVS Motor, KEI Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries.Ex/record Bonus: Rama Steel Tubes.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Agro Tech Foods, Dynacons Systems and Solutions, IIFL Finance..Mangalam Cement: Promoter Rambara Trading bought 40,500 shares on March 15.Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 2.31 lakh shares on March 15.Satin Creditcare Network: Promoter Trishashna Holdings and Investments bought 96,533 shares on March 14.Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Promoter Niyogi Enterprise bought 1.1 lakh shares on March 15..Repco Home Finance: S Gupta Family Investments bought 6 lakh shares (0.95%), SG Sports sold 5 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 395 apiece..Krystal Integrated Services: The public issue was subscribed to 13.21 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (7.33 times), non-institutional investors (43.91 times), retail investors (3.32 times)..Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscribed 13.21 Times On Final Day.Popular Vehicles and Services: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 295 apiece. The Rs 601.55-crore IPO was subscribed 1.23 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (1.97 times), retail investors (1.05 times), non-institutional investors (0.66 times), and portion reserved for employees (7.59 times)..Popular Vehicles And Services IPO Subscribed 1.23 Times On Final Day.TCS: Tata Sons is looking to sell 2.34 crore shares of the company at Rs 4,001 per share. Through this sale, Tata Sons will raise approximately Rs 9,362 crore, or $1.13 billion.L&T Finance: The board approved fund-raising through debentures. Funds are to be raised in a way that NCDs are issued and those outstanding do not exceed Rs 1.01 lakh crore.Adani Group: The Adani Group has denied a Bloomberg report that said U.S. prosecutors have widened their probe on alleged bribery in India, calling it "false".Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Two promoter entities of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. have offered to sell up to 11.47% of their stake through an offer for sale to achieve the minimum public shareholding norms. The floor price has been set at Rs 450 per share.Poonawalla Fincorp: HDFC Bank veteran Arvind Kapil has been appointed as the company's new managing director and chief executive officer.Tata Steel: Tata Steel UK has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in Wales, following a deterioration of operational stability. The company will increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures.HG Infra Engineering: The company received four orders worth Rs 1,026 crore with the Stockwell Solar Services JV consortium for solar business from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam.Paradeep Phosphates: The company shuts down ammonia and urea plants in Goa due to the breakdown of the synthesis gas compressor.IRCTC: The company approved a Rs 187 crore project cost for the disaster recovery site at Secunderabad.Sonata Software: The company signed a joint go-to-market agreement with Zones to simplify enterprise application delivery through end-to-end cloud-managed services.IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The company successfully completed the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency GMP audit of all the 10 APIs manufacturing units situated in Punjab without any observation. The inspection was conducted from March 11 to 15.Aegis Logistics: The company’s unit has approved the acquisition of the specialised storage terminals at Mangalore, resulting in capacity addition at its facilities at Mangalore. The project will entail an investment of up to Rs 75 crore for acquired capacity and up to Rs 50 crore for additional capacity under construction.Signature Global: The company completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Gurugram Commercity. GCPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, effective today.TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company has deregistered their step-down subsidiary, Transtar China, as part of the of the rationalisation of the holding structure of foreign subsidiaries.JSW Steel: The company clarified that it has not made a Rs 5 crore political contribution to JD(S) via electoral bonds.Lemon Tree: The company signed a licence pact for an 80-room hotel in Tripura.Nibe: The company received a purchase order worth Rs 21 crore from Larsen and Toubro for assemblies and sub-assemblies of heavy structures, including construction gabion walls..Adani Group Denies Media Report Of U.S. Probe Over Bribery Allegations.Shares in the Asian-Pacific region were under pressure as investors awaited cues from various central bank decisions over the week, starting with the Bank of Japan. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell over 1%, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 traded flat.Overnight, U.S. stocks began the week by powering ahead with a rally in their tech stocks. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.63% and 0.82%, respectively, as of Monday.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.32%, and Bitcoin was below 66,000. Brent crude was trading 0.12% lower at $86.79. a barrel.The March futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was at 22,055.50, down 41.5 points or 0.19% as of 7:25 a.m.India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week higher, tracking gains in Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,051.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,260.8 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at Rs 82.91 against the U.S. dollar..Tata Sons Seeks $1.1 Billion From TCS Share Sale, Terms Show.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 19